Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for spring fun. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COCO + CARMEN, aetrex and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off COCO + CARMEN COCO + CARMEN: Jeans Work, play or lounge with COCO + CARMEN's EverStretch jeans -- exceptional comfort featuring four-way stretch fit and the softest fabric. These jeans are made of a special cotton, polyester, viscose and spandex blend, and they get better with every wear and every wash. Choose from a variety of washes and styles including Ankle, Capri, Flare, Straight and Wide Leg. Sizes range from S (2-4) to XXL (18-20.) Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.99. $36 - $39.50

50% off By Lilla By Lilla: Accessories Add a pop of color and fun to your accessories. By Lilla's keychains are 3 in 1 -- they include a keychain ring, hook for easy attachment and a phone attachment to hook onto your phone. These can be hung from your phone, purse, keys and more. The Phone Straps slip into your phone cover and provide an easy way to hold your phone. The popular hair ties can be worn as a chic bracelet or hair tie. The quality elastic won't snap or break your hair. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50. $11 - $49

50% off Design Imports Design Imports: Kitchen & Tabletop Accessories For over 30 years, Design Imports has mastered curating timeless fun and functional on-trend home textiles for kitchen and tabletop. Set a beautiful tablescape and add gorgeous and functional towels to your kitchen in beautiful themes. These high quality cotton pieces include napkins and tablecloths, reversible table runners, hand-embellished tea towels and coordinating gifts that go with the collections, such as the spatula gift set with cookie cutter. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. $5 - $30.50

50% off Grandma's Secret Products Grandma's Secret Products: Spot Remover This is a washing machine in a bottle. Made in America and boasting more than 30,000 positive reviews, Grandma's Secret Products' Spot Remover is a nontoxic solution that cleans a wide range of tough stains including oil, grease, paint, coffee, grass, pet stains and more. Simply add a drop of spot remover to the stain directly, work it in and leave for 5-10 minutes and wash the garment as usual. Limit five packs per order. Shipping is $1.99. $9

50% off Aroma Retail Aroma Retail: Scent Machine Scent your home or office like a luxury hotel with Aroma Retail's Scent Machine 101, the smart choice for safe and affordable scenting. It is Wi-Fi ready and app-driven, making this device easier than ever to operate from the downable mobile app so you can scent your space remotely. With a built-in scatter fan to diffuse and distribute fragrance evenly, it covers up to 2,000 square feet using the same technology and pure-grade fragrance oil as luxury resorts, meaning it's safe for people, pets and the planet. The Scent Machine comes with one bottle of fragrance oil, available in five popular scents. Individual 4-ounce fragrance oils are also available, ranging from fresh/clean, citrus/leafy, herbal/woodsy and floral/garden. Free shipping! $125 + Free Shipping

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more, and can be used to create mocktails too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

50% off Big Bee, Little Bee Big Bee, Little Bee: Silicone Scrubbers & Marker Parkers Big Bee, Little Bee is a mommy-daughter business making it fun to waste less and reuse more. They are committed to ensuring that their products are as affordable and accessible as possible because they believe everyone should have access to quality reusable goods. The Original ScrubBEE helps little ones learn good hygiene in the tub and at the sink. The Big ScrubBEE has a wider bristle base, larger grip and slightly firmer bristles, making it perfect for teens and adults. The Marker Parker keeps your child's markers organized. As members of 1% for the Planet, 1% of Big Bee, Little Bee's profits are dedicated to supporting the protection of our beautiful planet. Limit 12 per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $39. $5 - $12.50

24% to 50% off Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding Regulate temperature for a comfortable night's sleep. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud's bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers, blankets and tees. $11 - $157

30% to 34% off Pear Compression Pear Compression: Compression Socks Combat inflammation and promote better circulation one Pear at a time. Pear Compression socks are designed so you can feel and look your best with elevated and effective compression and lymphatic drainage products. Choose from fashion-forward crew and knee-high sock styles and achieve the benefits of lymphatic drainage in the comfort and convenience of home with their easy-to-use hand-held body paddle. $31.50 - $70.50

40% off ZADRO ZADRO: Towel Warmers, Steamers & Projector Bring the spa experience home with the luxurious warmth of ZADRO's Towel Warmers. Put cotton towels, robes, socks, blankets and more into the towel warmers for a cozy experience when you're cold or fresh out of the shower. Choose the size that fits your lifestyle. The towel steamer, which steams towels for up to 30 minutes and the projector and sound spa can transform any room into a peaceful retreat with up to 15 calming soundscapes, including white, pink and brown noise. $36 - $108

50% off PURPOSE Jewelry PURPOSE Jewelry: Handmade Jewelry Support an important message with purposeful jewelry. All PURPOSE styles are handmade by survivors of human trafficking and support young women escaping human trafficking. Mix and match all styles from beautiful earrings to necklaces and bracelets. $13 - $20

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool &Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

