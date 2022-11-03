Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday entertaining.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as King of Christmas, Holiball, Glory Haus and more.

The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 58% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

King of Christmas King of Christmas: Artificial Christmas Trees GMA Deal : $99.50 to $249.50 Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $199 to $499 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Get the look of a real Christmas tree with King of Christmas’ easy-to-assemble options. This assortment of flocked artificial trees come in either lit or unlit options. With heavily flocked tips, this frosted Christmas tree has the appearance of being covered with a gentle dusting of fresh powdered snow. Available in 7-foot or 7 1/2-foot sizes. Also available is a 7-foot King Noble Fir with warm white LED lights, which feature a blend of realistic and classic needle tips. The flocked 4-Piece Set with warm white LED lights includes a wreath, garland and two 3-foot trees. Free shipping!

Holiball Holiball: The Inflatable Ornament GMA Deal : $25 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $50 to $60 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Holiball adds big cheer to the holiday season. Inflatable, deflatable and reusable, Holiball is great for both indoor and outdoor use. Once inflated, the ornaments don't look like your typical inflatables -- they appear glass-like. You can hang them, stake them, float them and Holiball provides all the hardware to do so. Each ornament comes with stakes, fishing line and a floating kit for each installation. Choose from a variety of colors across the 30-inch Holiball. A set of two 14-inch Holibells are also available. Shipping is $8.99 or free over $50.

Glory Haus Glory Haus: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $6.50 to $56.50 • 50% Savings Original: $13 to $113 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Incorporate vibrant colors and fun patterns to your home decor this holiday season with Glory Haus. All products are handmade by women transitioning out of difficult situations and are made with exceptional quality with inspirational messages. This large assortment includes tea towels, table runners, pillows and canvas prints. Options are available for holiday and everyday. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $85.

Gooseberry Designs Gooseberry Designs: State Illustrated Cutting Board GMA Deal : $35 • 50% Savings Original: $70 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Bring your favorite place home with these whimsically stylish map design cutting boards. Made in America, each of these designs are hand drawn and created by a woman-owned boutique design studio in California. Each design is laser etched onto the bamboo cutting boards. You can cut on the plain side and serve on the front. Shipping is $7.99.

ROCKFLOWERPAPER ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Tea Towels GMA Deal : $8 to $22.50 • 55% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $54 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Get the most out of your tea towels. These are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The eco-friendly microfiber tea towels are made from recycled plastic bottles. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from singles, two-packs and three-packs -- the more you buy, the more you save. For every item sold in the blu collection, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates a portion to the Ocean Conservancy and says it has contributed over $200,000 to the nonprofit organization over the past six years. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $34.

Kansas City Steak Company Kansas City Steak Company: Meat Packages GMA Deal : $60 to $165 • 50% Savings Original: $120 to $330 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Upgrade your next holiday meal with Kansas City Steak Company, which provides high quality, delicious steaks from Midwestern cattle. The steaks are wet aged for tenderness, flash frozen and shipped directly to your door for your convenience and enjoyment. Kansas City Steak Company sources its rich, flavorful beef from the premier stockyards in the Midwest. There are five packages to choose from, which include boneless ribeyes, filet mignon, top sirloin steaks, carver ham and hickory smoked turkey. Shipping is $9.95.

Dishique Dishique: Zodiac Dish Towel & Ornament GMA Deal : $12.50 to $12.50 • 37% to 50% Savings Original: $20 to $25 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Listen to the stars with these zodiac styles from Dishique. The charming zodiac chart dish towel is sure to add a cozy touch to any kitchen. Wrap it around a bottle of booze, any baked goods, or simply tie it up with a bow for an ideal holiday gift. Brighten up your holidays with the beautiful zodiac ornament packaged in a luxurious golden gift box, making it an ideal way to celebrate anyone’s zodiac.

Faris Gourmet Faris Gourmet: Gourmet Popcorn GMA Deal : $42.50 to $44.95 Free shipping • 10% to 14% Savings Original: $49.95 to $49.95 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Make the holidays even more delicious with handmade, small batch, specialty popcorn. Faris Gourmet uses quality, natural, and wholesome ingredients to create their mouth watering popcorn snacks. All popcorn is popped in Wisconsin by the woman- and family-owned and operated team. Choose from a 25-day popcorn advent calendar and a DIY popcorn kit. Free shipping!

Uncommon Gourmet Uncommon Gourmet: 16-Year Aged Balsamic Vinegar GMA Deal : $79.99 Free shipping • 42% Savings Original: $139.95 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Finish any dish or eat by the spoonful, this 16-year Riserva Balsamic Vinegar from Uncommon Gourmet is thick and sweet in consistency and can be enjoyed for years to come. Using handpicked Lambrusco and Trebbiano grapes, this blend is cooked and then transferred to a large wooden barrel. Six different kinds of wood are used: oak, chestnut, cherry, mulberry, juniper, and ash -- and each year the contents are moved to smaller barrels, made from one of the woods. Bottled and sealed with red wax. Free shipping!

Sweet Water Decor Sweet Water Decor: Candles & Home Decor GMA Deal : $12 to $48.75 • 20% to 25% Savings Original: $15 to $65 Valid: 11/03/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Bring light into your life and home with warmly designed stylish home decor. The beautiful, seasonally inspired candles enhance the vibe of any room. The recipe towel adds a convenient, aesthetic way to follow a delicious recipe while baking. The 100% Turkish cotton blanket adds a cozy touch and the candle tools all double as chic home decor.

