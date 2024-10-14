Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall clothing and accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, COCO + CARMEN, Cuup and more. The deals start at just $14 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Softies: Heather Marshmallow Lounge Set
Introducing the Heather Marshmallow Johnny Collar Lounge Set, your new favorite addition to your loungewear collection. Coupled with great stretch in Softies’ velvety Marshmallow fabric, this lounge set is tailored for those who appreciate a relaxed yet polished look. The long sleeve Johnny collar top adds an elevated and cozy look to your lounge essentials, while the matching pant features a 28” inseam with cozy side pockets, elasticized waist, and a beautiful dyed to match drawstring tie. Sizes are available in XS-2X/3X in seven colors. Limit six sets per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two sets.
- $69
- $139
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/14/2024
- •
- Softies
COCO + CARMEN: EverStretch Jeans
Work, play or lounge with COCO + CARMEN's EverStretch jeans -- exceptional comfort featuring four-way stretch fit and the softest fabric. These jeans are made of a special cotton, polyester, viscose and spandex blend, and they get better with every wear and every wash. Choose from a variety of washes and styles including ankle, wide leg and flare. Sizes range from S (2-4) to XXL (18-20.) Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $37.50 - $39.50
- $75 - $79
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/14/2024
- •
- COCO + CARMEN
Cuup: Bras
Cuup is known for lightweight stylish bras with incredible support, luxurious performance materials, tag-less closures and seamless edges. Their inclusive bra size offering includes 67 sizes. Choose from three styles. The Balconette has wide-set straps and a straight neckline to frame, flatter and shape. The Scoop is made from soft fabric and features a curved neckline and seamless construction to accentuate your natural form for second-skin support all-day, everyday. Or, the Demi is their modern take on the everyday t-shirt bra. The soft, supportive cups are molded from 3D spacer fabric to provide non-creasing, smoothing coverage without any padding or foam. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $34 - $39
- $68 - $78
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/14/2024
- •
- Cuup
Daniela Swaebe: Jewelry
These dazzling and sophisticated jewelry pieces will get you ready for any occasion. The new Bubbly Initial Layering Necklace Set offers personalized charm and versatility. With two stylish chain necklaces and an interchangeable initial pendant, you can easily switch up your look. Add a fun yet elegant touch to your style with this playful, customizable set. This large selection also includes hoops, tennis bracelets, and necklaces, featuring both new and best selling styles. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $14 - $26
- $39 - $112
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/14/2024
- •
- Daniela Swaebe
K.Carroll Accessories: Adele Bag
The Adele is a classic newly-designed tote that comes with a crossbody strap for when you need to go hands-free. Features include a front open pocket for easy in and out and a decorative clasp for an elegant look. There is one large exterior open pocket and one interior side pocket, with a three-tiered organization structure to give ample storage space. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $6.99.
- $28
- $60
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/14/2024
- •
- K.Carroll Accessories
Jambu: Footwear
Elevate your stride with Jambu’s footwear. The Aurora is a sporty boot that borrows the silhouette and sole of a high-top sneaker. It has All Terra traction, the style promises grip and durability, no matter the terrain. The Laura is a low-cut winter boot reminiscent of your favorite athletic trainer. The zipper closure allows for easy on-and-off, while soft EVA insoles cushion every step. Shipping is $5.99.
- $49.50
- $99
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/14/2024
- •
- Jambu
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Em John: Mini Zip Around Card Wallet and Card Case
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/20/2024
- •
- Em John
Youzey: Cloud Puffer Bag
Carry all of your essentials with a lightweight, packable design. The soft, quilted Cloud bag is a traveler's dream! It’s large enough to carry all of your stuff on the go yet folds up compactly to easily fit into your suitcase without extra bulk. Wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody for even more convenience.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/27/2024
- •
- Youzey
Headbands of Hope: Headbands & Fedora
Make a statement with a standout headband or stylish fedora. Give your look an extra feminine flair with padded and knot style headbands in bright pink and sparkle designs. For a little more coverage, the stylish wide brim faux suede fedora is a casual take on a classic Western style. Headbands of Hope empowers you to feel confident while making an impact. For every item purchased, a headband is donated to a child with an illness.
- $16 - $26
- $22 - $48
- Valid: 10/14/2024 to 10/27/2024
- •
- Headbands of Hope