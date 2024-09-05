Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on viral sensations.
Tory Johnson invited one of her favorite influencers, Jen Reed, founder of The Sister Studio and Life In Lilac, to join her to reveal a fresh batch of viral sensations -- all at exclusive savings.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ELEMIS, Natasha Denona, Gimme Beauty and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
ELEMIS: Skin Care
ELEMIS creates skin-friendly formulations that deliver clinically proven results you can see and feel. This assortment includes the Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, which are gentle yet effective resurfacing pads that deliver a measured dose of patented Tri-Enzyme Technology for smoother-looking skin. Used twice daily, these textured pads help reduce the look of dark spots, pores and uneven skin texture. The Pro Collagen Marine Cream is the ultimate 3-in-1 anti-wrinkle moisturizer that improves hydration and firmness while protecting the skin from sun exposure. This super moisturizing, yet ultra-light gel cream quenches thirsty skin and increases hydration. Choose from a variety of options to tackle a range of skin concerns. Free shipping!
- $20 to $85 + Free Shipping
- $40 - $170
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
NATASHA DENONA: Cosmetics
Natasha Denona, recognized for her unmatched pigments, has transformed the world of the luxury cosmetics industry with her professional-level products offering utterly unique formulas, unparalleled pigmentation and effortless application. She personally develops her products in the best labs in Italy using the most advanced high-tech ingredients. The Eyeshadow Palettes feature ultra-wearable color that anyone can use. From neutral and warm-toned color to multi-dimensional blacks, vivid grays and icy pinks, these palettes make it easy to achieve the look that you want. Other options include the Hy-Gen Skincare Infused Glow Beautifier, which is a talc-free all-over face glow powder packed with skin-loving ingredients for flawless, glowing skin. This multifunctional highlighting bouncy powder delivers a whole new level of innovation to your makeup routine. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $9.50 - $34.50
- $19 - $69
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
Gimme Beauty: Hair Accessories
Gimme Beauty is a hair care brand with a mission to create a range of products that work for all hair types, knowing that hair solutions are not one size fits all. This assortment includes Detangling Brushes that have bristles optimized with a tailored combo of length and flexibility for a softer pull to reduce damage. The Hair Bands are seamlessly soft so you can enjoy a comfortable grip without the headache. Plus, they are easy to remove without any snagging, breaking, or dents/creases, no matter your hair length or texture. The Lay Flat Claw Clip features a unique curve that rests gently against your scalp. You can enjoy no sliding and a better hold, no matter your hair type. Shipping is $1.99.
- $6 - $35
- $12 - $85
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
Nissa Jewelry: Jewelry
A woman-owned small business, Nissa Jewelry believes that impeccable style shouldn't come with a hefty price tag. Nissa focuses on the latest trends in jewelry, making them accessible to everyone from stay at home moms to superstars like Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini, Alix Earle and countless others who've been seen in Nissa. Collections include waterdrops, two-tone and interwoven. Mix and match across necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. This also includes their bestselling hoops, which come in a variety of styles. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $60.
- $18 - $38
- $36 - $98
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
Lola Blankets: Blankets
Unbelievably soft and perfectly stretchy, cozy comfort has never looked or felt so good. Lola Blankets are made of 100% vegan and cruelty-free faux fur. The unique elastic stretch forms to your body and has zero shedding. These are the blankets that are equally cozy as they are stylish on any couch, chair or bed. Machine-washable and stain-resistant. Choose from over 10 colors in three sizes each. Free shipping!
- $54.50 to $149.50 + Free Shipping
- $109 - $299
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
Plufl: Hugl
The Hugl Cooling Body Pillow is crafted to melt away tension and minimize overheating for side sleepers. The ultra-comfortable antibacterial fabric stays cool against your skin, while the deluxe fill wraps you up in a cozy, well-supported hug. Filled with a blend of memory foam and microfiber, the Hugl melts away tension and helps you achieve deeper sleep. Made with a blend of viscose bamboo and self-cooling PE fabric, the pillow stays cool against your skin and wicks away heat during the hot summer months. Choose from large or standard. Shipping is $9.99.
