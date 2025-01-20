Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals made in America.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as THE SNOWPLOW, SPONGELLE and more. The deals start at just $2.50 and are up 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
THE SNOWPLOW: The Original Snow Pusher
No lifting, no scooping. The original snow pushers offer simply that: pushing! Based in Iowa, THE SNOWPLOW is the commercial-grade shovel that's ready to tackle what winter dishes out. It's great for cleaning off decks, steps, sidewalks, patios and driveways. Its ultra rugged, non-abrasive blade is made of revolutionary virgin UHMW (Ultra High Molecular Weight) polyethylene, providing exceptional durability and impact resistance. The snow slides off, making your shoveling experience significantly less work intense. This greatly decreases chances of the four most common snow shoveling injuries including, lower back, heart, hands and arms, and legs and feet. Choose from two sizes. Limit four per order. Shipping is $9.99.
- $27.50 - $35
- $55 - $70
- Valid: 01/20/2025 to 01/20/2025
SPONGELLE: Body Buffers, Foot Buffers & Body Care
Cleanse, exfoliate, massage, and nourish with this all-in-one beauty treatment, made in Los Angeles, CA. Spongelle's body wash-infused buffers have a time-released lather and feature lush fragrances. Choose from a variety of buffer options for adults and kids, including Spongelle's Harry Potter and Daisy collections. Formulated just for your feet, the Pedi Buffers have a unique textured side that gently whisks away dry skin while cleansing, so feet are soft and silky. Shipping is $6.95 or free with two or more.
- $7 - $22.50
- $14 - $45
- Valid: 01/20/2025 to 01/20/2025
BANDI: Pocketed Belts, Skirts & Accessories
Located in Kentucky, BANDI makes sleek, stylish, convenient accessories for managing your small essentials. The Pocketed Belt is known as their “modern day fanny pack" to comfortably hold your phone, keys, cash and more. It has a low-profile buckle and adjustable no-bounce fit. Pocketed Skirts feature two 5x8” pockets — exterior for convenience and interior for security or medical devices. The Sun Wrap and Cozy Wrap are also available, which protect your neck and upper chest. It can be worn multiple ways for warmth. Shipping is $3.95.
- $14 - $34.50
- $28 - $69
- Valid: 01/20/2025 to 01/20/2025
Bra 30: The After Bra & Sweat Sets
No underwire, straps, or clasps! Surround yourself in softness with apparel from Los Angeles, CA-based Bra 30. Made with beautiful colors and soft, luxurious fabric that's the perfect blend of ultra-soft cotton and spandex, Bra 30 allows you to maintain support without hassle. Choose from a variety of tank styles, from hipster to tummy tucker, in a range of colors. Sweat sets are also available, which are great for lounging at home or running errands in extreme softness and comfort. Shipping is $7.95.
- $18 - $86
- $36 - $172
- Valid: 01/20/2025 to 01/20/2025
OKA: Active Recovery Footwear
Based in Buford, GA, OKA’s recovery footwear works to speed up your body’s recovery after a long day of walking, standing or a workout. These unisex-sized shoes provide a soft cushion and low energy return. The deep heel cups provide better pressure distribution and maximize surface area contact. These also feature arch support without overextending. The textured sole increases circulation. Choose from five colors. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $90.
- $25
- $50
- Valid: 01/20/2025 to 01/20/2025
Bee’s Wrap: Reusable Food Storage
Made in Middlebury, VT, Bee’s Wrap is the eco-friendly, reusable alternative to plastic wrap that keeps food fresh and your kitchen plastic-free. These reusable food storage wraps provide a natural, waste-free way to keep cheese, bread, and veggies fresh. Washable, reusable and compostable, choose from a variety of sizes. ReKindle Firestarters are also available, which are natural, water-resistant and highly effective fire starters. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $20.
- $5 - $20
- $10 - $40
- Valid: 01/20/2025 to 01/20/2025
Shop Deals & Steals to support LA fire relief efforts
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
Go natural or glam with Laura Geller Beauty. This cosmetics line features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas, so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. From eyes to lips, this assortment has you covered. This assortment includes Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color, Kajal Longwear Eyeliner, Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush, and more. Kits are also available. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.
