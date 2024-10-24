Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with free shipping.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Samsonite, Ritani and more. The deals start at just $16 and are up 59% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
Samsonite: Luggage
Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the leader in luggage and accessories. Renowned for breakthrough research and development, Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Choose from three collections of luggage including the Freeform, which is a Samsonite bestselling style known for its lightweight design and durability. The double wheels are designed to increase maneuverability. The Novaire has a durable finish and durable hardside design. The spinner is constructed from 100% Makrolon material with high impact resistance, a textured shell with a subtle sheen that reduces the visibility of scratches, and 360-degree spinner wheels for quiet and easy maneuverability. Choose from singles and sets. The Mobile Solution includes a backpack, carryall, duffel and carry-on spinner. Free shipping!
- $50 to $260 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $520
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/24/2024
Ritani: Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry
Embrace the future of luxury with Rtiani's lab-grown diamond jewelry. Ritani has been in the diamond industry for 25 years and was started to help customers find the right diamond, ring and jewelry at affordable pricing without sacrificing quality or integrity. The jewelry pieces themselves are beautiful staples -- jewelry box essentials. Treat yourself to a stunning assortment that includes cushion cut and four-prong pendants up to 4 CTW; the 4.2 CTW lab diamond and paperclip tennis necklace; 1 to 3 CTW stud earrings; huggies; 3 CTW tennis bracelets; and more. Free shipping!
- $98 to $2197.50 + Free Shipping
- $169 - $4395
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/24/2024
Eve Lom: Skin Care
Eve Lom draws on decades of skin care expertise to craft uniquely luxurious, multi-sensorial products made from spa-grade botanical ingredients. All of these products are clinically proven to hydrate skin. Using the highest quality ingredients, the powerful, efficacious formulas offer sustained, long-lasting benefits, visibly improving skin from the inside out. With one sold every 30 seconds in the world, the Eve Lom cult-favorite cleanser has been the secret weapon of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. It cleanses, hydrates, tones and removes make-up with ease. The Rescue Mask uses honey-infused kaolin clay to purify and condition skin while ground almonds gently exfoliate skin to reveal a brighter complexion. The Foaming Cream Cleanser delicately wipes away make-up and impurities without drying skin or clogging pores. Limit six per product. Free shipping!
- $16 to $92.50 + Free Shipping
- $32 - $185
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/24/2024
Cozy Earth: Bedding
Cozy Earth brings you quality and comfort. The bestselling bamboo viscose bedding isn't just soft, it's also expertly engineered to regulate temperature, helping you get a perfect night's sleep. This assortment features new pieces including the Cuddle Blanket, with a faux fur-like texture that adds a touch of warmth to any space. The Bamboo Herringbone Blanket is made in Italy and woven with a unique bamboo blend, featuring a delicate herringbone design with charming tassels on each end. The new Jersey Bamboo Sheet Sets are also available, which combine bamboo and spandex for a supremely soft feel and enhanced durability and are designed to feel like your favorite T-shirt. Free shipping!
- $34 to $395 + Free Shipping
- $68 - $790
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/24/2024
Cubii: Lumbar Cushion
Sit better with the added support of the Cushii Lumbar Cushion. The Cushii fits against the back of your couch or chair to encourage better posture and reduce stress on the lower back. Designed to optimize your seated experience, this cushion features an adjustable strap for perfect placement on office chairs or armless chairs. This is made with high-quality memory foam, which provides immediate support for your lower back and helps align your spine to its natural position. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $49
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/24/2024
CordaRoy's: Convertible Bean Bags and Footstools
CordaRoy's are the perfect place to chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one available in full, queen and king size. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from a variety of colors in plush corduroy or plush faux fur. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. Free shipping!
- $60 to $215 + Free Shipping
- $120 - $430
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/24/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Opal Cool: Therapy Pads and Wraps
Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.
- $69 - $88
- $139 - $164
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 10/27/2024
- •
- Opal Cool
LUCE Beauty: LED Microcurrent Wand
Restore youthful-looking skin in a smart and non-invasive way with LUCE's Advanced Microcurrent Wand. Low-level electrical currents help to stimulate the muscles under the skin to boost creation of elastin and collagen; low-level wavelength of red LED light works to treat skin issues such as wrinkles, scars and persistent wounds; low-level wavelength of blue LED light works to kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce acne breakouts, minimize inflammation and promote clearer skin; vibration helps enhance circulation and promote collagen production; and heat therapy increases the blood flow in the skin, as well as the skin permeability, for better absorption of skin care products to reach deeper into the layers of the skin. Free shipping!
- $55 + Free Shipping
- $110
- Valid: 10/24/2024 to 11/03/2024
- •
- LUCE Beauty