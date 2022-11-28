Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with free shipping for Cyber Monday.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Lux Blox, Lolli & Pops and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are up to 53% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare: Skin Care GMA Deal : $21 to $213.15 + Free Shipping • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $42 to $435 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/28/2022 Shop Now Gift glowing skin with Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, an award-winning clinical skin care brand founded by practicing dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross, who formulates all products based on his patients’ skincare needs. You’ll see visible results with advanced ingredient combinations and medical grade formulas -- without irritation. Choose from a variety of skin care and devices including the DRx SpectraLite BodyWare Pro, which is a powerful FDA cleared light therapy device for the body. It features a combination of 148 LED lights in red mode and 68 LED lights in blue mode that work together to treat wrinkles and acne, help reduce visible dark spots and alleviate mild pain over the entire body. The C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum is a power-packed gel serum powered by our proprietary energy complex, 3-O C vitamin C technology that revitalizes dull, tired or aging skin. The Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment is a multi-tasking body treatment powered by AHA/BHAs and bakuchiol for smooth, hydrated and radiant skin while improving ingrown hairs, keratosis pilaris, and body blemishes. Free shipping!

Lux Blox Lux Blox: Lux Blox Toys GMA Deal : $37.50 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $75 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/28/2022 Shop Now Gift endless creative play for kids. Made in America, this revolutionary block allows children to experience modern engineering principles in a mesmerizing play experience. Recommended for builders ages 6 and up, Lux Blox provides a super fun way to create amazing moving things like no other building block. Choose from three options including the Neon Genius, which comes with a starter guide to Lux Blox building technology and step-by-step printed instructions to build a 21-inch-tall hand crank-operated windmill and link to video instructions. Free shipping!

Lolli & Pops Lolli & Pops: Chocolates GMA Deal : $10 to $25 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $50 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/28/2022 Shop Now Gift chocolate from Lolli & Pops, a gourmet candy store offering uniquely delicious sweets and treats. Made in America, they’re big believers that candy is more than candy and that delicious treats can make every day magical. There’s a lot to love in Lolli & Pops’ lineup of signature holiday and Hanukkah candies. These chocolate-coated graham crackers, sprinkle pretzels and Oreo sandwich cookies make thoughtful holiday and Hanukkah gifts, as well as fun stocking stuffers. Or, grab a hot cup of milk, drop in your Snow Day Hot Cocoa Bomb and stir a delicious cup of cozy. Free shipping!

Merten & Storck Merten & Storck: Cookware GMA Deal : $80 to $100 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $160 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/28/2022 Shop Now Gift durable cookware with Merten & Storck’s enameled iron, which uses the same raw material as cast iron and transforms it through a unique production process. Their cookware is pressed instead of cast, which makes it lighter, more durable and more chip resistant. Each product is handmade in Germany using custom tooling and timeless materials with a unique formula for every color. Choose from a range of colors in 4-Quart Braisers or 5.3-Quart or 7-Quart Dutch Ovens. Free shipping!

butter LONDON butter LONDON: Nails & Makeup GMA Deal : $6 to $75 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $150 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/28/2022 Shop Now Gift beautiful nails and makeup from butter LONDON, which believes not all ingredients are created equal and only offer good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy to their high-performance makeup collection for the face, lip and eyes. Packaged ready for gifting, these nail and makeup sets are a great gift for the beauty lover on your list. Or, mix and match across a large assortment of singles including options for the face, eyes, lips and nails. Free shipping!

Michael Todd Beauty Michael Todd Beauty: Skincare Devices GMA Deal : $29 to $79 + Free Shipping • 50% to 53% Savings Original: $59 to $169 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/28/2022 Shop Now Gift spa treatments at home. Add to your everyday skin care routine with devices from Michael Todd Beauty. This assortment ranges from foot care to makeup application to skincare infusion and more. Options include the Sonic Refresher, which has a diamond tip wet/dry sonic microdermabrasion and micronized misting combine to remove, reset, refine, rehydrate for a completely rejuvenated complexion with a more youthful radiant glow. Or, the Soniclear Petite is a waterproof sonic cleansing facial brush that’s suitable for all skin types with three customizable speeds. Free shipping!

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Follies Follies: Playsets GMA Deal : $105 to $135 + Free Shipping • 32% to 34% Savings Original: $160 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Give kids endless playtime possibilities with Follies building sets. The big building shapes are designed for kids to connect and create whatever their imagination desires: a spaceship, a puppet theater, a playhouse, and so much more. Made from 100% nontoxic material for hours of open-ended play, combining an intuitive STEM building pattern with art and creativity. Free shipping!

