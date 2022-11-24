Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Thanksgiving.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as GelPro, Michel Design Works, By Lilla and more.

The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

GelPro GelPro: NeverMove Washable Designer Rug Set or Area Rug GMA Deal : $50 to $215 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $430 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/24/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro’s NeverMove Washable Rugs feature built-in GellyGripper technology that will hold the rug in place on the floor and allow for vacuum cleaning. If the GellyGrippers lose their stickiness due to debris or pet hair, simply wash them off under running water and air dry. The Area Rug is now available in a new, larger size. The rugs are stain-resistant and machine washable. The rugs are soft on feet but durable enough for high-traffic areas of the home. Limit five per order. Shipping ranges from $13.55 to $16.99 per rug.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

GIR GIR: Suction Lids & Silicone Tools GMA Deal : $8 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $80 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/24/2022 Shop Now Upgrade your cooking accessories with GIR. Designed for the modern kitchen, these aesthetic tools are not only functional but they also add a bright pop of color. The Suction Lids turn any bowl or vessel into a storage container. Dishwasher safe, you can use these to reheat meals in the oven or microwave and to prevent spills. There are no holes or seams in the unibody design, making it hygienic and easy to clean. Silicone tools include the Ultimate Ladle, Ultimate Flip and Ultimate Spoonula, which has a sharp edge for scraping and precise scooping. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Dirty Cookie Dirty Cookie: Cookie Shots & Stuffed Cookies GMA Deal : $25 to $35 • 50% Savings Original: $50 to $70 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/24/2022 Shop Now Dirty Cookie has taken cookies and formed them into edible shot glasses, called “cookie shots.” Made in America and seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, these cookie shots are lined with chocolate so you can fill them with any beverage of your choice: milk, coffee and more. These soft, chewy cookies are available in a variety of sets, which include flavors such as chocolate chip, double chocolate, red velvet and more. Warm the cookie shot in the microwave or oven for five to seven seconds before filling with your beverage. Stuffed cookies are filled with delicious flavors including Nutella, cream cheese and cookie butter. Choose from sets of 6 or 12. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $8.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Michel Design Works Michel Design Works: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $5 to $15 • 50% Savings Original: $10 to $30 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/24/2022 Shop Now Michel Design Works features beautiful art, amazing fragrance, great packaging and fine ingredients. From serveware and table cloths to candles, foaming hand soap and table runners, these make great pieces to decorate with this holiday season -- or to gift to a loved one. Choose from three collections: Christmas Bouquet, White Spruce and Vintage Plaid. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $45.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

