Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as CordaRoy's, Pavilion, NEST New York and more.
The deals start at just $9 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition
Price: $98 • From: Discover the Deal Box
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) from 14 dynamic brands to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as relaxation and fashion items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: Meaningful Beauty by Cindy Crawford, Dr. Brandt Skincare, WEN Hair & Body Care by Chaz Dean, StriVectin, YOUTH, Perricone MD, Baby Foot, Cardon; HAIR: FEKKAI; BEAUTY: Eyeko; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Discover NIGHT, Malibu Skye, Heat Holders; RELAXATION: Kneipp. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $642. (In fact, one product alone--the Meaningful Beauty by Cindy Crawford serum--retails for the cost of this whole box.) FREE SHIPPING! Valid 10/27/2022 while supplies last.
CordaRoy's: Bean Bags & Footstools
GMA Deal: $65 to $350 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $130 to $700 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
CordaRoy's are the perfect place to chill, sleep, and everything in between. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from faux fur and faux fur chinchilla. The soft cover is machine washable for easy cleaning. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. Sizes range from youth to king. Free shipping!
Pavilion: Blankets
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
Bring comfort into your home with Pavilion Gift blankets. The Threaded Together collection features a raised text technique, along with the beautiful knotted tassels, which add an additional dimension of texture and interest to its free-flowing design. Options include Love Lives Here, Someone Special, Forever Friend and more. The Comfort Blankets are also available — from its thick softness to its smooth heart embroidered in place, this blanket will be a special reminder of you and how much you care about the lucky person who receives it. Shipping starts at $8.99.
NEST New York: Candles & Diffusers
GMA Deal: $9 to $46 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $92 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
NEST New York transforms the everyday through fragrances that transport, inspire and captivate the senses. The candles and diffusers are made with the highest quality fragrance oils and completely fill a room with exquisite scent. Fragrances include Pumpkin Chai, Charcoal Woods, Moroccan Amber, Bamboo, Cedar Leaf & Lavender, Grapefruit and Driftwood & Chamomile. Choose from the Votive Candle, Classic Candle, 3-Wick Candle or Reed Diffuser, depending on the fragrance. The Classic Candle has 50-60 hours of burn time and comes in a beautiful glass vessel. The Reed Diffuser features eight all-natural rattan reed sticks, delivering continuous fragrance uninterrupted. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $100.
Naboso: Socks & Insoles
GMA Deal: $27.50 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $55 to $60 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
Developed by a podiatrist, Naboso uses texture on all of its products to stimulate the feet to improve overall foot awareness, foot strength and makes foot recovery super easy. The Neuro Ball & Splay bundle includes the Neuro Ball, which is used to release the feet -- but what is special is that it actually splits open into two domes and has a small ball hidden inside. The Splay toe spacers are great to hammertoes, bunions, plantar fasciitis or overall foot recovery. The Recover Socks feature pyramids that act like a mini massage to the feet and help you recover the feet by simply walking around. The Activation Insoles are designed to go into any shoe, can be trimmed to fit and last over 500,000 steps. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
The Feel Good Lab: Recovery Lotion & Pain Cream
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $57 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $114 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
Made in America, The Feel Good Lab provides plant-based pain relief. The Feel Good Lab was developed by a world renowned pharmacist who specialized in formulating topical pain relievers in his family pharmacy and functional medicine practice for over 30 years. These products are non-greasy, have a vanishing scent and are safe for children 2 and up. The Feel Good Lab's lotions and creams are formulated with incredible ingredients like arnica, turmeric, boswellia, aloe vera and calendula flower and are FDA registered to treat arthritis, back-pain, muscle joint pain and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Therafit Shoe: Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
If you work out, walk or work on your feet, THERAFIT cushioned footwear is for you. Featuring patent pending technology that was developed to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support, by inserting or removing the THERAFIT personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe, you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Choose from a large variety of options including boots, sneakers, clogs and slippers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Yogasleep: Sound Machines
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $21 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $21 to $42 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/27/2022
Yogasleep offers a variety of products varying in portability and sound options, while all making it simple to create a personalized sound environment. The white noise sleep machines mask background noise and allow for better sleep, office privacy, effective soothing for kids and babies and calming for sound-sensitive dogs. This assortment also includes options for travel, including the Go Travel Sound Machine. Compact and lightweight, this features 11 sound options to lull you to sleep, such as rain, stream and ocean. Options with speakers are also available, which allows you to stream your favorite sleep soundtrack or podcast. Limit one per product. Shipping is $4.95.
The Slanket: Fleece Blankets
GMA Deal: $18.89 to $27.99 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $26.99 to $39.99 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 11/06/2022
Cozy up! The Slanket is a soft to the touch, lightweight, fleece blanket designed with large, loose sleeves so you can stay comfy with your hands at the ready. Read, lounge, and cuddle without having to get out from under your blanket. Choose from blanket and onesie options for adults and kids.
butter LONDON: Nail Polish and Care
GMA Deal: $18 to $36 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $72 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 11/06/2022
Get a good-for-you manicure from the comfort of home. butter LONDON is a clean beauty company with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails, and are formulated with a patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology that delivers a gel-like finish and shine with up to 10 days of wear. Maintain the health of your manicure and nails with lacquers, treatments and mani kits.
SilcSkin: Silicone Skin Care Pads
GMA Deal: $28 • 17% SavingsOriginal: $34 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 11/06/2022
Correct and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. The pressure from SilcSkin pads works to stimulate collagen and cell growth, and increase blood flow, while the silicone material helps hydrate the skin by drawing the skin's natural moisture to the surface, improving the collagen structure and flattening out wrinkles. Options for the under eyes and chest available.
The Slept Life: Weighted Eye Mask
GMA Deal: $34 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/30/2022
Ease yourself to sleep with a weighted eye mask from The Slept Life. Weighted eye masks are designed to help you feel calm at night. Offered in two weights of gentle pressure for deep relaxation and made with cooling material for temperature control.
Sleeper Scarf: Scarf/Neck Pillow Duo and Sleep Mask
GMA Deal: $30 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 10/27/2022 to 10/30/2022
Step out in style and sleep more comfortably while traveling. This cozy scarf and pillow combo is designed to help keep you warm on chilly flights and provide neck support for your best sleep on the go. Once you arrive at your destination, simply remove the pillow, and wear it as a stylish scarf. The cozy, pillow-soft sleeper eye mask is designed to block out all the light so you can enjoy your best sleep on the go, whether in-flight or in your hotel room.