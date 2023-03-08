Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on star style.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as YUMMIE, Sterling Forever and more.
The deals start at just $8 and are up to 60% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
YUMMIE: Shapewear
GMA Deal: $8 to $19 • 50% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $38 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/08/2023
YUMMIE believes you can be confident and comfortable all at once. Focusing on everyday shapewear, YUMMIE products hug you -- they don't squeeze like traditional shapewear. Choose from a variety of styles across bottoms, bras and bodysuits. The bottoms include Shaping Shorts, Shaping Briefs and High Waist Thighs Shaper, which offers coverage and support through the hips and thighs while smoothing the tummy area. Sizes range from S/M to 2X/3X, depending on the style you choose. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.
Sterling Forever: Dazzling Jewelry
GMA Deal: $10 to $40 • 56% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $92 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/08/2023
Flaunt your style and make a statement with Sterling Forever. Featuring dazzling CZ stones, these all-new red carpet-ready statement earrings will make you feel like a celebrity anywhere you go. Inspired by high-end jewelry designers, choose from a large variety of styles across necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, which include studs, hoops and drop studs. "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph recently rocked Sterling Forever's Reese Drop Studs at a star-studded event and the identical style is included in this assortment. Shipping is $1.
Accessory Concierge: Clutch & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $25 to $36 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $52 to $72 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/08/2023
Elevate your look in a chic way with a pop of color with bags from Accessory Concierge. The Braided Shoulder Bag is lightweight with a zip closure and strap for easy carrying. The Braided Clutch can be worn with or without the strap and has a magnetic closure. Metallic clutch options are also available. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $5.99.
Still Standing: Foot Spray
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/08/2023
Help prevent pain and keep your feet feeling great no matter what you're doing. Made in America, Still Standing's Foot Spray prevents pain and swelling without numbing your feet. Still Standing uses organic natural anti-inflammatories including arnica, aloe and ilex to prevent swelling and nerve irritation, which causes the pain. Choose from two sets -- one comes in spray bottles and the other comes in a credit card-sized spray, which is great for on-the-go. Free shipping!
STATIC NAILS: Pop-On Manicures, Nail Treatments & Lashes
GMA Deal: $8 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $60 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/08/2023
Achieve a perfect, non-damaging and professional looking manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. STATIC NAILS' Reusable Pop-On Manicures can be removed and reapplied up to six times or worn up to 18 days straight. These apply in seconds, are durable, long-lasting, natural-looking and even won an Allure Best of Beauty award for best artificial nail. The best part: avoid damaging your natural nails. The nails come laid out by size so you can easily find your match. There are 24 nails in each kit in 12 sizes that fit average, petite and larger-sized nail beds. Nail treatments and nail lacquers in assorted colors from nude to black feature non-toxic formulas loaded with rich pigments and natural antioxidants that last for up to 10-plus days when paired with the base and top coats. Magnetic lashes are also available, which have an ultra-thin, lightweight contour band with 10 barely there, super-strong micro magnets that align seamlessly to your natural lash line for an instant, effortless application. Shipping is $5.95 and free over $49.
A.J. Morgan Eyewear: Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $12 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $30 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/08/2023
Protect your eyes in style with these red carpet inspired sunglasses from AJ Morgan, which has offered distinctive eyewear for over 40 years. From classic to vintage to contemporary, these sunglasses are impact resistant and feature UV400 lens protection. Choose from a large variety of silhouettes and colors. Shipping is $4.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Em John: Mini Zip Around Card Wallet and Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $38 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or IDs, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist, and even more exciting is that they're designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
Lenny & Eva: Little Reminder Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
A little reminder to carry you through the day. Woman-owned and made in the USA, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to inspire everyone. Choose the word or symbol that speaks to you, then wear it as a reminder of your power. Packaged on an inspirational story card with holographic foil printing.
Save The Girls: Touch Screen Purses
GMA Deal: $20 to $49 • 42% to 45% SavingsOriginal: $34.99 to $89.99 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Go hands-free with Save the Girls. The stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it -- protecting from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. The crossbody styles make all day carrying easy with room for your other everyday essentials like cash, cards and keys. The Techy Tote is ideal for anyone who likes their tech devices close at hand, combined with the convenience of a tote.
Amelia Rose: Gemstone Jewelry
GMA Deal: $48 to $56 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $80 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Amp up your look with colorful and vibrant everyday jewelry. Sparkling oval gemstone necklaces and huggie drop earrings from Amelia Rose in fresh, spring hues. Mix, match and stack multiple colors of each or wear individually for a unique pop of color.
Cozy Earth: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $364.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $729 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/12/2023
Refresh your bed and sleep on soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique fabric blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking design gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it's been named an Oprah favorite! This assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets and more.
Eastern Standard Provisions: Sweet & Savory Gift Box
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $49.99 Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/12/2023
No movie night or party is complete without a delicious treat. Indulge in a variety of artisanal soft pretzels, classic Liège Belgian waffles, and gourmet-flavored toppings and mustard, enough for the whole crew to enjoy.
Softies: Button Down Cardigan
GMA Deal: $59 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/08/2023 to 03/12/2023
Add a touch of style and coziness to any look, at home or out and about. Dress it up or dress it down this cardigan provides ultimate warmth and comfort wherever you go! Featuring a marshmallow-soft fabric blend that gets softer with time with a ribbed knit design. Choose from four classic neutrals. Free shipping!
Check out 11 Digital Deals from women-owned businesses!
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother, and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned, use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, and spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De' Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the "scratch" as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super-soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don't compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night's sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!