- $99 - $115
- $199 - $249
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
Cozy Earth: Luxury Bedding
Upgrade to bedding that's not just cozy, but smart too. Utilizing innovative technology, Cozy Earth's temperature-regulating bamboo bedding ensures you stay comfortably cool in the summer and cozy warm in the winter for year-round comfort. Popular options include viscose bamboo sheet sets, breathable and moisture-wicking viscose bamboo blankets that feel degrees cooler than cotton, and more. Free shipping!
- $42 to $395 + Free Shipping
- $84 - $790
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/08/2024
Shapermint: Supportive Wear
Discover shapewear that's all about inclusivity. Shapermint's range of comfortable shaping essentials includes sizes S to 4XL, ensuring the ideal fit and control. The All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Cami smooths muffin tops and love handles with 360-degree tummy control and support. The bras and leggings provide just the right amount of support without sacrificing comfort, so you can wear them all day long with ease.
- $22 - $31
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/08/2024
Solawave: Skin Care Devices
Achieve radiant skin with SolaWave. The award-winning Wand and Activating Serum set combines red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to visibly address signs of aging. Designed to rejuvenate skin, depuff and amplify serums and moisturizers with five- to 10-minute daily sessions recommended three to five times per week. The Bye Acne 3-Minute Spot Treatment uses red and blue light therapy to tackle pesky pimples while the Neck and Chest Rejuvenating Mask combines powerful red and near-infrared light therapies to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and creases in the sometimes forgotten areas. The Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask combines red and near-infrared light therapies to visibly smooth fine lines, creating a glowing, lifted and firmer look to skin. Sit back, relax and enjoy a restorative, 10-minute timed treatment.
- $34.50 - $174.50
- $69 - $349
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/08/2024
Stamina: Pilates Reformer, Rower and Bike
Improve your cardio health with a home gym from Stamina. The AeroPilates Home Studio Reformer makes it easy to get the benefits of pilates, from toning and shaping major muscle groups to improving flexibility and boosting cardiovascular health, all in the comfort of your own home. The müüv Bike combines elevated design with integrated, smart audio coaching that wirelessly syncs up to your own device for a seamless workout experience. Stamina X Air Rower 1401 gives you access to one of the best full body cardio machines to help improve your cardiovascular health and build total body strength! Free shipping.
- $225 to $660 + Free Shipping
- $599 - $1599
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/08/2024
Copper Compression: Compression Wear
Heal naturally and get back to doing what you love. Copper Compression is reinventing the path to recovery through natural relief solutions combining copper-infused materials with lab-tested compression. The premium copper-infused nylon has anti-microbial and anti-odor properties so you can wear sleeves, gloves, braces and more all day to help keep pain away. The innovative Vibration + Heat Therapy wraps combine the proven therapeutic benefits of compression with relaxing heat and circulation stimulating vibration to deliver fast, effective pain relief for sore knees and back. This assortment also offers a variety of solutions targeting arthritis, plantar fasciitis, bunion relief, posture and more.
- $11 - $71.50
- $18 - $119
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/08/2024
Arcade1Up: NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade Machine
Put your skills to the test playing iconic retro arcade games. As the leader in authentic retro gaming experiences, Arcade1Up's machines look, feel and play just like the favorites you remember. Get into the player mindset with NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade including 3 classic games: NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Jam Hangtime. The WiFi leaderboards allow you to challenge the world and compete with friends and gamers across the country. The light-up marquee enhances the nostalgic feel while the BOE 17-inch color monitor brings the visual details to life with vibrant colors. Build the best game room ever! Free shipping!
- $349 + Free Shipping
- $500
- Valid: 09/05/2024 to 09/08/2024