Softies Softies: Turtleneck Lounger and Lounger Set GMA Deal : $54 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $109 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Reimagine relaxation with Softies, named an Oprah favorite for six years in a row. Snuggle up with marshmallowy soft pieces meant to take relaxation to the next level. The Turtleneck Lounger is ideal for days when you want to curl up and binge-watch your favorite show or run errands in extreme comfort. The flattering and fabulously soft pieces feature a slouchy turtleneck, kangaroo pocket and heathered, ribbed knit fabric. The lounger set features capri-length pants for all-day coziness at home and on the go. Free shipping!

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up: NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game GMA Deal : $399 + Free Shipping • 33% Savings Original: $599 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Get on the gridiron for some glorious retrogaming with the NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game. Originally released in the late '90s and officially licensed by the NFL, this is the same fan favorite featuring every pro team from that time and legendary players in their over-the-top best. NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ '99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION are all included, just switch it up at will with the easy to navigate on-screen menus. Oh, and you really think you’re best in the league? See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards! Gameplay looks amazing on this brilliant display, and the real-feel controls are just what the QB needs for superb precision. Free shipping!

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up: Infinity Game Table GMA Deal : $699 + Free Shipping • 30% Savings Original: $999 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Put your skills to the test and face your competition playing iconic arcade games from Arcade1Up, the leader in authentic gaming experiences. The Infinity Game Table features digital versions of both classic and iconic board games like Hasbro’s Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, puzzles, card games, and over 40 more. With a 32-inch HD touchscreen, personalized dynamic zoom viewing, responsive tactile feedback, Wi-Fi connectivity, online play, and an ever-expanding selection of even more downloadable games and interactive content, this one stop shop for play opens the door to infinite fun. Time to enjoy with the whole family. Free shipping!

Barsys Barsys: Smart Coaster & Mixer Combo GMA Deal : $90 • 39% Savings Original: $149 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Become an at home bartender. Barsys smart coaster and mixer combo makes it easy to create your favorite cocktails at home. Simply select your drink and follow instructions on the app. Place the glass on top of the coaster and watch as the Coaster vibrantly illuminates, changing colors to indicate when to start and stop pouring each ingredient. Once the cocktail is complete, remove the glass from the Coaster and enjoy. Free shipping!

Warmies Warmies: Heatable Stuffed Animal Trio GMA Deal : $58 + Free Shipping • 35% Savings Warmies Original: $90 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, Warmies are soft, plush stuffed animals that can be warmed in the microwave for soothing support. Each cuddly friend is filled with flaxseed and dried French lavender. Simply warm in the microwave for 60 seconds to release the calming, lavender aroma. Great for kids and adults, and designed to provide a little extra calming love in times of stress. Create a unique bundle of three with your favorites to gift together or individually. Free shipping!

TubeLox TubeLox: Deluxe Building Set GMA Deal : $170 to $180 + Free Shipping • 50% to 51% Savings TubeLox Original: $350 to $360 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Play time gets a major upgrade with TubeLox, a STEM construction toy focused on creativity, active play and playing together. It's also a "life-size play" toy, meaning that after they build something, kids get to play-ride on it. TubeLox helps discourage screen time and promote interactive play with tubes that connect with colorful attachment pieces and locking adapter clips, which makes it stable enough to play on. This set also includes a storage bag for the TubeLox pieces to keep them all in one place.

Nuovaluce Beauty Nuovaluce Beauty: Anti-Aging Microcurrent & Red Light Therapy Device GMA Deal : $119 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Nuovaluce Beauty Original: $240 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Get a professional grade facial treatment at home to frim, tone and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Nuovaluce microcurrent technology delivers controlled energy three layers deep into the skin to help reactivate natural collagen production. While the microcurrent treatment works to firm and tone skin, the red light treatment targets skin tissue to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The device has five intensity levels to customize sessions and complements skin care regimens. Free shipping!

Boarderie Boarderie: Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie Board GMA Deal : $189 + Free Shipping • 20% Savings Boarderie Original: $239 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Impress friends and family with the most extraordinary charcuterie board this holiday season -- named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022 and just featured on ABC’s "Shark Tank." The Arte Cheese and Charcuterie Board serves 10-12 and arrives chilled, fully arranged, ready-to-serve and artfully arranged in a reusable wood board. No cutting or prepping required; simply cut open the freshly sealed pouch and enjoy. The delicious bundle includes 35 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and spreads, three full boxes of crackers, a keepsake Acacia wood board and bamboo cutlery kit. Free shipping!