- $4 - $59.50
- $8 - $170
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Daniela Swaebe: Jewelry
Showcasing favorites like the chic Bubbly Initial Necklace Set, the vibrant Pavé Rainbow Necklace, and the elegant Drusy or Cat's Eye Layering Pendants, these pieces are ideal for gifting or treating yourself. This assortment includes Daniela's Charm Sets, which include necklace or bracelet chains with charm rings and signature charms. Plus, you can customize your look with a wide variety of extra charms, including initials, birthstones, zodiac signs and more to create a style that's uniquely yours. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $5 - $29
- $20 - $98
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Peepers: Eyewear
Protect your eyes with blue light glasses, readers and sunglasses from Peepers, which strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of polarized sunglasses helps reduce glare while enhancing color, depth and clarity. The UV400 protection blocks 99.9% of UVA/UVB rays and the dual anti-scratch coating provides long lasting protection. Other options include readers and blue light glasses for men and women. Shipping is $4.99.
- $11.50 - $15
- $23 - $30
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Style Edit: Root Cover Up
Effortlessly conceal grays, roots and thinning areas for a polished, salon-fresh look that's ready in seconds. Choose the format that fits your style -- powder, stick, or spray -- designed to offer precision for targeted areas or quick, broad coverage. The transfer-proof formulas stay flawless through rain, sweat and wind while washing out easily with your next shampoo, and the advanced color-adaptive pigments blend seamlessly with your natural hair tone, ensuring a vibrant, natural look without residue or buildup. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $19.50 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $54
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Copper Compression: Compression Apparel
Get relief with Copper Compression. The CopperVibe Vibration+Heat Therapy Eye Massager is designed for those seeking effective, soothing relief from eye strain, tension headaches and the signs of fatigue. The transparent visor allows you to see through the mask while wearing it. There are multiple massage and heat settings that provide personalized treatment. CopperVibe Vibration+Heat Therapy Gloves combine the therapeutic benefits of heat and vibration to help deliver fast, effective relief for stubborn hand pain. The gentle heat helps to relax muscles, increase flexibility and reduce pain. The single, full charge can last up to 60 minutes of continuous use (three 20-minute sessions). Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
- $7.50 - $64.50
- $18 - $129
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding & Accessories
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust and pollen. Available in Twin to California King, the dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are available. Accessories are also available, which includes train cases, makeup brush sets, sleep/shower bonnets and more. Shipping is $9.95 or free with three.
- $20 - $125
- $40 - $250
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Prepared Hero: Emergency Fire Blankets & Fire Kit
Prepare yourself with peace of mind for when small fires happen. To extinguish small fires in the kitchen with no mess, simply deploy the fire blanket by pulling down the tabs for quick fire suppression as it smothers small fires by cutting off oxygen. Compact and lightweight, easy to store in kitchens, cars, campers or offices for quick access. The Fire Safety Kit is also available, which includes fire blankets, extinguishing spray, wall hooks, safety checklist magnet and alert window decal. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 - $70
- $80 - $140
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Wax & Oils: Soy Candles
Light and transform any space with a beautiful scent from Wax & Oils. The clean-burning 100% soy wax candles will enlighten your senses. This assortment of seasonal and classic scents has something for everyone from Autumn Spice and Frosted Cranberry to Peppermint Eucalyptus and Coffee Shop. Hand-poured in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- $10.50
- $15
- 12d 3h 34m
Worker B: Honeybee Hive-Derived Skin Care
Cleanse, nourish and tone your skin. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like raw honey, propolis and organic oils, Worker B skin care is made in America and cruelty-free. Build your routine with products for the face and body from cleansers and toners to scrubs and lotions.
- $2.50 - $22
- $5 - $44
- 12d 3h 34m
Shawn Sargent Designs: Microwave Bowl Holders
Safely and conveniently heat and serve hot dishes with the Shawn Sargent Designs microwave bowl holders. Simply place them in the microwave under any bowl or plate -- no more burnt hands when it's time to remove. Featuring fresh, original patterns with a slightly retro, quirky vibe, these products are made by hand using eco-friendly, sustainable materials. Offered in singles and two-packs.
- $17 - $32.50
- $24 - $46
- 12d 3h 34m
Barefoot Scientist: Foot Care
Treat yourself with scientifically advanced foot care for happier, healthier feet. Barefoot Scientist fan favorites include the Sleep On It Overnight Moisturizing Gel Socks and Rehab Cracked Skin Healing Serum, which help rejuvenate rough, tired feet. Choose from foot masks, sprays, cream, and even a foot file.
- $6 - $14.50
- $12 - $29
- 12d 3h 34m