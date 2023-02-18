Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for vacation vibes!

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mahogany, A.J. Morgan Eyewear, Nuda and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are up to 60% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com.

Mahogany Mahogany: Kaftans GMA Deal : $32 • 50% Savings Original: $64 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/18/2023 Shop Now Lightweight, breezy and chic, Mahogany’s 100% cotton kaftans are as stylish as they are comfortable. Featuring beautiful, bold prints, they’re great as loungewear or as a beach cover-up. These colorful kaftans feature a drawstring at the waist and a flowy, elegant silhouette. One size fits small to 1XL. Choose from five vibrant patterns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

A.J. Morgan Eyewear A.J. Morgan Eyewear: Readers, Blue Light Readers & Sunglasses GMA Deal : $12 to $24 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $48 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/18/2023 Shop Now For over 40 years, A.J. Morgan has been providing distinctive eyewear for all ages. This assortment includes reading glasses in an array of silhouettes and sizes in prescription-ready optical quality frames. The frames are handmade acetates and metals and can be fitted with a prescription by an eyecare professional. Sunglasses and blue light computer glasses are also available, which help reduce eye fatigue and headaches when you're using your computer screen or phone by blocking out a percentage of blue light emitted from digital devices. Shipping is $4.99.

Nuda Nuda: Sunless Tanning Products GMA Deal : $6 to $24 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $48 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/18/2023 Shop Now Maintain healthy, flawless and bronzed skin all year long. Made in America, Nuda’s products are formulated to offer a stunning complexion while taking care of skin. Each product is vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulfates or gluten. This assortment includes the Face Tan Water, which you use as a mist to create a buildable tan for your face. The Self Tanning Mousse is used for the body and offered in three shades to deliver the best color for your complexion. Other options include Tanning Mitt, Exfoliating Mitt, Sunless Tan Remover and Body Shimmer. Shipping is $5.50 or free over $40.

Primal Elements Primal Elements: Bath & Body Care GMA Deal : $9 to $27 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $18 to $57 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/18/2023 Shop Now Made in America, treat yourself to some pampering with this tropical collection from Primal Elements. These bath and body care products are high quality, effective and are based on caring, sound environmental practices and not tested on animals. Products contain no animal ingredients. Choose from a large variety of colorful, fragrant options including glycerin bar soaps, which are highly moisturizing, sugar scrubs and body butter sets, and personal care bundles, which include bubbling bath salts, sugar whip, lotion and a bath bomb. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $45.

L’or de Seraphine L’or de Seraphine: Candles & Diffusers GMA Deal : $18 to $22 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $36 to $48 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/18/2023 Shop Now L’or de Seraphine makes home fragrances to elevate the ambiance and design of any room. Each unique fragrance blend complements the decorative ceramic vessels. The candles feature a sustainably sourced palm blend wax as well as fragrances containing essential oils and fragrant florals inspired by ancient rituals. Choose from a range of scents in two sizes. Coordinating diffusers are also available. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.

Luxor Linens Luxor Linens: Robes GMA Deal : $49 to $56 • 55% to 60% Savings Original: $125 to $125 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/18/2023 Shop Now Wind down at the end of the day with a luxurious robe. Woven from Egyptian cotton and tailored using toweling techniques that have been passed down for generations, experience ultimate softness and supreme comfort. The Signature Terry Robe is absorbent and quick drying and the Signature Waffle Robe features a classic waffle design. Both unisex styles have two large pockets with an adjustable belt. Optional personalization with a single initial is also available. Shipping is $3.99.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com.

Seal Shoe Covers Seal Shoe Covers: Shoe Covers GMA Deal : $30.99 • 22% Savings Original: $39.95 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/26/2023 Shop Now Seal Shoe Covers are easy to use -- just slip them over any style of shoe and go for a walk in the rain, snow or slush. Seal Shoe Covers feature a non-slip sole and a custom insole that is completely flat to accommodate virtually any style of shoe, and an extra protective piece avoids punctures when wearing high heels. Reusable and portable, they fold into their self-contained pouch making it easy to carry in your purse, briefcase or even clipped to a backpack. Sizes range from S-XL.

truMedic truMedic: IMPACT Therapy Device Ultra Portable GMA Deal : $89 + Free shipping • 31% Savings Original: $129.97 + Free shipping Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/26/2023 Shop Now Benefit from a massage anywhere with the IMPACT Therapy Device Ultra Portable. The device is powered by a quiet, brushless motor that won’t disrupt people around you. This portable massager helps target deep into muscle tissue to break up knots and get the kinks out. Free shipping!

Lemonbella Lemonbella: Bags GMA Deal : $14.99 to $49.99 • 40% to 47% Savings Original: $24.99 to $94.99 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/26/2023 Shop Now Elevate your look with fun and fashionable styles from Lemonbella. This assortment features neoprene totes, wallets, and weekenders as well as a velvet crossbody, vegan leather crossbody, and mini-puffer backpack. These styles are lightweight yet durable making them great for any occasion.

