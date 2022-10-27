Developed by a podiatrist, Naboso uses texture on all of its products to stimulate the feet to improve overall foot awareness, foot strength and makes foot recovery super easy. The Neuro Ball & Splay bundle includes the Neuro Ball, which is used to release the feet -- but what is special is that it actually splits open into two domes and has a small ball hidden inside. The Splay toe spacers are great to hammertoes, bunions, plantar fasciitis or overall foot recovery. The Recover Socks feature pyramids that act like a mini massage to the feet and help you recover the feet by simply walking around. The Activation Insoles are designed to go into any shoe, can be trimmed to fit and last over 500,000 steps. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.