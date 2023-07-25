Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on feel-good finds.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Echelon, Lifepro and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 62% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Echelon: Smart Rowing Machine
GMA Deal: $499 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $1000 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/25/2023
Echelon's top-selling at-home fitness product, the Echelon Row, delivers total-body workouts and is compatible with any smart device where you can access thousands of hours of live and on-demand fitness programming to keep you motivated. With the Echelon Row, you can enjoy a low-impact, total-body workout that targets more than 85% of muscles. This features a space-saving design, comfortable seating and a dynamic tablet holder that keeps your smart device in place. To receive your free 90-day premier membership, you will receive an email with instructions after your purchase. Free shipping!
Lifepro: Waver Vibration Plate
GMA Deal: $99 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $200 + Free shipping Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/25/2023
Recover muscle strength, balance and flexibility with Lifepro. This vibration exercise machine helps improve muscles, metabolism, circulation and bone density, and helps to reduce joint stress. Switch between speed settings from 1 to 99, maximizing your workouts. The wheels, remote and easy-read display are attached to the whole body vibration machine for maximum convenience. This deal also includes loop bands and four resistance bands for enhanced workouts. Free shipping!
TRX: Suspension Trainer
GMA Deal: $75 to $85 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $150 to $180 Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/25/2023 per set
Great for athletes, beginners and everyone in between, the TRX Suspension Trainer offers endless choices for strength, cardio, flexibility and mobility. Born in the Navy SEALs, the Suspension Trainer is a portable gym you can set up practically anywhere using either of the included anchors. The door anchor can be installed in seconds without tools over almost any hinged door, while the suspension anchor can be attached to a sturdy beam, tree, pole, rail or playground equipment. Fully adaptable for any fitness level, the Suspension Trainer uses your body weight to increase or decrease the difficulty of common exercises like squats, push-ups, rows, and presses -- all while targeting core muscles for full-body results. Shipping is $4.99.
Bala: Bangles, Power Ring & Bars
GMA Deal: $32.50 to $44.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $65 to $89 Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/25/2023
Bala believes form and function should coexist and that fashion and fitness go hand in hand. Their 2-pound Bala Bangles add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. Wildly versatile, they can be worn on wrists or ankles for athletic, recreational and domestic activities alike. At 3 pounds each, Bala Bars are designed for strength and versatility. Unlike traditional dumbbells, Bala Bars have a sleek, ergonomic design that evenly distributes the weight for a comfortable, user-friendly workout. The Power Ring is great for strength training, HIIT and aerobics. Press, hold, swing and squat to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance.
CUBITT: Smartwatches
GMA Deal: $32.50 to $45 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $65 to $90 Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/25/2023
CUBITT's mission is to enhance people's lives through innovative and cutting-edge wearable technology and accessories. These smartwatches include features that track steps, distance, calories, sleep counting, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress monitor and fitness tracking. These smart watches have touch screen displays, are waterproof and can receive calls, as well as allow you to text. The CT4 also has more than 14 different sport modes to support your lifestyle, track your steps, calories, distance, learn about your sleep, check the weather beforehand, choose your music and more. Choose from three styles. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
CopperFlux: Compression Socks & Sleeves
GMA Deal: $6 to $30 • 60% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $80 Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/25/2023
If you suffer from sore and achy feet, CopperFlux has the solution to help soothe and re-energize them. The sole purpose of these compression socks is to revive tired feet and legs using advanced compression technology. These super durable socks and sleeves are made to withstand regular wear and maintain their compression properties, even after multiple washes. Sleeves are also available, which help reduce muscle soreness and support faster recovery. Single pairs and sets are available. Shipping is $3.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Yenta Posha: Insoles
GMA Deal: $38.99 to $41.99 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $64.99 Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/30/2023
Put your best foot forward and walk with comfort. Yenta + Posha insoles are designed thin for comfort while still providing shock absorption and alignment. The Performance Series Insoles offer breathable cushioning for reliable performance with less thickness and weight. The Embrace Series Insoles are crafted to mimic the cloud-like feel of memory foam without flattening over time, working to maintain continuous adaptability while rebounding with each step. Both styles are designed with vegan, bamboo charcoal leather cover woven with a microbial treatment, which helps kill odor-causing bacteria.
Welly: Personalized Traveler Bottles
GMA Deal: $6.30 to $49 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $70 Valid: 07/25/2023 to 07/30/2023
Take your favorite drink with you and really make it yours. Welly creates stylish, insulated bottles and mugs that make it simple to take your drinks to go. Each bottle tumbler, bottle and cup is triple-walled and copper vacuum-insulated with a sweat-proof exterior. Add up to 10 characters of personalization to this assortment of sleek stainless steel and bamboo accented styles.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products - no samples - to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products -- the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand, $89 and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask, $58, -- are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING!