Blueair: Air Purifiers
Experience ultimate home comfort all year with Blueair's most powerful 3-in-1 air purifier. Engineered with TripleFlow technology, it delivers clean, purified air in every mode: Heat, Cool and Purify. Set your ideal temperature and instantly enjoy a wave of cool or warm purified air. The Blue Pure Max air purifiers are a modern indoor air quality solution that blends cutting-edge innovative technology and design to deliver clean air without compromising on style. The HEPASilent Technology removes 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, dander, bacteria, viruses and even cooking odors for a healthier home environment. Choose from two sizes. Free shipping!
- $70 to $250 + FREE SHIPPING
- $140 - $500
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/09/2025
Flaus: Electric Flossers
Flaus is an Electric Flosser, a brand new innovation in flossing that makes flossing as easy and comfortable as brushing your teeth! Flaus features 18,000 sonic vibrations and three speeds that wiggle the floss between tight teeth, massage the gums and disrupt pesky plaque and debris. Once you're done flossing, the heads pop off and you can send them into Flaus' recycling program, free of charge. When you're ready to floss again, you simply pop a new floss head back onto the flosser. (Refill floss heads are also available.) Shipping is $4.99 or free over $69.
- $59.50 - $75
- $119 - $150
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/09/2025
Le Prunier: Skin Care
When Chrissy Teigen called it "magic" on Instagram, Le Prunier's Plum Beauty Oil went viral, amassing a 30,000 person waitlist overnight. Powered by plum, it helps brighten, balance and restore skin while locking in moisture for a soft, youthful glow. Dedicated to sustainable, clean, and innovative beauty, Le Prunier upcycles plum kernels from their family's century-old organic farm in Northern California to create patented plum-based ingredients. The Plumbody is an ultra-hydrating body cream that features a patented ingredient called Midnight Muir, which helps reduce redness, dryness and hyperpigmentation, while fighting free radicals and enhancing skin elasticity. The products are perfect for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, and are free from parabens, sulfates, fragrances and essential oils. All Le Prunier products received the Seal of Approval from the National Eczema Association. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $36 - $30
- $72 - $80
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/09/2025
Ban Deodorant: Deodorant
Address body sweat and odor concerns with Ban, maker of the No. 1 roll-on deodorant in America today. Ban's Total Body Solutions, a lineup of products for the underarm and beyond and designed for any gender, body type or skin type, are derm-tested, aluminum-free, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan friendly, paraben-free and dye-free. The AHA Roll-On Serum Deodorant provides a new take on an aluminum-free deodorant that doesn't just cover up odors, it combats odor-causing bacteria before it starts and pampers the pits with skin-loving ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids. These are formulated with natural deodorizers to provide 48 hours of odor protection and contain a unique blend of prebiotics that are known to promote the growth of good bacteria that naturally fights odor. Other options include Roll-On Antiperspirant Twin Packs and Thigh and Body Rub Remedy Anti-Friction Stick. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25.
- $5 - $5.50
- $10 - $11
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/09/2025
Copper Compression: Compression Apparel
Get relief with Copper Compression. The CopperVibe Vibration+Heat Therapy Eye Massager is designed for those seeking effective, soothing relief from eye strain, tension headaches and the signs of fatigue. The transparent visor allows you to see through the mask while wearing it. There are multiple massage and heat settings that provide personalized treatment. CopperVibe Vibration+Heat Therapy Gloves combine the therapeutic benefits of heat and vibration to help deliver fast, effective relief for stubborn hand pain. The gentle heat helps to relax muscles, increase flexibility and reduce pain. The single, full charge can last up to 60 minutes of continuous use (three 20-minute sessions). Compression sleeves for hands, arm, back, legs and feet are also available for everyday relief. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
- $9 - $64.50
- $18 - $129
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/09/2025
TheraICE: Cooling Relief
Find freedom from pain and the power to get back to what you love to do. The Headache Relief Cap is your all-in-one solution for headaches. With thick cold-therapy gel combined with a dark covering, this cap is easy-to-use and can help alleviate light sensitivity. This stays cold for up to 15-20 minutes and safe for daily use. It can also double as a heat therapy option for those who prefer a warmer touch. The Jaw Wrap is crafted with a premium cooling gel, offering targeted cold compression that molds to your head for maximum comfort. Ideal for wisdom teeth recovery or as a jaw ice pack, it provides effective TMJ pain relief and can be safely worn directly on the skin. This is stretchable and form-fitting. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.
