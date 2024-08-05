Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing & accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Universal Standard, FITKICKS, K. Carroll and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 66% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Universal Standard: Apparel
Universal Standard's bestselling liquid jersey collection comes in every size from 00-40. The collection features high-style, low-effort tops and dresses. Each piece is easy and flowy, made from super-soft premium fabric that drapes beautifully. Choose from a variety of colors across shirt dresses, shift dresses, classic fit long-sleeved shirts, short-sleeved shirts, tanks and more. Free shipping!
- $26 to $69 + Free Shipping
- $52 - $138
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/05/2024
FITKICKS: Footwear & Bags
FITKICKS creates ultra comfortable footwear designed to balance your day from trail to studio, couch to commute, and everywhere in between. FITKICKS HydroSport Land-to-Water Footwear is lightweight and flexible with rapid-dry sport fabric and durable shattered soles with drainage holes and adjustable elastic cord for a sure fit. FITKICKS Classic Footwear are loved for around-the-house, running errands, gardening and neighborhood walks. Foldable for easy packing and even easier to pull on, they're a great travel shoe for the airport, hotels, road trips and high-heel commuting relief. The Hideaway Collection features durable, lightweight bags that expand to pack and fold to store. Choose from the Packable Backpack, the Packable Duffle or the Packable Sling. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $100.
- $12.50 - $20
- $25 - $40
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/05/2024
K. Carroll: Carrie Crossbody
New to K. Carroll Accessories is the Carrie Crossbody. The front zipper pocket can store a small card sleeve or credit cards and cash. Behind that is an open pocket, large enough for most phones inside a case. The top zipper wraps around the side, giving you a wide opening to access your belongings easily. There are also two built-in RFID protected card sleeves. Choose from 12 colors. Shipping is $4.99.
- $13
- $26
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/05/2024
Yummie: Shapewear
Yummie believes you can be confident and comfortable all at once. Focusing on everyday shapewear, Yummie hugs instead of squeezes like traditional shapewear that can be extremely tight and constrictive. This assortment includes the most versatile Yummie tank yet. The 6-in-1 Tank can be worn six ways -- place the adjustable inner panels at the front, back or all around and wear as a scoop neck or V-neck. Other features include floating inner mesh panels that provide 360 degrees of shaping and non-slip grip tape at side hem to help prevent rolling. Other options include shaping briefs, shaping bodysuits and bralettes. Sizes range from S to 2X/3X. Free shipping!
- $6 to $24 + Free Shipping
- $12 - $48
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/05/2024
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with Sterling Forever's collection of bold, beaded bracelets. Experience the perfect blend of elegance, versatility, and quality craftsmanship with every piece. The colorful beaded stretch bracelets come in a variety of stone sizes so they're great for mixing and matching. Options include Agate, Dark Turquoise, Glass Opal, Red Agate and more. Beaded bracelet sets are also available, as well as earrings, necklaces, rings and anklets. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $75.
- $6 - $30
- $12 - $90
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/05/2024
PJ Harlow: Linen, Cotton & Satin Apparel
Surround yourself in softness with these new linen pieces from PJ Harlow. These generously cut, easy breezy pieces are machine washable and easy to care for. Mix and match across a variety of styles and colors including crop pants, tanks, tee dresses and more in linen, cotton and satin. Shipping is $7.95.
- $27 - $45
- $54 - $90
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/05/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Cariloha: Towels & Robes
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor resistant. Wrap yourself in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloth sets. The unisex bathrobes feature two front-patch pockets, tie and collar -- choose from the same material as the bath towels or a bamboo waffle-weave option.
- $18 - $98
- $36 - $196
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/18/2024
Swimlids: UPF Sun Hats
Keep your head protected while enjoying the outdoors with Swimlids. These UPF 50+ sun hats provide protection in the sun and also can be worn in the water. Lightweight, easy to pack and quick-drying, these styles are great for travel, days at the pool or being out in the sun. Options for adults and kids.
- $10.50 - $18
- $17 - $30
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/11/2024
Old Town Soap Co: Aromatherapy Shower Bombs
Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with aromatherapy shower bombs. Made with a proprietary blend of essential oils, Old Town Soap Co's unique bombs are vegan and cruelty-free, and each is designed for one luxurious aromatherapy shower. The shower bombs are easy to use, simply place on the shower floor and let the water do the rest.
- $8.50 - $15
- $13 - $23
- Valid: 08/05/2024 to 08/18/2024
