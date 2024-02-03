Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to treat yourself. You can score big savings on products from brands such as aetrex, LONDONTOWN and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 63% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% to 63% off LONDONTOWN LONDONTOWN: Nail Care & Hand Care LONDONTOWN is a celebration of all things beauty, with a focus on clean and effective formulas that offer an elevated, luxe experience. The Lakur infuses highly pigmented color with enriching botanicals for long-lasting, high-shine wear. The Lakur also helps hydrate and strengthen nails with every application. Choose from a large range of shades, such as One Step Manicures including Illuminating Nail Concealer or Nail Veil, which instantly perfect and enhance the natural look of nails. Nail tools and hand care are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30. $6 - $52

$12 - $142 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off RIKI LOVES RIKI RIKI LOVES RIKI: Lighted Mirrors & Face Mask RIKI LOVES RIKI uses advanced technology in award-winning LED mirrors and skin care tools that are adored by celebrities, influencers and beauty enthusiasts. The RIKI SKINNY is available with a 5x or 10x magnifying mirror and has five dimming stages. The Bluetooth selfie function and magnetic phone holder allow you to take effortless selfies or follow along in makeup tutorials. The RIKI PRETTY is a medium-sized vanity mirror with a sleek, thin frame and a fully mirrored front design. The RIKI BABY FACE is designed to address various skin concerns, leaving you with a radiant, rejuvenated, and healthy-looking complexion. Limit two per product. Free shipping! $37.50 to $197.50 + Free Shipping

$75 - $395 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% to 55% off Pura Pura: Fragrance Diffuser Bundles If you want your home or space to smell like a sanctuary, the Pura device is for you. It's not your average plug in: The Pura device features smart tech that allows you to control scent intensity to get just the right amount of fragrance for your space. Set scenting schedules so you don't have to worry about turning it on and off and control the nightlight color for the perfect ambiance. Choose from four sets, which include popular scents. Six-pack of fragrance refill sets (without the diffuser) are also available, which work in the Pura 3 Smart Fragrance Diffusers. Free shipping! $40 to $113 + Free Shipping

$90 - $226 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $11.50

$22 - $23 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off Repour Repour: Winesavers Repour is an easy-to-use wine preserver that will keep your wine as fresh as the day it was opened. Repour eliminates 100% of the oxygen in an opened bottle of wine, keeping wine fresh for longer. Made in America, Repour is super easy to use -- just remove a foil tab and stop the bottle with Repour. This is great if you want to open different types of wine but know you won't finish all of them or if you just want one glass of wine and to save the bottle for another day. With this deal, you will get four 4-packs, which is 16 units, or four 10-packs, which is 40 units. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $25. $20 - $36

$40 - $72 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off hydraAromatherapy hydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care Transform your ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether you're looking for a boost of energy to tackle the day's to-do list or to wind down from the day's stresses, hydraAromatherapy American-made products use pure essential oils in unique ways to elevate the everyday. The ShowerBurst tablet releases an enchanting scent with every use, for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Just unwrap, place in the sachet, let water activate the tablet and hang in the shower for an instant mood boost. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99. $3.50 - $15

$7 - $30 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off Paintbox Paintbox: Press On Nails, Nail Lacquers & Treatment Paintbox offers modern, sophisticated press-on nails that allow you to create your perfect manicure right at home. Featuring elevated designs, these high quality press ons include non-damaging gel tabs, brush-on glue, alcohol cleansing pad and a wooden cuticle stick, nail file and buffer. Each set includes 32 press ons, which is 16 tip sizes per hand. The nail lacquer sets are 10-free, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and paraben-free. Achieve full, pigmented coverage in two coats. Cuticle oil is also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $24. $12 - $20

$24 - $40 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off Style Edit Style Edit: Root Cover Up Made in America, Style Edit was founded on the belief that gorgeous, healthy hair is a universal goal. The semi-permanent Premium Root Touch Up will leave you gray-free, long after it's time to return to the salon. This superior quality Root Touch Up Powder is ideal for men and women of all hair types. The non-permanent hair color can last for days and can easily be washed out with shampoo. and ensures even coverage over the appropriate area. The Root Touch Up adapts to match your shade for a flawless glossy finish. Choose from Touch Up Spray, Powder or Cover Up Stick. Free shipping! $7.50 to $18 + Free Shipping

$15 - $36 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

56% to 61% off 90 Degree by Reflex 90 Degree by Reflex: Athleisure Apparel 90 Degree by Reflex is designed to make women look and feel their best from workout to weekends and anywhere in between. These high-performance pieces range from jackets to tops to tennis dresses to leggings and joggers, which have optimal coverage and soft-as-butter fabrication. Mix and match a large variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from XS-3X, depending on the style. Long-sleeve hoodies are also available for men. Free shipping! $17 to $34 + Free Shipping

$39 - $88 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off Reliefband Reliefband: Motion Sickness Reliefbands Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting and long-lasting treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband has been clinically proven, with the technology being tested in over 50 clinical trials. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which rapidly relieves symptoms of nausea and vomiting without any side effects. Choose from five styles including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex and Premier, which is equipped with 10 level settings. Free shipping! $50 to $140 + Free Shipping

$100 - $280 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off Nodpod Nodpod: Weighted Eye Blanket Calm an overactive mind, soothe headaches and sink into deep, restful sleep with Nodpod. This weighted blanket for the eyes features a strap-free design that equally distributes the power of deep-touch pressure across key pressure points. One side is cotton and the other side is recycled polyester microfleece. Choose from four colors. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 for one, $7.99 for two or more. $17

$34 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/03/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

20% to 23% off Em John Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder Colorful, compact, convenient and cute! Em John leather cases make it easy to carry cards and cash in style. The accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills for easy organization. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Add a touch of love and personalization with UV printed initials on a special Valentine's day style to celebrate yourself or someone you love. $20 - $40

$26 - $50 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/11/2024 Shop Now

50% to 51% off The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters Light up with the USB Lighter Company's eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. This assortment features two new styles from the fan favorite, the Motli LT and The Flex. $10 - $17

$20 - $35 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/11/2024 Shop Now

50% to 55% off Amelia Rose Amelia Rose: Diamond Initials and Heart Bracelet Sparkle and shine with a classic, timeless and elegant diamond design from Amelia Rose. Each initial features pavé diamonds set in gold-plated sterling silver. Choose from a cable or paperclip chain to stack initials or buy them solo to add to your existing jewelry. Plus, wear your heart on your sleeve with the vibrant heart-shaped enamel tile bead bracelet. $19 - $49

$38 - $109 Valid: 02/03/2024 to 02/11/2024 Shop Now