By Lilla By Lilla: Bracelet/Hair Tie Sets GMA Deal : $15 to $26 • 50% Savings Original: $30 to $52 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/24/2022 Shop Now No more boring elastic around your wrist. Upgrade to these hair ties that blend with your jewelry. By Lilla's bracelet-hair tie sets look like jewelry on the arm and they don't get caught in your hair when you want to put it up. They are water-resistant, provide a secure grip and won’t crease your hair. Choose from a variety of colorways. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Softies Softies: Plush Shacket GMA Deal : $54 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/24/2022 Shop Now Add some versatility to your wardrobe with Softies’ Plush Shacket. A great layering piece, this soft shacket features a collar, full button front, adjustable cuffs and shirttail hem. Sizes range from S-2X/3X and are available in four colors. Shipping is $9.95 or free with two.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up: NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game GMA Deal : $399 + Free Shipping • 33% Savings Original: $599 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Get on the gridiron for some glorious retrogaming with the NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game. Originally released in the late ‘90s and officially licensed by the NFL, this is the same fan favorite featuring every pro team from that time and legendary players in their over-the-top best. NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION are all included, just switch it up at will with the easy to navigate on-screen menus. Oh, and you really think you’re best in the league? See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards! Gameplay looks amazing on this brilliant display, and the real-feel controls are just what the QB needs for superb precision. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up: Infinity Game Table GMA Deal : $699 + Free Shipping • 30% Savings Original: $999 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Put your skills to the test and face your competition playing iconic arcade games from Arcade1Up, the leader in authentic gaming experiences. The Infinity Game Table features digital versions of both classic and iconic board games like Hasbro’s Monopoly™, Scrabble™, Trivial Pursuit™, puzzles, card games, and over 40 more. With a 32" HD Touchscreen, personalized dynamic zoom viewing, responsive tactile feedback, Wi-Fi connectivity, online play, and an ever-expanding selection of even more downloadable games and interactive content, this one stop shop for play opens the door to infinite fun. Time to enjoy with the whole family. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Footnanny Footnanny: Foot Care GMA Deal : $20 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Treat your feet like Oprah's! Packed with fresh essential oils, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin A and vitamin E, Footnanny foot care products are formulated to take your skin from drab to fab. This assortment features the same products that founder Gloria Williams uses on Oprah. Choose from salts, creams and kits.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Tiana Designs Tiana Designs: Custom Beaded Tote GMA Deal : $164 + Free Shipping • 28% Savings Original: $230 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Elevate your carryall with a hand-beaded, personalized tote. Tiana Designs is a woman-owned small business focused on creating gorgeous bags for everyday wear. These fun and colorful personalized bags are an even blend of luxurious and chic, with each piece custom made by artists using traditional hand beading techniques with glass beads on canvas fabric. Personalize any of the six styles with up to 15 uppercase characters and wear your style. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hot Girls Pearls Hot Girls Pearls: Freezable Cooling Jewelry GMA Deal : $24.50 to $48 • 54% to 62% Savings Original: $65 to $105 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Cool off and look chic at the same time. Hot Girls Pearls are there for you in your hottest moments with functional cooling jewelry that’s always on trend. The freezable jewelry provides instant cooling relief for up to 30 minutes. Simply place your necklace or bracelet in the freezer with the included pouch and bring with you on your daily adventures. The pouch will keep the jewelry cool for hours so you can pull them out when you need a little refresh.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sassy Woof Sassy Woof: Dog Harnesses, Collars & Leashes GMA Deal : $12 to $31 • 29% to 31% Savings Original: $17 to $45 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 11/29/2022 Shop Now Classy, modern and sophisticated, Sassy Woof designs dog accessories that make your fur baby feel comfortable all day. Featuring special styles from “Friends,” “Fantastic Beasts” and “Harry Potter,” choose from coordinating harnesses, leashes and collars sized by dog size and weight.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters GMA Deal : $8 to $17.50 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $19 to $35 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Light up with the USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Both lighters in this assortment provide up to 300 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) GMA Deal : $14.99 • 31% Savings Original: $22 Valid: 11/24/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Turn every shower into an experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. Vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. Handmade in the USA and offered in unique fragrance combinations.

Check out 47 Digital Deals for even more great gift ideas!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Softies Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns GMA Deal : $49 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender GMA Deal : $37 + Free Shipping • 61% Savings Original: $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 + Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel GMA Deal : $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Boots GMA Deal : $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

T-Bô: Boxers T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear GMA Deal : $9 to $60 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hang Accessories Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories GMA Deal : $13 to $36 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Shipping is $6.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Feelgoodz Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% Savings Original: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Express what matters to you the most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories GMA Deal : $4.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry GMA Deal : $9 to $33 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $79 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $6 to $20 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $40 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE's Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

AHAVA AHAVA: Skin & Body Care GMA Deal : $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $17 to $99 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all-day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest-quality pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Feeling Smitten Feeling Smitten: Bath & Body Products GMA Deal : $2.50 to $9 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $18 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a dose of fun to your day. From peppermint exfoliating cubes and whipped soap sugar cookie to vanilla snowman lip balm and Christmas tree candle, these make for an easy stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat GMA Deal : $65 to $200 • 50% Savings Original: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Cookie Cups The Cookie Cups: Baking Kits GMA Deal : $20 to $32 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Get the whole family baking together with these fun baking kits -- designed for ages 3 and up. Each of The Cookie Cups' baking kits includes supplies and pre-measured ingredients. Options include kits for pizza, cookies, cocoa bombs and chocolate. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free Shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts GMA Deal : $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

1Canoe2 1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor GMA Deal : $2.50 to $28 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $3 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets GMA Deal : $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% Savings Original: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers, and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brainstream Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart, sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

NOD Products NOD Products: Tech Gadgets & Accessories GMA Deal : $4 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now NOD's products are innovative, fun and affordable, making for a great stocking stuffer. This assortment ranges from their bestselling Bloody Mary Tree and barware to their brand-new pickleball products. Shipping is $5.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers GMA Deal : $5 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $10 to $90 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your phone protected in extreme temperatures. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," PHOOZY Thermal Capsules are the ultimate phone and tablet protection against damaging heat, battery-zapping cold and accidental drops -- onto the ground or into the water. Shipping is $5.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK