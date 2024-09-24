Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fab fall finds.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mighty Bright, Friendsheep, Miracle Brand and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Mighty Bright: Portable Lights
Mighty Bright makes superior quality book lights that are also wonderful all-purpose multi-taskers, great in any situation where you need focused light. Not everyone needs a book light, but everyone can use a tool that provides portable light right where you need it. The Recharge provides warm, natural-tone light that is easy on the eyes. Its dimmable LEDs are rated for 100,000 hours, and its battery charges fully in one hour. It provides up to 60 hours of illumination at its lowest setting and 10 hours at its highest. The most recent addition is the BrightFlex Rechargeable Light & Battery Bank — its detachable battery bank provides a 50% charge to most standard smartphones. It is also one of Mighty Bright’s brightest lights, and is great as a reading light for older eyes or anyone that needs very bright light. Shipping is $3.99.
- $7.50 - $75
- $15 - $150
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/24/2024
Friendsheep: Eco Dryer Balls
Eco-friendly and chemical-free, Friendsheep's Eco Dryer Balls are a sustainable, all-natural alternative to traditional fabric softeners. Unlike single-use, chemical-laden dryer sheets, they are made from 100% premium New Zealand wool. They are 100% plastic-free, including the packaging, are free from harmful chemicals and toxins, and ensure a safer laundry experience for both your family and the environment. They are reusable for over a thousand loads, making them a long-lasting (2-4 years) and cost-effective solution compared to single-use dryer sheets and liquid softeners. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $9
- $18
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/24/2024
Miracle Brand: Sheets, Towels & Shower Steamers
Temperature regulating, Miracle Made’s bedding incorporates advanced, NASA-inspired technology to provide superior temperature-regulating comfort all night long. Their Miracle Made Clean & Cool fabrics are infused with silver, preventing up to 99.7% of bacteria growth through a natural ionization process - this allows the bedding to be washed up to three times less frequently than traditional sheets, keeping them fresher, and longer. Choose from a range of colors across the sheet sets. Shower Steamers and Towels are also available, which are ultra-plush and made of premium long-staple cotton and infused with silver to stay fresh for up to three times longer. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $5 - $94.50
- $10 - $189
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/24/2024
supersmile: Oral Care
supersmile was founded by Dr. Irwin Smigel, known as the father of aesthetic dentistry more than 40 years ago. Backed by Calprox science, which is supersmile's proprietary formula that gently dissolves the biofilm to which plaque bacteria stains adhere to, leaving enamel intact. Now you can whiten and improve overall oral health simply by brushing your teeth. All it takes it's two drops (toothpaste and accelerator) two minutes, twice a day. Or, get dentist-level clean with the Zina45 Pulse Toothbrush. The unique polishing head is professional-grade and features a soft, flexible silicone cup used in dental offices. It also has a 45 degree brush head that goes where regular brushes can’t. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $24 - $112.50
- $48 - $225
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/24/2024
aetrex: Footwear
aetrex products are functionally better and more comfortable than many other products because they use millions of data points to construct anatomically supportive footwear. Choose from six stylish options, which include wedges, ballet flat, arch support loafers and arch support sneakers. The insole arch support helps to stabilize your body, align your feet and relieve common foot pain such as plantar fasciitis, heel pain and arch pain. The insole features UltraSky cushioning to provide pressure relief and comfort. Free shipping!
- $65 to $75 + Free Shipping
- $130 - $150
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/24/2024
FarmSteady: Culinary Kits
FarmSteady believes that you can make delicious treats at home that taste as good (if not better!) than what you can buy in a store or order at a restaurant. From gooey cinnamon rolls to apple cider doughnuts, fresh garlicky focaccia and raviolis, there's nothing you can't make in your home kitchen. Now you can reach delicious new DIY heights with fun culinary kits and inspiring recipes. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $12.50 - $24
- $25 - $48
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/24/2024
Savings on 20 Skin & Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skincare, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don’t miss out on everything from Oprah’s favorites and a supermodel’s organic skincare to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40! From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget. Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner; PMD microderm devices; SiO Beauty’s reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles; Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices; SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands; Solawave red light therapy; supermodel Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics certified organic skincare; Wander Beauty’s multi-tasking makeup; Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories; Parasilk hot paraffin treatments; Womaness skincare for menopausal skin; The Good Patch’s wearable wellness; compression socks from PRO Compression; TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions; truMedic massager; Eve Lom’s multitasking cleanser; AHAVA mineral rich bodycare; BondiBoost’s nourishing hair care; Blissy silk pillowcases; and Beekman 1802’s goat milk skincare.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 09/27/2024
Woven Threads: Towels & Bedding
Spruce up your bed, bath, and beyond. Woven Threads designs are where comfort meets affordability and quality. The cozy, stylish and durable home goods from shams and sheet sets to towels and mattress toppers will transform your living spaces. Bring warmth and happiness home with this assortment of finds for every room!
- $32.50 - $100
- $65 - $200
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 10/06/2024
Yenta + Posha: No-Show Liner Socks (3-Pack)
Get the no-show look with added comfort. The new liner socks from Yenta + Posha are ultra-thin and feature a reinforced toe, heel gripper, and 360-degree comfort band. The ultra-thin upper feels silky with Nylon and Spandex while the Cotton bottom allows for air circulation and breathability. Designed so you can slide your feet into your favorite shoes and experience superior comfort with a fashionable no-show look!
- $17.50
- $25
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 10/06/2024
Vahdam: Tea Sets
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. Choose from loose leaf and bagged teas from herbal and black to chai and green.
- $19.50 - $24
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 09/24/2024 to 19/29/2024