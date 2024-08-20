Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the kitchen.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Kansas City Steak Company, Our Place, Tervis and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 66% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Kansas City Steak Company: Meat Packages
Kansas City Steak Company provides high quality, delicious steaks from Midwestern cattle that have been wet-aged for tenderness, flash frozen, and shipped directly to your door for your convenience and enjoyment. They source their rich, flavorful beef from premier stockyards in the Midwest and they wet-age the steaks up to 28 days so they're at peak tenderness. Choose from seven packages that include tomahawk steaks, strip steaks, filet mignon, top sirloin steaks, ribeyes and more. Shipping is $9.95.
- $45 - $150
- $90 - $300
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/20/2024
- •
- Kansas City Steak Company
Our Place: Always Pan 2.0 & Spruce Steamer
The Always Pan 2.0 is a 10-in-1 cookware system that does it all. This 10.5-inch pan braises, sears, sautes, steams, fries, boils, roasts, strains, bakes and serves. It is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for all your favorite stovetop-to-oven recipes. This also features Thermakind -- Our Places's exclusive, most advanced, 50% longer-lasting ceramic nonstick coating. The Spruce Steamer makes never-mushy vegetables, perfectly-cooked fish, tender dumplings or fresh tamales. It slots right into the Always Pan, sitting snugly on top of the spatula and sealing in steam. Limit eight units per order. Shipping is $4.99 per unit.
- $10 - $75
- $30 - $150
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/20/2024
- •
- Our Place
Tervis: Drinkware
Tervis builds durable, beautiful drinkware that's sustainable and made to last for generations. Their products come in traditional, shatterproof classic bottles. These are great for use at home, at work, at school or on the go. This assortment includes the new Venture Lite Bottles, which are freezer and dishwasher safe and have a push-button opening for one-handed operation, a safety lock to prevent spillage and a comfort handle for easy carrying. Choose from a variety of capacities across tumblers, mugs and water bottles in a variety of patterns. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
- $8.50 - $25
- $17 - $50
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/20/2024
- •
- Tervis
AirVi: Wine Accessories
AirVi's wine accessories deliver the total solution for opening, aerating, serving and preserving a bottle of wine. The AirVi Automatic Wine Dispenser and Aerator is a cordless device that fits standard-sized wine bottles and is engineered to simulate the aging process, optimizing oxygen exposure to amplify the wine's aroma. The Automatic Vacuum Wine Saver with a vacuum pump removes excess oxygen to ensure optimal taste and freshness, extending the life of a bottle of wine. The Electric Wine Opener Kit is a four-piece collection that includes a wine aerator and pump vacuum stopper tailored to fit standard wine bottles, enhancing the wine's taste and texture while maintaining its freshness. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $16.50 - $30
- $33 - $60
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/20/2024
- •
- AirVi
Supra Endura: Kitchen Accessories
Supra Endura's products are designed to help you reduce your single-use plastic and paper consumption in the kitchen. The beeswax wraps are an alternative to plastic wrap, while the Swedish cloths can replace paper towels and sponges. The organic kitchen towels and napkins are an eco-friendly substitute for paper towels and napkins. All of Supra Endura's products are made from natural and organic materials, and they avoid using plastic in their products and packaging. In addition, all products showcase original artwork by the founder and creator Gabrielle Mandel. Shipping is $4.99.
- $9 - $20
- $18 - $40
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/20/2024
- •
- Supra Endura
AnySharp: Knife Sharpeners, Knives and Scissors
Restore virtually any knife safely and hands-free with AnySharp. By using a few light strokes, the knife is as sharp as new in seconds. The suction base enables the sharpener to stay put on the surface while also keeping your hands safe. These sharpeners work on serrated and non-serrated knives. This assortment includes the new 5-Piece Cheese Board Set, which is the perfect size for displaying a variety of delicious delectables including meats, cheeses of various textures, crackers, veggies, fruit and more. Other options include theThe 5-in-1 Multifunction Scissors, Pocket Knife Sharpener and Knife Set. Shipping is $5.33.
- $7 - $64.50
- $14 - $129
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/20/2024
- •
- AnySharp
well-kept: Tech Wipes (6-Pack)
Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Each pack features a fun design and contains 15 pre-moistened towelettes, easy to throw in your bag or store at your desk.
- $20
- $39
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/25/2024
- •
- well-kept
VAHDAM India: 'Emily In Paris' Tea Sets
Follow Emily's Parisian journey through delicious teas. This limited edition set features nine exclusive tea blends directly from India's tea gardens, beautifully packaged and ready for gifting, with flavors from Hibiscus Rose Herbal and Earl Grey Black to Lemon Ginger Green and Vanilla Chai Spiced Black. This assortment offers a delightful tea set and an option with a coordinating insulated drift mug.
- $28 - $30
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 08/20/2024 to 08/25/2024
- •
- VADHAM India