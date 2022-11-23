It's a pre-Black Friday blowout and Tory Johnson has deals you won't want to miss.
Right now, shop savings from 40 brands with hundreds of options for everyone on your list, from kids to dads and more. Products include the NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game & Infinity Game Table from Arcade1Up, a deluxe building set and storage bag from Tubelox, and makeup remover cloths from Makeup Eraser.
Tune in to "GMA3" on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for even more surprises!
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Gifts for ultimate family fun
Arcade1Up: NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game & Infinity Game Table
GMA Deal: $399 to $699 + Free Shipping • 30% to 33% SavingsOriginal: $599 to $999 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Put your skills to the test and face your competition playing iconic arcade games from Arcade1Up, the leader in authentic gaming experiences. The Infinity Game Table features digital versions of both classic and iconic board games like Hasbro’s Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, puzzles, card games, and over 40 more. With a 32-inch HD touchscreen, personalized dynamic zoom viewing, responsive tactile feedback, Wi-Fi connectivity, online play, and an ever-expanding selection of even more downloadable games and interactive content, this one stop shop for play opens the door to infinite fun. Get on the gridiron for some glorious retrogaming with the NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game. Originally released in the late ‘90s and officially licensed by the NFL, this is the same fan favorite featuring every pro team from that time and legendary players in their over-the-top best. NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION are all included, just switch it up at will with the easy to navigate on-screen menus. Oh, and you really think you’re best in the league? See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards! Gameplay looks amazing on this brilliant display, and the real-feel controls are just what the QB needs for superb precision. Time to enjoy with the whole family. Free shipping!
Follies: Playsets
GMA Deal: $105 to $135 + Free Shipping • 32% to 34% SavingsOriginal: $160 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Give kids endless playtime possibilities with Follies building sets. The big building shapes are designed for kids to connect and create whatever their imagination desires: a spaceship, a puppet theater, a playhouse, and so much more. Made from 100% nontoxic material for hours of open ended play, combining an intuitive STEM building pattern with art and creativity. Free shipping!
Multitasky: Tech Accessories
GMA Deal: $12 to $38 • 40% to 41% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $65 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Put the fun in functional and elevate your day to day with trendy, aesthetic gadgets by Multitasky, designed to make life a little easier and a bit prettier, too. Choose from chargers, ring lights, organizers and mini desktop humidifiers, all perfect for any tech lover.
Coalatree: Adventure Blankets
GMA Deal: $48 to $64 + Free Shipping • 44% SavingsOriginal: $87 to $115 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Take on any adventure with the “swiss army knife of blankets.” Coalatree Kachula blankets are ultra versatile -- use them as a blanket, travel pillow, light sleeping bag, or even a poncho. You can also snap multiple Kachulas together for a modular blanket system. Both sides are coated with an eco-friendly finish to keep you dry and help liquid bead right off. Free shipping!
Tubelox: Deluxe Building Set & Storage Bag
GMA Deal: $180 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $360 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Play time gets a major upgrade with TubeLox, a STEM construction toy focused on creativity, active play and playing together. It's also a "life-size play" toy, meaning that after they build something, kids get to play/ride on it. TubeLox helps discourage screen time and promote interactive play with tubes that connect with colorful attachment pieces and locking adapter clips, which makes it stable enough to play on. This set also includes a storage bag for the TubeLox pieces to keep them all in one place.
Beauty & skin care gifts
Nuovaluce Beauty: Anti-Aging Microcurrent & Red Light Therapy Device
GMA Deal: $119 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $240 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Get a professional grade facial treatment at home to firm, tone and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Nuovaluce microcurrent technology delivers controlled energy three layers deep into the skin to help reactivate natural collagen production. While the microcurrent treatment works to firm and tone skin, the red-light treatment targets skin tissue to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The device has five intensity levels to customize sessions and complements skincare regimens. Free shipping!
