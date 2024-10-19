Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals spotlighting small business owners.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as FryAway, Once Again Home and more. The deals start at just $8 and are up 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
FryAway: Cooking Oil Solidifier
Made in America, FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier is designed to transform used cooking oil into solid, organic waste for easy disposal. The waste oil cooking powder works on any type of cooking oil. Since it's plant-based, you can discard the solidified oil with other organic waste, and it will break down in as little as 30 days. Simply sprinkle it into hot oil, stir and let it cool down. Choose from a two-pack or three-pack. Limit five sets per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two sets.
- $15 - $20
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/19/2024
- •
- FryAway
Once Again Home: Towels and Sponges
Once Again Home believes sustainability and joy go hand in hand. They create beautiful, versatile, and eco-friendly home products that are perfect for anyone looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle. The towels made from recycled materials are not only effective but also a great first step towards reducing your use of single-use products. The RE:usable Sponge is not your average cleaning companion. Not only is it tough enough to tackle any mess you throw its way, but it also has a charcoal-infused center that keeps it fresh. Choose from a large variety of vibrant patterns. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $60.
- $8
- $16
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/19/2024
- •
- Once Again Home
GRILLIGHT: Grilling Tools
A great gift for yourself of someone who loves to grill, GRILLIGHT makes evening barbecues easier. The LED Spatula incorporates a 200 lumen waterproof flashlight to perfectly light up your grill any time of day. The LED Tongs have the same features and gravity-locking ability for easy storage. Other options include GrillMats and GrillClaws, which are great for shredding, carving, and picking up large cuts of meat. Shipping is $4.99.
- $10 - $25
- $20 - $50
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/19/2024
- •
- GRILLIGHT
Asobu: Bestie Bottles and Tumblers
Asobu's mission is to make hydration enjoyable, eco-conscious and innovative. Their dual-function bottles can split into a versatile water bottle and an insulated tumbler, offering adaptability for busy, on-the-go lifestyles. The Bestie Bottles are insulated bottles that come with removable, collectible, and exchangeable silicone character heads. Bestie Bottles are not only practical, but they also allow you to express yourself and swap heads with friends for endless fun. The Marina Tumbler is a durable, spill-proof straw tumbler with a detachable insulated coffee mug, for true 2-in-1 functionality. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $12.50 - $17.50
- $25 - $35
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/19/2024
- •
- Asobu
Cheryl's Cookies: Cookie Sets
American made for over 40 years, Cheryl's Cookies is known for their delicious buttercream frosting and cutout sugar cookie dough. They use only the best ingredients, including real sweet cream butter to create mouthwatering baked goods. Choose from five cookie gift sets, which include fun Halloween themed sets, which not only include cookies but also pretzel clusters and candy bars. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $5.
- $17.50 - $30
- $35 - $60
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/19/2024
- •
- Cheryl's Cookies
Herb & Lou's: Cocktail Mixer Cube Sets
Elevate your home bar with Herb & Lou's Cocktail Mixer Cubes. Their non-alcoholic cubes are pre-mixed and ready to mingle with a variety of spirits or even seltzer for a delicious cocktail or mocktail. These convenient single-serve mixers let you skip the complicated muddling and measuring. Each frozen cube is perfectly portioned for one drink, saving you time and effort, allowing you to serve delicious drinks. Choose from Whiskey Lovers or Tequila Lovers sets. Shipping is $4.99.
- $32.50 - $50
- $65 - $100
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/19/2024
- •
- Herb & Lou's
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Lifepro: Portable Ice Tub and Leg Massager
Relieve pain and recover faster. The uniquely designed AllevaWrap leg compression massager provides both massage and heat to relax muscles, ease soreness and boost circulation. Customize your sessions with five intensity levels, two heat settings, and various massage modes. The Allevachill Portable Ice Tub is a 92.5-gallon durable, tear-resistant, inflatable cold plunge tub designed for athletes and wellness enthusiasts. Ideal for outdoor use, it ensures optimal cold plunge temperatures. Simply fill with water and ice, and you're ready to experience quick recovery, reduced muscle soreness, and boosted immunity. Free shipping!
- $45 to $58.50 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $130
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/20/2024
- •
- Lifepro
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. Pillows available, too!
- $22.50 - $78
- $75 - $260
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/27/2024
- •
- Lifepro
TheraRx: Pill Organizers and Pain Relief
Organize and keep track of your daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies, to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. This assortment also offers pain relief solutions from head to toe for headaches, bunion support, varicose vein cream and more.
- $12 - $25
- $20 - $40
- Valid: 10/19/2024 to 10/20/2024
- •
- TheraRx