It's Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as BKLYN LNDN, Frogg Toggs and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
BKLYN LNDN: Accessories
From chic stadium bags to adorable pickleball gear and vibrant clear cosmetic bags, BKLYN LNDN's products combine style with practicality, which is great for game days, sports lovers and travelers. The Gameday Collection includes stadium bags that blend style and compliance for stadiums. You can add your own flair with sequin or striped purse straps. The clear cosmetic bags are not only great for keeping your essentials neat and accessible but also make great gifts. Shipping is $4.99.
- $9 - $40
- $18 - $80
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/03/2024
Frogg Toggs: FLOTEEZ Sandals
The all-new Women's FLOTEEZ sandals by Frogg Toggs are a delight for your feet. The generously thick marine-grade buoyancy foam offers a supportive and cozy footbed that surrounds the foot with a cushiony-soft pillow. They also float and rinse off for easy cleaning. Choose from eight colors for women. Shipping is $6.99 or free with three.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/03/2024
GOSHI: Exfoliating Shower Towel
Boasting more than 16,000 positive reviews, GOSHI is the solution to replace your loofah, scrub brush and other similar products. This exfoliating shower towel makes it easy to get complete coverage of your body. The unique and balanced contrast of texture ensures a complete clean. Choose from five colors. Shipping is $4.99.
- $17.50 + per 2-pack
- $35
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/03/2024
Kind Laundry: Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents
Kind Laundry products are a more sustainable and kinder choice for the planet, people and pets. They are small, compact, easy to use and travel friendly. The formulation does not include harsh chemicals like conventional detergents do, so they are better for the longevity of your garments, your health and the environment. The Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets can handle up to 32 loads and have a unique blend of potent enzymes and premium plant-based extracts so you can tackle tough stains while protecting your most cherished garments. Other options include Vegan Stain Remover Bar and Discovery Kit, which includes Kind Laundry's bestsellers in one kit. Shipping is $4.99.
- $3 - $12
- $6 - $24
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/03/2024
Taffy.com: Taffy Sets
Bring the boardwalk home to you with this nostalgic treat. Made in the USA using the same recipe since 1948, this taffy doesn't stick to your teeth. Let your taste buds be tantalized by these flavorful blends. Choose from a variety of sets which include flavors such as Strawberry Lemonade, Fresh Strawberry, Banana Bonanza, Chocolate Fudge, Black Licorice, Fruit Punch and more. Shipping is $6.99.
- $18 to $54 + per set
- $36 - $108
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/03/2024
Opopop: Popcorn Kits
Opopop delivers popcorn in a whole new way. Their Flavor Wrapped Kernels are popcorn kernels individually wrapped in flavor. The different flavors include Cinnalicious, Maui Heat (think spicy pineapple), Salty Caramel, Super Butter, Fancy Butter, Pickle Monster and Lightly Salted. It also includes a microwave popper to pop them in. The Pop Cups are snack-sized servings that are an interactive combo of raw Opopop kernels paired with a delicious flavor core. Limit one kit and one refill per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $15 - $22.50
- $30 - $45
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/03/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
YEOUTH: Skin Care
Look better and retain that YEOUTHful glow -- that's the motto of YEOUTH skin care, which targets skin concerns with products formulated using medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and concerns, including the Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum, which is made with a blend of three key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and tripeptide-31, a trio of power ingredients that work collectively to deliver a more energized and vibrant complexion. The Self-Tanning Drops and Self-Tanning Lotion provides a natural, hydrated tan from head to toe!
- $14.50 - $20
- $24 - $43
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/11/2024
Bertha: Grooming Kits
Step up your grooming game with kits from Bertha. Each kit includes surgical stainless steel grooming tools, all held in a stylish and sturdy genuine leather zipper case. It's ideal for everyday use and compact for travel so you don't have to sacrifice your self grooming routine on the go.
- $18 - $28
- $50 - $95
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/11/2024
Lifepro: Therapy Mask and Foot Massager
Treat yourself from face to feet. The VizaCure Light Therapy Mask is made for safety, comfort, and frequent use, designed to help improve blood flow and collagen production, pigmentation and fine lines, and soothe, calm and tighten skin. The mask features three LED light therapy settings: red for stimulating collagen, blue for destroying acne-causing bacteria, and amber for reducing redness and irritation. The RelaxaTilt X Foot Massager is a deep kneading massager designed to provide targeted acupressure and pain relief via four compression pads and four massage rollers targeting the feet, legs, and forearms.
- $40 - $90
- $80 - $180
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/04/2024
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder
Compact, convenient leather cases to carry cards and cash -- now in new colors! This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills, so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 08/03/2024 to 08/04/2024