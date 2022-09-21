Rescued dogs and cats have been the inspiration behind some of Neater Pets’ best-selling products, including the Neater Feeder. The idea for this mess-proof feeder was inspired by a rescue dog named Duke, who loved to flip his water bowl over and roll around in the water to cool off. The Neater Feeder's secret is its two-part patented design. Spilled water drains into the bottom while spilled food stays on top. It also has raised walls to keep in splashes from your pet. The Neater Feeder is also an elevated feeder -- using raised bowls helps improve your pet’s digestion and prevent joint pain and neck strain and the leg extensions are removable, so it can be adjusted to grow with your pet over time. Shipping ranges from $8.99 to $9.99.