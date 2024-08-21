Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals summer special on-the-go.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tubular Travel, Brouk and Co, Love Bags and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 63% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Tubular Travel: Travel Pillow
Tubular Travel: Travel Pillow. Fit more into your carry-on with Tubular Travel, a winning combination of functionality, versatility and convenience for travelers everywhere. Just stuff it with clothes and save money by skipping extra onboard storage. You'll appreciate the sturdy neck or lumbar support, but the best part is because it's a travel pillow, it flies for free. It is made with sturdy, lightweight, water-resistant nylon, with zippers at each end for easy access. When fully loaded, the Tube is 31" long and fits most neck sizes. Plus, you can make it firm or soft depending on how you stuff it, and it won't leak like many blow-up travel pillows.
- $25
- $50
Valid: 08/21/2024
- Tubular Travel
Brouk and Co.: Wynn Collection
Brouk and Co.: Wynn Collection. Brouk and Co.'s Wynn Collection seamlessly takes you from everyday to travel. The Wynn Duffel is made from premium vegan leather with a striped lining, it features a versatile, adjustable strap with a shoulder pad for comfort. The bag's base is reinforced with five metal studs for durability. Complete the collection with coordinating pieces which include toiletry bags, card holders, luggage tags, passport holders and garment bags, which feature a zippered compartment with a hanger loop to keep your clothes wrinkle-free, plus two extra-large pockets for shoes or accessories.
- $15 - $60
- $36 - $165
Valid: 08/21/2024
- Brouk and Co
Love Bags: Stash It Totes
Love Bags: Stash It Totes. The Stash It is a lightweight, washable tote that stuffs into its own stretchy pouch. Made from recycled plastic and machine washable, this tote holds up to 35lbs. The anti-slip strap is wide and durable. Choose from 10 vibrant patterns.
- $12.50
- $25
Valid: 08/21/2024
- Love Bags
Swig Life: Drinkware
Swig Life: Drinkware. Stay hydrated everywhere you go. Featuring on-trend shapes and patterns, this triple-insulated drinkware keeps drinks cold or hot longer. Double-walled stainless steel, vacuum-sealed and copper plated, each cup includes a lid and has a slip-free silicone base. Choose from a variety of patterns and styles including Travel Mugs, Tumblers, Party Cups, Skinny Can Coolers and Mega Mugs, which hold 40 ounces and have a comfort-grip handle. Reusable straws are also available.
- $6.50 - $27.50
- $13 - $55
Valid: 08/21/2024
- Swig Life
VentaPak: Backpack Support
VentaPak: Backpack Support. VentaPak solves for annoying backpack heat and sweat with an innovative backpack spacer that creates true separation between your backpack and back. Now you can feel the breeze and enjoy major airflow and cooling comfort. VentaPak helps reduce back strain and stress and makes backpacks feel lighter. Easily attached to your favorite backpack, it redirects pack load from the shoulders into the strongest part of your back, prevents objects from digging into your back, and gently pulls back shoulders to improve posture.
- $23
- $46
Valid: 08/21/2024
- VentaPak
Boojee Beads: Badge Lanyards & Accessories
Boojee Beads: Badge Lanyards & Accessories. Display your ID card in style! Boojee Beads' badge reels are made with a retractable cord that rolls in and out of the reel, allowing you to easily swipe your ID card. Beaded lanyards can be worn as a fashion lanyard during the day to stylishly display your ID or access card and then convert it into a darling necklace when the workday ends. Other options include cosmetic bags, keychains and Crossbody Phone Holders, which ensures your phone stays secure and easily accessible, whether you're at work, traveling or running errands.
- $5 - $13
- $10 - $26
Valid: 08/21/2024
- Boojee Beads
modern + chic: Crossbody Bags
modern + chic: Crossbody Bags. Take on the day with hands-free ease. The vegan leather Sutton Sling Crossbody is super functional and oh-so-stylish, accented with brushed gold hardware. Featuring multiple pockets to keep everything you need just a zipper away, including a snap front compartment with three card slots – ideal for when you don't want to carry a full wallet. The Gentry Crossbody gives a boho edge to a traditional crossbody. Featuring unique, braided zipper pulls and a detachable, woven strap with an exterior zip pocket for easy access to cards, money, and more.
- $30 - $35
- $52 - $54
Valid: 08/21/2024 to 09/01/2024
- modern + chic
Care.e.on: Travel Set (5-Pieces)
Care.e.on: Travel Set (5-Pieces). Take off with a TSA-approved beauty kit. This curated travel-ready set includes a soothing leave-on hydration mask, refreshing facial spray, ready-to-use moisturizing pads, and a convenient hand sanitizer, all packed together in a mesh zipper pouch. Gift to travel lovers and keep prepared wherever your adventures take you.
- $23
- $38
Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/25/2024
- Care.e.on
Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle and Tumbler Holders
Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle and Tumbler Holders. Carry your favorite water bottle or tumbler hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bottle Bags from Brew Buddy are designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles and 40 oz tumblers.
- $15 - $18
- $25 - $30
Valid: 08/21/2024 to 09/01/2024
- Brew Buddy