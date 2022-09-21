Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Lara's fab finds for home and kitchen.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Paw.com, Neater Pets, Letterfolk and more.
The deals start at just $10 and are up to 62% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Paw.com: Memory Foam Pet Beds & Waterproof Pet Blankets
GMA Deal: $64.50 to $124.50 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $129 to $249 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Paw.com creates innovative pet products that are great for your pet and look great in your home. The premium memory foam pet beds are crafted to provide pets with the ultimate place to rest while blending seamlessly into homes with their modern and luxurious design. The removable and machine washable cover makes cleaning easy, while high-use materials are protected by waterproofing and odor-resistant design. The orthopedic memory foam eases joint pain and provides maximum support for four-legged friends. The PupProtector Waterproof Throw Blanket is a waterproof, machine washable option to protect furniture, car seats, dog beds and other areas from pet hair, dirt, spills and scratching damage. Made from plush faux fur on one side and ultra-soft microsuede on the other, the waterproof internal lining prevents liquids from seeping through. Free shipping!
The Little Birdie: Personalized & Accent Pillows
GMA Deal: $21 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $42 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Celebrate your furry friends with Little Birdie's cute, comfortable, customizable pillows that serve as a unique, one-of-a-kind home accessory or gift. Made in America, these pillows are not pillow covers but are actually stuffed and sewn closed. The whole pillow can go in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Personalized and non-personalized options are available. Personalized options allow you to add your pet’s name or names. Shipping is $7.50 for one pillow, $10 for 2-3 pillows or free with four.
Neater Pets: Neater Feeder
GMA Deal: $20 to $35 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $72 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Rescued dogs and cats have been the inspiration behind some of Neater Pets’ best-selling products, including the Neater Feeder. The idea for this mess-proof feeder was inspired by a rescue dog named Duke, who loved to flip his water bowl over and roll around in the water to cool off. The Neater Feeder's secret is its two-part patented design. Spilled water drains into the bottom while spilled food stays on top. It also has raised walls to keep in splashes from your pet. The Neater Feeder is also an elevated feeder -- using raised bowls helps improve your pet’s digestion and prevent joint pain and neck strain and the leg extensions are removable, so it can be adjusted to grow with your pet over time. Shipping ranges from $8.99 to $9.99.
Folden Lane: Storage Baskets
GMA Deal: $40 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $100 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Folden Lane is on a mission to create well-designed, sustainable storage essentials that thoughtfully raise the bar for how people organize their homes. Made with enduring materials such as buttery soft vegan leathers, plush liners, dividers and embossed stainless steel hardware handles, every Folden Lane basket is tested for the highest standards of quality, craft and aesthetic. Inspired by origami, the box has a pull cord which transforms it from flatpack to fully constructed in one swift movement and takes 30 seconds to assemble. The collapsible design allows you to flatpack it and stow it away when not in use. Choose from a range of sizes across five colors for storage of books/magazines, toys, clothing, and so much more. Shipping is $8.99 or free with three.
Saranoni Luxury Blankets: Blankets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Saranoni’s silky soft, luxurious blankets have comforting weight and warmth. The original Lush blanket is Saranoni’s best seller, generously oversized at 60”x80” and silky to the touch. The Faux Fur blanket doubles as a decorative statement with its extra pattern or texture. The Bamboni blankets are also available, which have a fluffy-soft feel with phenomenal stretch. The Bamboni blanket contains rayon derived from bamboo which gives it temperature regulating qualities so this blanket tends to keep you cool in the warmer months and warm in the cooler months. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Cozy Earth: Bath Sheets & Towels
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $70 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $140 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Cozy Earth focuses on creating products that help you feel more luxurious while relaxing at home. Upgrade your bathroom with this collection of luxurious bath sheets and towels. The Premium Plush Bath Sheet is ultra-absorbent and extremely soft. It is also larger than a standard bath towel. This plush collection also includes a bath mat, bath towel, hand towels and washcloths. Or, choose from the waffle collection, which gives you the best of both worlds: dry off with the soft yet absorbent terry then display the waffle side for a fresh, elegant aesthetic. Free shipping!
Letterfolk: Tile Mats & Tile Sets
GMA Deal: $15 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $100 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Letterfolk’s all-purpose mat and tile sets are functional, beautiful and completely customizable. These tile mats can be used as a doormat or anywhere else feet may step – at the kitchen sink, bathroom, shower, laundry room or mudroom. The timeless, vintage-inspired hexagon tile design and removable caps can be used to create endless patterns, designs and words. Choose from three styles of mats, which include black tile sets, and add on any of the three optional color tile sets. Shipping is $8.95.
Chic Geeks: Tech Cases & Covers
GMA Deal: $10 to $47.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $95 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Chic Geeks designs luxury cases to protect and beautify your tech devices. This assortment is available in 18 different colors and styles including faux crocodile, leopard, snakeskin, glitter and marble. The MacBook and iPad cases feature 360 degree outer protection from wear and tear while also providing access to all ports. Keyboard covers help protect from dust, crumbs and spills. Shipping ranges from $4.95 to $8.95, or free over $60.
