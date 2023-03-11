Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on star style.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Ruby Ribbon: Shapewear & Bottoms
GMA Deal: $29.50 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $59 to $99 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
Bring the red carpet confidence with you anywhere you go. Ruby Ribbon provides the control, sculpting and support you expect from special-occasion shapewear -- but it's comfortable enough to wear everyday. The Camis and Demiettes transform your silhouette with comfortable, full-support shaping -- no underwire required. The wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry. The adjustable and convertible straps provide extra lift and versatility. Slips, Sculpting Briefs and Slim Leg Ponte Pant are also available, which flatter your shape and contour every curve without gapping at the waist. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $100.
Dr. Brandt Skincare: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $18 to $66 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $132 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
With Dr. Brandt, you’ve got nothing to lose but the look of wrinkles. Made in America, Dr. Brandt created an at-home topical solution to mirror the effects of wrinkle relaxing injectables. The needles no more WRINKLE SMOOTHING CREAM is a lightweight cream that smooths the look of expression lines and wrinkles, firms and protects the skin. This also helps defend against future expression lines. This is great for anyone concerned with the look of existing and future expression lines and wrinkles, especially on the forehead, frown lines and crow’s feet. This assortment also includes primers, cleansers, moisturizers, eye care and serums to help target various skin concerns. Limit five per order. Free shipping!
GO SMILE: Teeth Whitening Systems
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $75.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $151 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
GO SMILE was created by a dentist and has been trusted for 20 years to help people achieve healthier, cleaner, whiter smiles. Their products are known for innovation, ease of use and award-winning results with no sensitivity and their patented blue-light technology kills bacteria and whitens teeth in as little as one day. The BLU Complete Oral Care comes with a 360-degree hands-free toothbrush, plus three additional oral care attachments. The toothbrush features a regular and gentle mode plus a built-in two-minute timer to meet the American Dental Association’s recommended time for brushing. The award-winning teeth whitening pen is taken to the next level with GO SMILE’s latest innovation, Glow on the Go, which is a refillable blue-light device designed to pair with teeth whitening pen for maximum whitening results. Baby Blu Sonic Toothbrushes are also available for kids. Limit three units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
Wander Beauty: Cosmetics & Skin Care
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $21 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $21 to $42 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
Wander Beauty creates beauty multitaskers, products that do double-duty, doing more and taking up less time and clutter in your makeup bag and your routine. Each of Wander Beauty's multitasking essentials are cruelty free and enriched with clean, luxurious, skin-loving ingredients from around the globe to provide maximum impact with minimum effort. This assortment includes skin care such as Baggage Claim Eye Masks to visibly brighten, hydrate and reduce puffiness while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles, and cosmetics including Glow Highlighter, Thickening Mascara, Blush & Bronzer Duo and dual-ended brushes. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
FHI Heat: Hair Care & Appliances
GMA Deal: $9 to $85 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $170 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
FHI Heat is known for creating styling tools, hair care and brushes loved by hair stylists nationwide. Every product produced at FHI Heat is created to cut down styling time and leave hair healthy and hydrated. FHI Heat has revolutionized the way you dry your hair with its Platform Handle-Less Dryer. This one of a kind dryer combines the nozzle and handle of a traditional dryer in a distinctive shape that provides control and ease for fast drying and styling. Other options include the Unbrush, which smooths and detangles even the most stubborn hair. Its unique vented cushion reduces blow dry time, and gently reduces breakage and split ends. This is great to use on wet or dry hair. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $18.
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $10 to $30 + Free Shipping • 67% to 70% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $92 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
Flaunt your style and make a statement. Featuring dazzling CZ stones, these red carpet-ready statement earrings will make you feel like a celebrity. These quality pieces are designed to shine and sparkle for years and are made to last. Inspired by high-end jewelry designers, choose from a large variety of styles across layered and single necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, which include dangle hoops, threaders, drop studs and tiered studs. Free shipping!
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother, and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned, use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/11/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
Em John: Mini Zip Around Card Wallet and Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $38 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/19/2023
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro: Brigadeiro Gift Box
GMA Deal: $30 to $54 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $72 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/19/2023
Bring the richness, flavor and authenticity of Brazil's favorite chocolate confection home with Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro. Luscious chocolate brigadeiros are hand-rolled to perfection by a mother-daughter team delivered fresh to your door to make a delicious treat for any occasion. A brigadeiro is a different take on a truffle with its creamy, smooth and velvety texture that instantly melts in your mouth. Choose from 15- and 30-piece gift box assortments featuring 15 unique flavors, from Strawberry to Lemon with Cacao Nibs to Dark Chocolate Pistachio.
Malibu Sugar: Smiley Face Sock Set (9-Pack)
GMA Deal: $72 + Free Shipping • 39% SavingsOriginal: $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your feet something to smile about. Malibu Sugar’s smiley face socks will add a dash of happiness to any look, any day. The nine vibrant and trendy colors feature a bright smiley face inset, a great spring accessory for everyone. Free shipping!
Headbands of Hope: Hair Accessories
GMA Deal: $4.50 to $7.20 • 70% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $24 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/19/2023
Feel confident while making an impact. For every Headbands of Hope design sold, a headband is donated to a child with an illness. Add flair to your hair with twist turbans, knotted headbands, wire ties, scrunchies and baseball hats boasting stand out patterns to compliment any look.
modern+chic: Everyday Bags
GMA Deal: $23.99 to $49.99 • 17% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $66.95 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/19/2023
Carry your everyday stuff in style. Modern+chic designs on trend, ultra luxe looking bags fit for any budget. Elevate any look with eye-catching styles made for women by women. Choose from between a nylon belt bag designed to keep everything you need just a zipper away or a dual purpose convertible bag that goes from day bag to backpack effortlessly, thanks to backpack straps and a colorful shoulder strap.
Merci by Me: Bling Strings
GMA Deal: $25 to $48 • 28% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $75 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/19/2023
Carry your phone in style. Merci By Me designs and makes on-trend cell phone accessories by hand in the U.S. The decorative wristlet and crossbody bling strings help you hang onto your phone, go hands free, and add a pop of color in a selfie, while the minis are a fun decorative way to hold onto your keys or wallet.
Softies: Button Down Cardigan
GMA Deal: $59 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $119 + Free shipping Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/12/2023
Add a touch of style and coziness to any look, at home or out and about. Dress it up or dress it down -- this cardigan provides ultimate warmth and comfort wherever you go! Featuring a marshmallow-soft fabric blend that gets softer with time with a ribbed knit design. Choose from four classic neutrals. Free shipping!
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Eyewear
GMA Deal: $17.40 to $22.80 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $38 Valid: 03/11/2023 to 03/12/2023
Upgrade your eyewear with style and savings. Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop showcases quality and fashionable styles offered in unique color combinations, designs and textures, taking readers to the next level. From classic to artistic, their frames are offered in multiple colors and designs for a sophisticated and elegant look. This collection features blue light-blocking readers, readers and polarized sunglasses.
Check out 11 Digital Deals from women-owned businesses!
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De' Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the "scratch" as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don't compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night's sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!