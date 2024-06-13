Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on more summer essentials.
CoolCabanas: Cabanas, Mats & Beach Chairs
No need to worry about not having enough shade or overheating in an enclosed shelter. CoolCabanas flagship 8’x8’ CoolCabanas large size provides twice the shade of a standard beach umbrella, and you don’t have to worry about your umbrella flying down the beach, as it is weighed down with sand in each of the four corners. Each of these has UPF/SPF 50+ sun protection and multiple pockets for your keys, speakers, drinks, and beach gear. Beach chairs and beach mats are also available, which are designed to fit perfectly under the CoolCabanas. Free shipping!
- $54.50 to $114.50 + Free Shipping
- $109 - $229
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- CoolCabanas
Oru Kayak: Kayaks & Accessories
Embrace the freedom to explore with Oru Kayak – the standard in folding kayaks. Oru combines the portability of an inflatable (without the hassle of a pump) with the performance of a traditional hardshell kayak. Whether you are a novice or an advanced paddler, explore freely with kayaks that unfold possibilities. Choose from two styles: Inlet or Beach LT. Shipping is $39 per unit.
- $49 - $599.50
- $139 - $1199
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Oru Kayak
Santa Barbara: Totes
Santa Barbara’s on-the-go stylish totes and pouches carry all of your favorite essentials. With high quality and sophisticated design, each style tote or pouch is long-lasting with features such as waterproof, genuine leather handles and 100% jute. Choose from a variety of phrases, including “dog mom,” “pickleball,” “beachy, “road trip,” and much more. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $50.
- $6 - $29
- $12 - $58
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Santa Barbara
Limitless Innovations: TikiTunes Pro
TikiTunes Pro creates an immersive audio experience that is easy on the eyes and good for the soul by combining a soothing flame light with a powerful, bold speaker. Features include all-day play capabilities, over 12-hour run time and exceptional portability. The 3x ambient LED light modes and water-resistant design make it great for a party or everyday use. This deal includes a ground stake with each TikitTunes Pro. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $5.95.
- $40
- $105
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Limitless Innovations
Bug Soother: Insect Repellent
Made in America, Bug Soother is a DEET-free insect repellent that really works. It smells great, but bugs hate it! The Bug Soother Original is made with simple ingredients. Its low-odor content leaves no oily residue, and its Vitamin E makes it gentle on the skin. The wipes are individually wrapped and provide convenient insect protection. These repel mosquitoes for up to four hours, so you can enjoy more of what you love outdoors. Bug Soother MAX and Balm offer a concentrated dose of protection against biting bugs. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $3.50 - $7.50
- $7 - $15
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Bug Soother
TiZO: Mineral Sunscreen & Skincare
TIZO is a full line of broad spectrum 100% mineral sunscreens that not only feel incredibly silky and light on the skin, but they look beautiful — there is no white cast! Their best seller, TIZO 3 SPF 40, is a sheer, tinted facial broad spectrum mineral sunscreen with a soft matte finish that helps blur imperfections and doubles as a fabulous makeup primer. If your skin is a little drier or you prefer a velvety feel, AM Replenish is for you. It has ceramides and antioxidants and blends beautifully on dark and light complexions. Reef friendly, no animal testing, and vegan. Limit six per order. Shipping is $5.50 or free with two.
- $5.75 - $50
- $11.50 - $100
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- TiZO
MISSION: Wearable Cooling Solutions
MISSION’s innovative cooling products are designed to cool up to 30 degrees below average body temperature within a minute. They maintain their cooling effect for up to two hours and can be reactivated at any time. Activating these cooling products is as easy as following three simple steps: wet it with water, wring it out, and wave it for instant cooling. Choose from hats, towels, and 2-in-1 Neck Gaiters. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $12.50
- $15 - $25
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- MISSION
Cordée Cases: Phone Accessories
Cordée Cases' phone straps are designed to provide you with a secure way to hold onto your phone, reducing the risk of drops, damage, and theft. The straps offer a convenient solution for people on-the-go, allowing easy access to the phone while simultaneously keeping hands-free for other tasks. This feature is especially beneficial for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who multi-tasks frequently. Phone straps not only serve a practical function but also add a touch of personal style to the user’s device. With a variety of colors, materials, and designs, these straps can be used to style and accessorize outfits, turning your smartphone into a fashion accessory. All Phone straps are detachable, so you can easily remove the phone strap from your phone. Be sure to choose your correct phone model. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $28.50 - $47
- $57 - $95
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Cordée Cases
AquaVault: ChargeCard
Stay powered up on the go. AquaVault's portable charger is so small and ultra-thin that it can fit in your wallet's credit card slot. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets, and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
- $29
- $70
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- AquaVault
FurDozer: FurDozer Bundle
Pet hair everywhere? Problem solved with the FurDozer Pet Hair Remover. The FurDozer combines a revolutionary patented design with hi-tech grippy materials to work on multiple surfaces, including carpets, cars, couches, and more, without causing damage. This value bundle comes with three FurDozer models: the FurDozer X6, X3 PRO and X3 MINI. Every surface and type of pet hair is unique, so this bundle gives you three different tools to tackle pet hair on multiple surfaces. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.99. ($9.99 for AK & HI.)
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- FurDozer
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture’s toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. The comfortable design of Pedi Couture sandals allows for proper blood circulation in your feet, promoting foot health and reducing the risk of swelling or discomfort. Some Pedi Couture sandals are designed with built-in arch support, offering relief for tired feet, and helping to prevent conditions like plantar fasciitis. Choose from two styles -- classic or textured. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Pedi Couture
Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner
Shinery creates easy-to-use jewelry cleaning products for immediate and noticeably visible results, taking your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. The Radiance Brush is the jewelry cleaning tool to get in your settings for a deeper clean when paired with the Radiance Wash. New to Shinery is the Daily Tray. Tired of constantly misplacing or fumbling with your readers and having your everyday jewelry scattered on your nightstand? This jewelry and readers organizer keeps all of your essentials organized and secure, right where you need them most. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $60.
- $11 - $27
- $22 - $54
- Valid: 06/13/2024 to 06/13/2024
- •
- Shinery