Tiana Designs Tiana Designs: Custom Beaded Tote GMA Deal : $164 + Free Shipping • 28% Savings Tiana Designs Original: $230 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Elevate your carryall with a hand-beaded, personalized tote. Tiana Designs is a woman-owned small business focused on creating gorgeous bags for everyday wear. These fun and colorful personalized bags are an even blend of luxurious and chic, with each piece custom made by artists using traditional hand-beading techniques with glass beads on canvas fabric. Personalize any of the six styles with up to 15 uppercase characters and wear your style. Free shipping!

DudeRobe DudeRobe: Robes, Pants & Shorts GMA Deal : $58 to $104 + Free Shipping • 25% to 29% Savings DudeRobe Original: $78 to $148 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now For your best guys, there’s DudeRobe, cool, comfy loungewear that guys want to wear. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the DudeRobe features a premium sweatshirt on the outside and an absorbent terry cloth, towel-lined inside. The belt is permanently attached so it’ll never go missing and the hoodie-style wrist cuffs eliminate floppy sleeves. The shorts and pants have the same sweatshirt and towel-lined interior as the robe. Free shipping!

Coalatree Coalatree: Adventure Blankets GMA Deal : $48 to $64 + Free Shipping • 44% Savings Coalatree Original: $87 to $115 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Take on any adventure with the “Swiss army knife of blankets.” Coalatree Kachula blankets are ultra versatile -- use them as a blanket, travel pillow, light sleeping bag or even a poncho. You can also snap multiple Kachulas together for a modular blanket system. Both sides are coated with an eco-friendly finish to keep you dry and help liquid bead right off. Free shipping!

F2 Sports F2 Sports: Pickleball Paddle GMA Deal : $63 + Free Shipping • 25% Savings Original: $84 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Up your game! The Imperium Pickleball Paddle is a beautifully designed, mid-weight paddle made with quality materials so you can feel confident while you play. The graphite paddle surface is strong without being heavy, offering both control and power while the strong and flexible polymer core offers extra durability with a cushioned grip for comfort. Choose from bright designs and stand out on the court. Free shipping!

Check out 47 Digital Deals for even more great gift ideas!

Softies Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns GMA Deal : $49 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender GMA Deal : $37 + Free Shipping • 61% Savings Original: $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 + Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel GMA Deal : $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Boots GMA Deal : $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.

T-Bô: Boxers T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear GMA Deal : $9 to $60 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.

Hang Accessories Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories GMA Deal : $13 to $36 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Shipping is $6.95.

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

Feelgoodz Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% Savings Original: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Express what matters to you the most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories GMA Deal : $4.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry GMA Deal : $9 to $33 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $79 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $6 to $20 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $40 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE's Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!

AHAVA AHAVA: Skin & Body Care GMA Deal : $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $17 to $99 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all-day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.

Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest-quality pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

Feeling Smitten Feeling Smitten: Bath & Body Products GMA Deal : $2.50 to $9 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $18 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a dose of fun to your day. From peppermint exfoliating cubes and whipped soap sugar cookie to vanilla snowman lip balm and Christmas tree candle, these make for an easy stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat GMA Deal : $65 to $200 • 50% Savings Original: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

The Cookie Cups The Cookie Cups: Baking Kits GMA Deal : $20 to $32 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Get the whole family baking together with these fun baking kits -- designed for ages 3 and up. Each of The Cookie Cups' baking kits includes supplies and pre-measured ingredients. Options include kits for pizza, cookies, cocoa bombs and chocolate. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free Shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts GMA Deal : $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

1Canoe2 1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor GMA Deal : $2.50 to $28 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $3 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets GMA Deal : $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% Savings Original: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers, and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

Brainstream Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart, sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

NOD Products NOD Products: Tech Gadgets & Accessories GMA Deal : $4 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now NOD's products are innovative, fun and affordable, making for a great stocking stuffer. This assortment ranges from their bestselling Bloody Mary Tree and barware to their brand-new pickleball products. Shipping is $5.95.

PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers GMA Deal : $5 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $10 to $90 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your phone protected in extreme temperatures. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," PHOOZY Thermal Capsules are the ultimate phone and tablet protection against damaging heat, battery-zapping cold and accidental drops -- onto the ground or into the water. Shipping is $5.95.

