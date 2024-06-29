Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as CocoNut Outdoor, Tervis and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
CocoNut Outdoor: Floats, Pools & Sprinkler
The CocoNut Outdoor x Rae Dunn Collection includes pool floats for all ages, mini pools, splash pads and sprinkler games. All pool floats are made with heavy-duty, durable 0.25-millimeter vinyl to resist punctures. Each piece features fun words or phrases including "Happy Summer," "Splish Splash," "Relax" and "Good Vibes." Mini pools, sprinkler, splash pads, hammock floats and chair loungers are also available. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
- $12.50 - $15
- $25 - $30
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/29/2024
- •
- CocoNut Outdoor
Tervis: Drinkware
Tervis builds durable, beautiful drinkware that's sustainable and made to last for generations. Their products come in traditional, shatterproof classic bottles. These are great for use at home, at work, at school or on-the-go. This assortment also includes the new Venture Lite Bottles, which are freezer and dishwasher safe and have a push-button opening for one-handed operation, a safety lock to prevent spillage and a comfort handle for easy carrying. Choose from a variety of capacities across more than 10 patterns and prints. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
- $8.50 - $25
- $17 - $50
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/29/2024
- •
- Tervis
ShoreBags: Totes & Coolers
Stash everything you need for your travels this summer with ShoreBags. The Big Sur Splash Totes feature thick cotton handles and are made from water-resistant coated vinyl for easy care. There are two holes in the bottom to allow sand and excess water to shake out. The Classic Canvas Tote is made with heavyweight cotton canvas and has a zippered top closure. Insulated Coolers are also available, which have a 55-inch shoulder strap with comfort pad, exterior slip pockets for easy access and are fully insulated to keep food cold for longer. Shipping is $8.99 or free with three.
- $30 - $45
- $60 - $90
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/29/2024
- •
- ShoreBags
Grandpa Gus: Repellents & Sprays
Get natural, effective pest control solutions formulated with plant-based active ingredients and safe for use around kids and pets when used as directed. The formulas are powered by unique combinations of essential oil actives. The Mosquito Repellent Spray gives you up to six hours of mosquito protection and has a fresh scent and light feel on the skin. The Advanced Pest Killer Spray is a natural insecticide for indoors and outdoors that kills 46 insect species -- roaches, ants, flies and more creepy crawlies. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $6.50 to $15 + Free Shipping
- $13 - $30
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/29/2024
- •
- Grandpa Gus
TOGOSPA: Eyes, Lips & Face Masks
ToGoSpa offers gel masks infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and vitamins to help hydrate and soothe your skin. There are never any parabens, dyes or phthalates. Suitable for all skin types. Whether you're at home or on-the-go, these convenient solutions provide the perfect way to indulge in self-care anytime, anywhere. Choose from Under Eye Masks, Lip Masks and Face & Neck Masks. For a refreshing sensation, chill Eyes and Lips in the refrigerator before use. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $6 - $7.50
- $12 - $15
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/29/2024
- •
- TOGOSPA
Ella Jayne: Bedding
Discover the epitome of elegance and comfort with Ella Jayne's luxury bedding, designed to transform your sleep experience into a nightly indulgence. The Cool N' Comfort Pillow comes in a set of two and is made using CoolFlex Technology to keep your pillow cool and dry throughout the night. The Cooling Jersey Fabric Down-Alternative Comforter controls and maintains both temperature and moisture which means you'll never overheat. The wrinkle-resistant, durable construction makes it as cool and breezy as it feels to the touch. Viscose Chenille Throw Blankets are also available, which adds a layer of coziness to your bed. Shipping is $4.99.
- $24 - $69
- $90 - $200
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/29/2024
- •
- Ella Jayne
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 07/21/2024
- •
- FluffCo
HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 07/21/2024
- •
- HurtSkurt
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Tubular Travel: Tube Travel Pillow
Give yourself some extra on-board storage. Tubular Travel created a travel pillow that doubles as an innovative packing solution. Simply stuff your clothes into the Tube Travel Pillow for sturdy neck or lumbar support and, because it's a travel pillow, it flies for free. The Tube Travel Pillow attaches to purses, duffels, totes, briefcases and backpacks.
- $30
- $50
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 07/07/2024
- •
- Tubular Travel
Brouk and Co: Travel Bags
Take on summer travel with Brouk and Co. Crafted with coated canvas, nylon and premium vegan leather trim, plus silver-toned hardware and metal feet studs for a durable and stylish look. Duffels, weekenders, totes and toiletry bags offered in coordinating prints and solids so you can build your baggage collection.
- $30 - $85
- $45 - $126
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 07/07/2024
- •
- Brouk and Co
PHOOZY: Can Coolers
Keep summer drinks frosty and refreshing. Whether you're lounging poolside, tailgating at a game or camping in the wilderness, PHOOZY's can coolers are made from patented space suit technology to keep your drink up to 10x colder than a standard neoprene can cooler. Choose from slim and standard options with a lightweight, packable design that easily fits into any bag or cooler without weighing you down.
- $20 - $25.50
- $30 - $36
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 07/07/2024
- •
- PHOOZY
Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies, Apple Watch Bands & Headbands
Let your scrunchie do double duty. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other item you might need while running errands or working out. Handmade from vegan and cruelty-free material, choose from velvet, satin and cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options. The Apple Watch band and headbands work the same way.
- $11 - $30
- $14 - $40
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/30/2024
- •
- Smunchys
Bunnies & Bows: Flour Sack Tea Towels
Add a touch of charm and love to any kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind, as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party, or simply as bright decor for the heart of your home. This assortment of tea towels is made with unique designs to celebrate Independence Day and add a splash of red, white and blue.
- $9
- $14
- Valid: 06/29/2024 to 06/30/2024
- •
- Bunnies & Bows
Plus, shop more Digital Deals for summer!
Ideal Fashions: Women's and Men's Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don't have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women's, men's or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it's hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix's strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products' line of bestselling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the bestselling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws, there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer barbecues, pool parties or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024