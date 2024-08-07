Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for home and kitchen.
Cozy Earth: Bedding & Blankets
Cozy Earth's viscose bamboo bedding is not just cozy, it's also smart. Utilizing innovative technology ensures you stay comfortably cool in the summer and cozy warm in the winter, making temperature-regulating bedding a must-have for year-round comfort. Options include viscose bamboo sheet sets; silk comforters with extra fill that's soft, lightweight, quiet, body contouring and cuddle-friendly; and viscose bamboo blankets, which are breathable and moisture-wicking while feeling degrees cooler than cotton. Free shipping!
Our Place: Cookware
The Mini Always Pan and Mini Perfect Pot are a perfect kitchen match. From cooking up the perfect eggs to whipping up all manner of sauces to reheating soups and leftovers, this duo is mini, mighty and multifunctional. They feature Thermakind, which is Our Place's exclusive, most advanced, 50% longer-lasting ceramic nonstick coating made without potentially toxic materials. The Mini Always Pan 2.0 is the mini version of the bestselling Always Pan and is your ultra-convenient sidekick for everyday meals and beyond. The Mini Perfect Pot 2.0 is a 2.5-quart pot that boils, bakes, braises, roasts, fries, strains, serves and stores. The Mini Spruce Steamers are custom fit to fit the mini cookware -- you can quickly steam a few pierogies or shumai, and each set comes with two so you can stack them and make larger portions or account for dishes with different cooking times. Shipping is $4.99 per unit.
Talisman Designs: Kitchen Gadgets
Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make cooking easy and fun. This assortment includes the bestselling Bacon Bin Grease Holder, which has three new Bacon Bin designs that are twice the size of the original, holding two cups of bacon grease. Bacon Bin XL is the larger silicone option and the Metal Bacon Bin has a silicone band that provides safe handling. All three bacon grease holders have a strainer to keep bacon bits out of the grease in case you plan to reuse the grease for cooking. When you want to discard the grease, simply fill up the Bacon Bin, place it in the fridge to congeal the grease and then squeeze or scrape it into the garbage. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
Cooks Innovations: Kitchen Accessories
The name says it all: Cooks Innovations makes kitchen organization and innovative problem solving products. This assortment includes The Original Glide Mat, which is a heat-resistant mat for the countertop and fits the most popular kitchen appliance brands. Place any of your appliances on the mat and very easily and quickly be able to slide and move the mat and appliance in any direction with just a light tug of the mat, which eliminates the need to lift a heavy object and potentially hurt yourself. The oven liners come in 16.5-by-23-inch square guards that can be trimmed to fit most ovens and air fryers. Instead of struggling to find the size you need, these microwave oven rack liners will fit almost any oven. Shipping ranges from $2.99 to $4.99.
Javy Coffee: Coffee
Get fast, easy and convenient coffee. Discover a new way to enjoy iced coffee with Javy Coffee's bestselling Coffee Concentrates and Instant Protein Coffee blend. Crafted with better-for-you ingredients, this coffee delivers guilt-free indulgence, offering crave-able flavors without compromise. The Coffee Concentrate can make any style coffee instantly, hot or cold. Simply add water for black iced coffee or add your favorite milk, creamer, syrups and toppings for a more indulgent beverage. Flavors include Original, French Vanilla, Caramel, Mocha, Sugar Cookie and more. The Instant Protein Coffee has 10 grams of protein per serving to help keep you fuller, longer. Simply add to water for a protein packed iced coffee or mix with milk, creamer and/or syrups for a delicious latte experience. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
Miko: Air Purifiers
Miko purifiers focus on air quality to leave you breathing, feeling and living better. The Ibuki air purifier series is praised for its compact designs and powerful filtration systems, efficiently eliminating contaminants and ensuring improved air quality in smaller spaces. Boasting an array of advanced features, Ibuki air purifiers excel with their HEPA filtration, smart sensors for real-time air quality monitoring, customizable fan speeds and sleek touch controls, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for optimal air purification. Choose from three options. Shipping is $4.99.
Cariloha: Towels & Robes
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor-resistant. Wrap yourself in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloth sets. The unisex bathrobes feature two front-patch pockets, tie and collar -- choose from the same material as the bath towels or a Bamboo waffle-weave option.
Amaranth Vase: Water Draining Vase
Nurture beautiful flower bouquets in three easy steps: Simply twist, drain and trim to keep your flowers fresh and vibrant longer. Unlike a traditional glass or ceramic vase, the Amaranth Vase has an easy water draining system, plus easy access for stem trimming with a built-in "trim guide" so you know where to cut the stems. Chip, crack and shatter-resistant, too.
GO Sticky: Roller Bundle
Pick up pet hair, lint, dirt and more. Go! Sticky Rollers are ideal for use on any dry surface such as flooring, furniture and walls. This versatile set comes with three different size rollers, tailored for any mess, big and small. Simply rinse, dry, and reuse -- no refills or replacements are needed. Free shipping!
