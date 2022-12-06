Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as SPONGELLE, Feeling Smitten, Therafit Shoe and more.

The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 84% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Bath and body care

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $6 to $20 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $40 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE’s Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!

Feeling Smitten Feeling Smitten: Bath & Body Products GMA Deal : $2.50 to $9 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $18 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a dose of fun to your day. From peppermint exfoliating cubes and whipped soap sugar cookie to vanilla snowman lip balm and Christmas tree candle, these make for an easy stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

AHAVA AHAVA: Skin & Body Care GMA Deal : $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $17 to $99 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24-karat Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.

Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials’ essential oil towelettes are made with the highest quality, pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

Jewelry and accessories

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets, including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces, are presented on a card with an inspirational message and add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 + Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry GMA Deal : $9 to $33 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $79 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry’s birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from over 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Shipping is $5.

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cell phone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Clothing, socks and shoes

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each t-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date the company says it has recycled over 5 million water bottles through the production of its apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including “Go away I’m gaming,” “I may be wrong but I doubt it” and “If my dog doesn’t like you, I don’t like you.” Shipping is $5 or free with five pairs.

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you’re working out or walking, Therafit’s shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the THERAFIT personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Free shipping!

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light “hug” all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you’re on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots’ waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Home and kitchen

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers and are the perfect loft for back, side, and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

Brainstream Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $60 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Functional and fun, Brainstream’s gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg-white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $5.50 to $42 • 50% Savings Original: $11 to $84 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has it. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

KOBLE KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers GMA Deal : $40 to $125 • 50% Savings Original: $80 to $250 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance, and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free shipping Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free shipping Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine — red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

$20 & under

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cell phone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: Keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments. It warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy’s fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 12/06/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