Moonlit Skincare: Skin Care & Sleep Products
GMA Deal: $10 to $33 • 47% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $66 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Wake up refreshed and radiant with products designed to work while you sleep. Give yourself an overnight boost with a face oil formulated with ingredients to plump and firm skin while balancing uneven tones and textures. Zap away blemishes with pimple patches, prepare yourself for sleep with bath salts, and gently exfoliate skin with reusable cotton pads. The silk pillowcases and eye masks enhance your beauty sleep, too.
Truly Clear: Acne Patches, Pads & Treatment
GMA Deal: $15 to $70 • 25% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $140 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Give the gift of clear, radiant skin with products formulated to treat acne. The Cleansing Pads are designed to remove all traces of makeup while purifying pores for a deep clean. The blemish patches have an invisible and easy-peel design and help promote healing while reducing the redness of blemishes. The Reverse Effect Patches treat under eye bags, wrinkles and smile lines with hyaluronic acid.
Majestic Pure: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $15 • 28% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $21 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Nourish your skin with pure, simple ingredients. Majestic Pure believes in the healing and revitalizing power of plants and natural formulations. The masks, scrubs, creams and oils in this assortment are all made in the USA and free from toxins, additives, and any harmful chemicals. Boasting thousands of reviews on each product, the signature Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Lychee Oil features over 25,000 rave reviews for its cleansing and moisturizing properties.
Makeup Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths
GMA Deal: $6 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $25 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Erase all makeup with just water. Wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work on waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick and more. Reusable and washable, the fabric is ultra-soft and safe for all skin types. Choose from singles and sets in holiday themed prints and special character editions.
Parasilk: Paraffin Balm Treatments
GMA Deal: $7 to $15 • 50% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $30 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Upgrade your self care from fingers to toes with Parasilk, a lush alternative to traditional paraffin wax baths. Using pure paraffin wax infused with vitamin rich oils, the masks heat in two minutes to deliver therapeutic, nourishing results for hands or feet. This assortment also features repair balms and creams to smooth dry, rough skin in problem areas, including the all-new cuticle stick.
Save big on Oprah's Favorite Things
BOARDERIE: Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie Board
GMA Deal: $189 + Free Shipping • 20% SavingsOriginal: $239 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Impress friends and family with the most extraordinary charcuterie board this holiday season -- named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022 and just featured on ABC’s Shark Tank. The Arte Cheese and Charcuterie Board serves 10-12 and arrives chilled, fully arranged, ready-to-serve and artfully-arranged in a reusable wood board. No cutting or prepping required; simply cut open the freshly sealed pouch and enjoy. The delicious bundle includes 35 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and spreads, three full boxes of crackers, a keepsake Acacia wood board and bamboo cutlery kit. Free shipping!
Warmies: Heatable Stuffed Animal Trio
GMA Deal: $58 + Free Shipping • 35% SavingsOriginal: $90 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, WARMIES are soft, plush stuffed animals that can be warmed in the microwave for soothing support. Each cuddly friend is filled with flaxseed and dried French lavender. Simply warm in the microwave for 60 seconds to release the calming, lavender aroma. Great for kids and adults and designed to provide a little extra calming love in times of stress. Create a unique bundle of three with your favorites to gift together or individually. Free shipping!
Tourance: Hats and Scarves
GMA Deal: $29 to $37 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $59 to $74 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Stay chic, warm, and cozy with not one, but two accessories named Oprah’s Favorite Things this year and last. The plush, faux fur Florence scarf is a fashionable upgrade to any outfit. The new beanie and neck warmer set features an ultra soft plush inner lining to keep you insulated from the cold. The uniquely designed beanie covers your ears for added warmth with an accent pompom for a little extra oomph. Paired perfectly with the matching neck warmer, this set takes you stylishly through the cold season.
