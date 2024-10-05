Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Coloready, Flatyz Candles, Bluapple and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Prices may change from date of publication.
Coloready: Paint by Numbers Kits
Coloready's aim is to break away from the view of Paint by Numbers as being just a craft activity and explore the limits using modern aesthetics to suit today's savvy DIY home decorators. These kits are meant to hang in your home when they're done, to complement your home decor with the look and feel of handmade art. These kits include the paper template, mixed colors and brush(es). Choose from five styles.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/05/2024
Flatyz Candles: Flat Candles
Intricately hand-crafted by artisans, these Flatyz candles stand out in their simplicity. The flat design offers a minimalist and visually striking aesthetic, transforming a candle into a canvas for artwork. Each candle is packaged flat with a steel base, making it a simple yet unique gift option. It can also be gifted inside a greeting card or sent in the mail. The organic cotton twin wicks burn evenly and self-extinguish as they near the steel base without any dripping wax or smoke. They are scentless and also self-extinguish after about four hours of burn time. Choose from 11 styles.
- $9
- $18
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/05/2024
Bluapple: Produce Savers
Bluapple products help reduce food waste and save money by extending the life of your fruits and vegetables. The Carbon Produce Savers absorb the ethylene gas that produce emits as a signal for uniform ripening, causing all fruits and vegetables nearby to ripen faster, as well as absorbing odors in the refrigerator. By removing the ethylene gas from the air, your produce can stay fresh up to 2-3 times longer than normal. VeggieZips Premium Storage Bags complement the Bluapple Produce Savers by allowing you to create the ideal humidity level for different types of produce. FreshMats add cushion to the hard bottoms of shelves and drawers in your fridge to prevent and reduce bruising (which is often where the rotten spots start), allow for airflow around all sides of the produce, are cuttable to customize for your needs, and are washable and reusable.
- $6 - $15.50
- $12 - $31
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/05/2024
Nano Towels: Towels
Clean healthier with only water. Nano Towels cleaning products use proprietary Nanolon fiber to clean virtually any hard surface using only water -- no chemicals or paper towels are needed for exceptional cleaning. Nanolon fiber has hundreds of thousands of fibers per square inch that efficiently traps dust, dirt and grime like a magnet using only water. There are six options to choose from, including the Original, Stainless Steel Cleaners and Minis, which are great for your small cleaning jobs.
- $12.50 - $50
- $25 - $100
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/05/2024
nutribullet: Slow Juicer
Don't let its compact size fool you: The nutribullet Slow Juicer is equipped from top to bottom to handle major juicing. Its wide 3-inch feed chute fits larger quantities of produce, while its high-torque, low-speed motor and durable steel-tipped auger wring every drop of deep nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies. Designed for easy clean up, the no-drip spout and dishwasher-safe components take the chore out of juicing.
- $100
- $200
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/05/2024
Ella Jayne: Blankets and Snuggles
Make restless sleep a thing of the past with the Weighted Anti-Anxiety Blanket. The blanket has one side that is velvety soft and the other side is a comfortable microfiber fabric. Glass beads and polyester weigh down the blanket with weighted pressure (choose the closest to 10% of your body weight). Available in 12 pounds, 15 pounds or 20 pounds. The Wearable Weighted Snuggle has weight that starts at your shoulders and ends at your knees, while the sleeves are not weighted so your arms can stay cozy and functional. The box-quilted construction keeps the filling from shifting and there are two built-in pockets for your convenience of holding a remote, phone or just keeping your hands warm while you cuddle up in luxury.
- $48 - $48
- $130 - $200
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/05/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towel Sets
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper tea towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle-weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from coordinating two or three tea towel sets.
- $19 - $28
- $36 - $54
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/13/2024
Jory: Password Log Book and Desk Mats
Personalize your workstation and keep track of your login credentials. The Jory desk and workstation mat help keep your area clean, organized, and unique. The soft top provides a comfortable resting surface on harder desks and countertops, while the rubber base provides stability. Large enough for adequate room to work. The handy password logbook stores all of your information in one convenient location, and it's made to look like a regular notebook for safekeeping! Small enough to easily store in your laptop bag, briefcase and backpack, with 65 recycled paper pages and more than 250 spaces to write in various login details.
- $13 - $20
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/13/2024
Woven Threads: Towels and Bedding
Spruce up your bed, bath and beyond. Woven Threads designs are where comfort meets affordability and quality. The cozy, stylish and durable home goods from shams and sheet sets to towels and mattress toppers will transform your living spaces. Bring warmth and happiness home with this assortment of finds for every room!
- $32.50 - $100
- $65 - $200
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/06/2024
Lifepro: RejuvaGrow Red Light Hair Growth Device
Start a hair health journey. The RejuvaGrow Red Light Hair Growth Device is designed to help increase circulation to the scalp in order to promote stronger and fuller hair growth. The Infrared and Near-Infrared Light technology is designed to help rejuvenate the skin below the hair for improved overall hair health in consistent 10-minute sessions.
- $90 + Free Shipping
- $200
- Valid: 10/05/2024 to 10/06/2024