W&P: Porter Bags & Porter Bowls
GMA Deal: $10 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $40 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Skip single use plastic bags. W&P’s Porter Bag is a reusable option for cooking, freezing, steaming, preserving, storing, and sous-viding. Porter Bags are 100% silicone, non-toxic, durable and a reusable alternative to disposable plastic bags. They are made from one piece of 100% food-grade silicone with no chemicals, glues or adhesives. Choose from a variety of sizes. The Porter Bowl offers an ultralight meal container, which is great for transporting your lunch or leftovers. The microwave Popper is ideal for preparing and serving in one sleek container. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.
WallPops: Peel & Stick Decor
GMA Deal: $10 to $50 • 50% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $27 to $100 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Easily upgrade the look of any room in your home with WallPops peel-and-stick do-it-yourself décor and solutions. The Peel & Stick Wallpaper is safe for walls and leaves no sticky residue behind. It is easily repositionable while installing and sticks to any smooth, flat surface. This can be used on walls, stairs or even to finish old furniture and cabinets. Backsplash Tiles are also available, which have a high shine finish. Shipping is $3.99.
Üllo: Wine Purifier + Filters
GMA Deal: $38 Free Shipping• 52% SavingsOriginal: $80 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
Üllo’s Wine Purifier gives you the option to remove sulfites from wine and bring any wine back to its natural state the way it was at the vineyard. Sulfites are a necessary preservative and the only artificial chemical in wine, but they're associated with headaches, hangovers and other sensitivities. With the Üllo Open, set the aeration level to what pleases your palette, from subtle to spectacular, and experience a smoother finish in reds, whites and rosés. Then, simply place it on your glass and pour. The Open’s lid also doubles as a base, to capture any stray drips. The device comes with six filters. Each filter purifies one standard 750mL bottle of wine. Limit four per order. Free shipping!
HONEY + HANK: Bandanas & Tea Towels
GMA Deal: $10 to $11 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $22 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/21/2022
All of HONEY + HANK’s designs have an element of surprise and delight. Can you spot all fifty states, your favorite pastime or pup? New to HONEY + HANK are the Game Day Bandanas. Tie them on a bag, in your hair or wear as a bracelet — there are endless options for styling. Or, add a pop of color to your kitchen with their best-selling Tea Towels, which are made from 100% cotton twill. HONEY + HANK’s fan favorite coasters will keep your surfaces stain-free and have a durable cork bottom to protect from scuffs. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
Cariloha: Memory Foam Mattresses
GMA Deal: $424.50 to $1149.50 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $849 to $2299 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022
Sleep comfy, cool and clean with memory foam mattresses from Cariloha. Made of viscose from bamboo, the layers of foam adapt to your body shape, alleviating pressure off the body’s main contour points. The Flex-Flow Base Foam is naturally breathable and moisture wicking, improving airflow to help beat the heat. Designed to repel odor and support a fresher-smelling sleep environment. Free shipping!
Easy Living Products: Pure Fiber Mop Set
GMA Deal: $40 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022
Clean the whole house with this all-in-one mop system. Designed to provide effortless cleaning, this mop kit from Easy Living Products is ideal for floors, furniture, windows, bathroom, kitchens, vehicles, and more. The eco-friendly system eliminates the need for replacement or disposable pads with durable microfiber machine washable pads that can be used wet or dry, on or off the mop.
HIP with Purpose: Reusable Containers & Straws
GMA Deal: $13.99 to $24.49 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $19.99 to $34.99 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022
Prioritize sustainability with purposeful, functionally designed products from Hip. This assortment of reusable containers, cups, bottles and straws is meant to be used in place of your disposable plastics and are made using OBP (ocean-bound plastic), a sustainable material. Dishwasher, microwave and freezer-safe, choose from salad bowls, compartmentalized lunch pods, bottles, coffee cups and on-the-go silicone straws.
Prepd: Sheet Pan Cooking Dividers
GMA Deal: $19.49 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $29.99 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022
Make one-pan meals and meal prepping a breeze. Prepd cooking dividers are a convenient and organized approach to sheet pan cooking. These oven-safe, non-stick dividers help streamline your cooking and divide your ingredients so you can cook all of your ingredients with more organization and control. This system helps you easily remove each ingredient/dish as it’s ready without overcooking. Made of 100% food-grade silicone, dishwasher and oven safe up to 450 F.
KOBLE: Speaker Lanterns & LED Lights
GMA Deal: $59.99 to $149.99 • 25% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 to $249.99 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022
Transform an ordinary space into an experience. Koble LED speaker lanterns will illuminate any room, add outdoor ambiance or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite sounds accompanied by soothing light features. The Cascade Floating LED Balls are an ideal addition to your front yard, pool, garden, backyard or patio to add a pop of color and brilliance to outdoor entertaining.