Jiggy: Jigsaw Puzzle Kits
GMA Deal: $30 to $37 • 24% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $49 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Gather around unique, artsy puzzles for stimulating fun. Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things to gift this season, JIGGY is a female-founded puzzle company reinventing the humble jigsaw. Each puzzle features art by an emerging female artist who gets a cut of every sale in sustainable and elevated packaging. This assortment features 450-piece and 800-piece puzzles. Each comes in a reusable glass jar and includes a tube of puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to spread the glue to make it suitable for framing when complete. JIGGY puzzles are art -- in pieces.
Footnanny: Foot Care
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Treat your feet like Oprah's! Packed with fresh essential oils, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin A and vitamin E, Footnanny foot care products are formulated to take your skin from drab to fab. This assortment features the same products that founder Gloria Williams uses on Oprah. Choose from salts, creams and kits.
Softies: Turtleneck Lounger and Lounger Set
GMA Deal: $54 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $109 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Reimagine relaxation with Softies, named an Oprah favorite for six years in a row. Snuggle up with marshmallowy soft pieces meant to take relaxation to the next level. The Turtleneck Lounger is ideal for days when you want to curl up and binge-watch your favorite show or run errands in extreme comfort. The flattering and fabulously soft pieces feature a slouchy turtleneck, kangaroo pocket and heathered, ribbed knit fabric. The lounger set features capri-length pants for all-day coziness at home and on the go. Free shipping!
Gifts for on-the-go
Brouk & Co: Travel Accessories
GMA Deal: $20 to $25 • 37% to 49% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $49.50 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Stay organized while you travel with Brouk & Co’s purposeful accessories. The jewelry case keeps all of your on-the-go styles in place without tangles. The fix-it kit has all of the basic repair tools packaged in one convenient place. Passport holders, luggage tags, dopp kits and toiletry bags are also available in this travel-ready assortment of gifts that always fit.
Becco Bags: Customizable Kids Backpacks and Pouches
GMA Deal: $3 to $49 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $82 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Mix and match and let kids’ creativity shine. Kids can create their personal look with interchangeable patches that make their accessories one of a kind. Choose a backpack or belt bag and start building a piece just for them with letters and patch sets featuring sports, dinosaurs and more.
Lulu Dharma: Weekenders, Totes & Crossbody Bags
GMA Deal: $29 to $59 • 59% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $95 to $145 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Take on life in style with the new Verity collection from Lulu Dharma. Designed with premium vegan leather, the crossbody has a sleek silhouette; the tote is streamlined and elegant for all-day wear; and the weekender features an adjustable strap and a mid zip section that offers plenty of space for easy packing.
Rockflowerpaper: Hats, Gloves, and Scarves
GMA Deal: $17 to $35 • 39% to 46% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $58 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Cozy up with sweet cold weather styles from Rockflowerpaper. These knit color block accessories -- scarves, gloves and pom pom beanies -- look perfect together and add pops of color when worn alone.
Sassy Woof: Dog Harnesses, Collars & Leashes
GMA Deal: $12 to $31 • 29% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $45 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Classy, modern and sophisticated, Sassy Woof designs dog accessories that make your fur baby feel comfortable all day. Featuring special styles from Friends, Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter, choose from coordinating harnesses, leashes and collars sized by dog size and weight.
Rush Charge: Portable Chargers & Speaker
GMA Deal: $20 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $120 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Stay charged anywhere uninterrupted. The cable-free design of Rush Charge chargers allows you to plug in any compatible device on-the-go. The RC Flash Speaker combines style and functionality to charge multiple devices at once. This blend of light, battery and insect repellant makes the RC Flash an ideal tool for any camping trip or outdoor expedition.
Glitz & Glam
Tiana Designs: Custom Beaded Tote
GMA Deal: $164 + Free shipping • 28% SavingsOriginal: $230 + Free shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Elevate your carryall with a hand-beaded, personalized tote. Tiana Designs is a woman-owned small business focused on creating gorgeous bags for everyday wear. These fun and colorful personalized bags are an even blend of luxurious and chic, with each piece custom made by artists using traditional hand beading techniques with glass beads on canvas fabric. Personalize any of the six styles with up to 15 uppercase characters and wear your style. Free shipping!
Daniela Swaebe: Sparkly Jewelry
GMA Deal: $24 to $34 • 53% to 65% SavingsOriginal: $52 to $98 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Treat someone (and yourself!) to something extra special. Daniela Swaebe creates pieces that have a beautiful, luxurious feel without the high price tag. This assortment features standout classics with substantial stones in exciting cuts to create high-impact looks that will be in your rotation for years. Mix and match to best complement your style -- choose from earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, including the popular rainbow styles that make gorgeous gifts for all ages.
Natalie Mills: Embellished Bags, Headbands & Earrings
GMA Deal: $16 to $36 • 28% to 35% SavingsOriginal: $22.50 to $56 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Sparkle and shine with eye-catching styles from Natalie Mills. Elevate your hair with standout headbands adorned with pearls, sparkles and crystals. The Roxy bag makes the perfect companion for all of your celebratory looks so you can carry your essentials in style. Add even more sparkle with drop feather crystal statement earrings.
Accessory Concierge: Gemstone Necklaces & Bracelets
GMA Deal: $24 to $68 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $136 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Create a timeless look with gemstone styles from Accessory Concierge. This assortment of delicately hand-beaded bracelets and necklaces exude luxury, without the sky-high price tag to match. Designed with stones from lapis to emerald agate, these chic styles make a bold statement that’s sure to draw compliments at every turn.
Hot Girls Pearls: Freezable Cooling Jewelry
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $48 • 54% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $65 to $105 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Cool off and look chic at the same time. Hot Girls Pearls are there for you in your hottest moments with functional cooling jewelry that’s always on trend. The freezable jewelry provides instant cooling relief for up to 30 minutes. Simply place your necklace or bracelet in the freezer with the included pouch and bring with you on your daily adventures. The pouch will keep the jewelry cool for hours so you can pull them out when you need a little refresh.
Malibu Skye: Zipped Wallet and Tote
GMA Deal: $20 to $40 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $88 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Stylish and functional, Malibu Skye vegan leather bags are effortless, everyday accessories. The Jenny wallet with wristlet strap features an embossed weave pattern with a center pocket divider and interior card slots. The Louise shoulder tote is adorned by a decorative tassel and topstitching details, plus a magnetic closure to keep everything inside.
Comfort and Relaxation
DudeRobe: Robes, Pants & Shorts
GMA Deal: $58 to $104 + Free shipping • 25% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $78 to $148 + Free shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
For your best guys, there’s DudeRobe, cool, comfy loungewear that guys want to wear. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the DudeRobe features a premium sweatshirt on the outside and an absorbent terry cloth, towel-lined inside. The belt is permanently attached so it’ll never go missing and the hoodie-style wrist cuffs eliminate floppy sleeves. The shorts and pants have the same sweatshirt and towel-lined interior as the robe. Free shipping!
Cozy Earth: Bamboo Bedding
GMA Deal: $44.50 to $219.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $89 to $439 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Sleep in undeniable luxury. Cozy Earth’s unique bedding is designed with one goal in mind: creating the most restorative sleep experience possible. The viscose fabric derived from bamboo is temperature regulating, breathable and moisture-wicking, which feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to the classic white bedding, choose from an assortment of new darker options for any bed aesthetic. Free shipping!
Blissy: Silk Sleep Masks
GMA Deal: $24 • 52% SavingsOriginal: $50 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Block nightly distractions without disrupting your PM skin care routine. Blissy silk masks work to prevent wrinkles and creases where your skin is most delicate. Plus, they’re designed to help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality for that extra dose of self-care overnight.
NIGHT: Satin Pillowcases and Scrunchies
GMA Deal: $10 to $25 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $70 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Boost beauty sleep with satin pillowcases from NIGHT that won’t cause friction on hair and skin, eliminating bedhead and preventing wrinkle formation so you can wake up looking good. The complementary satin scrunchies gently interact with hair without pulling or tugging to help prevent dents and kinks. The golden sheet mask features silk as a skin care ingredient to boost regeneration and promote even, glowing skin.
Kitchen & Home
Barsys: Smart Coaster & Mixer Combo
GMA Deal: $90 + Free shipping • 39% SavingsOriginal: $149 + Free shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Become an at-home bartender. Barsys smart coaster and mixer combo makes it easy to create your favorite cocktails at home. Simply select your drink and follow instructions on the app. Place the glass on top of the coaster and watch as the Coaster vibrantly illuminates, changing colors to indicate when to start and stop pouring each ingredient. Once the cocktail is complete, remove the glass from the coaster and enjoy. Free shipping!
Apotheke: Luxe Candles
GMA Deal: $90 + Free shipping • 39% SavingsOriginal: $149 + Free shipping Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Spoil your home with rich, luxurious candles from APOTHEKE. Inspired by the unexpected beauty found in life's simple pleasures, all candles are poured in Brooklyn in 13- and 32-ounce options such as Meyer Lemon & Mint, Tomato Tarragon, Blackberry Honey, Birchwood Apple and more. For an even more luxurious gift of spectacular scent, choose the 12- or 25-day advent calendar candle gift boxes.
Opal Road: Rainbow Collection Scented Candles
GMA Deal: $28 • 41% SavingsOriginal: $48 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Light a candle that shines as bright. Designed to bring colorful elegance to any space with transformative scents that captivate, Opal Road 10-ounce rainbow glass candles make the ideal gift for anyone who loves bold color and a little iridescence. Offered in six essential-oil-infused fragrances in all-natural coconut apricot wax and approximately 65 hours of burn-time.
Buzzee: Reusable Food Wraps & Kitchen Accessories
GMA Deal: $10 to $25 • 50% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $50 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Upgrade disposable wrap with Buzzee wraps, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and paper waste. Made with premium organic ingredients, the warmth of your hands gently softens the beeswax slightly to mold the wraps around containers, food and produce. Buzzee wraps are all-natural, reusable and compostable, offered in a variety of shapes and sizes for all your food packing needs. This assortment also includes hexagon-shaped large tea towels with fun designs, all created by a 7th grade student, dish and pan covers, and market totes to carry food and pantry items.
Fly By Jing: Spices & Sauces
GMA Deal: $15 to $79 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $158 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Bring complex, delicious flavors of the world into your home. Fly By Jing is a quality Chinese food company that creates thoughtfully crafted, all-natural pantry staples for the modern kitchen. After seeing a lack of high-quality and all-natural Chinese food products in the market, founder and chef Jing Gao introduced the unique flavors of her hometown to the world. Made with 100% real ingredients, this assortment features seasonings and sauces to give your cooking a little extra punch.
Opopop: Flavored Popcorn Kernel Kits
GMA Deal: $18 to $33 • 28% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $47 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Experience popcorn like never before. Opopop delivers popcorn in a whole new way. Their flavor-wrapped popcorn kernels are wrapped in unique flavor in every bite. This vast assortment offers flavors from vanilla cake pop and salty caramel to cheddapeño and salted umami. Simply pick a flavor, pour the kernels and flavor core into their microwave popper, and pop yourself a delicious snack.
Wabi Whiffs: Toilet Bombs, Sprinkles & Sprays
GMA Deal: $5 to $23 • 32% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $34 Valid: 11/23/2022 to 11/29/2022
Leave the bathroom smelling better than you found it. Wabi Whiffs’ discreet, septic-safe sprinkles, bombs and sprays are designed to eliminate odors and freshen the air around you. Made with natural essential oils and biodegradable glitter, just pop them in the toilet before you go and let them work their magic. The TooT Spray is an odor eliminator and air freshener in one.