- $6.50 - $24
- $13 - $48
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/09/2025
Ella Jayne: Bedding
Experience sleeping on a cloud with Ella Jayne's Cloud Mattress Topper. This fiber bed topper adds an extra layer of plushness and support to your mattress, creating a truly luxurious sleep experience. Stuffed with premium hypoallergenic fiberfill, it delivers the perfect balance of softness and resilience for long-lasting comfort. The Cooling Bed Topper option allows air to flow freely, creating a cooler and more comfortable sleeping surface. The Cool N' Comfort Pillow is packed with premium gel fiber that mimics the luxurious feel of down while providing enhanced support and breathability. Designed with cooling properties, these pillows stay cool throughout the night, making them ideal for hot sleepers or anyone who struggles with overheating. Four-piece sheet sets are also available. Shipping is $4.99 per unit ($39.99 per unit to Alaska and Hawaii).
- $39 - $149
- $100 - $300
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Withings: Full Body Composition Scale
Withings' Body Cardio is a smart scale offering a body analysis with precise weight and body composition metrics (body fat, muscle, bone mass and water) and cardiovascular health insights. Simply step on the scale to get your standing heart rate, as well as your vascular age. Vascular age monitors the age of arteries versus your chronological age to give you a clearer picture of your heart's health. Monitor all your daily health metrics with the free Withings app for iOS or Android, where you'll see trends, progress and daily inspiration to reach your long-term health and fitness goals. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $90
- $180
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Yoga Strong: Yoga Mats
Yoga Strong combines style and function, so that you can display authentic self-expression in your fitness routine. From chic patterns to mood-boosting colors, each yoga mat is a work of art made to elevate your practice. The Composite Technology provides dual-layer thickness to protect joints and provide comfort and support, while the HydroGrip Performance Layer uses nanotechnology with crystal particles to provide non-slip grip. It also changes the fiber structure after absorbing sweat, which effectively optimizes grip. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $60.
- $57
- $114
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Corefirst Pilates: Pilates Equipment
Pilates has quickly become one of the most popular fitness trends today, known for its ability to build strength, flexibility and mind-body connection. Corefirst Pilates brings the benefits of Resistance Pilates directly into your home, making it accessible and less intimidating for everyone, from first-timers to seasoned practitioners. The Classic Kit includes super-plush, custom-fit wraps that conform to your wrists, palms, ankles and feet, ensuring maximum core engagement with every move. This exclusive kit also pairs the Level One Bands with Corefirst Sliders, delivering a dynamic sliding motion that mimics the Pilates Reformer, transforming the kit into a multi-functional fitness powerhouse. Plus, you'll gain access to easy-to-follow workouts from expert instructors in the app, guiding you every step of the way to reach your fitness goals. Level Two Bands are also available for the experienced fitness user that focus on larger, stronger muscle groups such as the legs, glutes and core. Free shipping!
- $50 to $50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $130 - $160
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Bearback: Self-care Tools
Bearback products address real-life self-care challenges, making it easy to reach and care for every part of your body, from applying lotion to your back to full-body exfoliation, scrubbing, and satisfying back and body scratching. All of these tools are interchangeable on Bearback's unique patent-pending folding handle, making Bearback a complete back and body care system. This assortment includes Dry Brushing Body Brush, Rolling Lotion Applicator, Back & Body Scratcher, Silicone Body Scrubber and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free when you purchase a self-care tool with an add-on item.
- $5 - $12.50
- $10 - $25
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
RIKI LOVES RIKI: Beauty Devices
Unveil the ultimate skin care solution that harnesses the power of four cutting-edge LED light therapies in a chic, user-friendly mask. The RIKI Baby Face Skincare LED Mask is meticulously designed to address various skin concerns, leaving you with a radiant, rejuvenated and healthy-looking complexion. There are four lighting modes for age-defying results: Red Light Therapy, Red Light + Infrared Therapy, Blue Light Therapy and Purple Light Therapy. The 20-minute sessions are designed to provide visible results in just a few weeks. The RIKI High Roller combines advanced LED light therapy, micro-current technology and heat functionality to treat multiple skin concerns. The new RIKI Sculptress is designed for anyone seeking a spa-like experience -- it combines warmth, cooling, LED light therapy, vibration and gua sha techniques. Free shipping!
- $75 to $197.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $150 - $395
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Gooseberry Designs: Map Tea Towels
Add a personalized touch to your kitchen. Gooseberry Designs creates whimsical, handmade goods with an eco-friendly twist. The beautifully crafted, 100% cotton tea towels feature vintage-style woven stripes to accent the sweet geographical design. Choose from locations across the globe and all 50 states.
- $15
- $25
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/19/2025
Sterling Forever: Trendy Jewelry
Update your jewelry box and accessorize with trendy everyday pieces. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end styles without high-end price tags. Look great without breaking the bank in this assortment of classic styles to complement any ensemble from earrings and necklaces to bracelets and rings.
- $14 - $27
- $40 - $80
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/19/2025
Greenmade Goods: Cuticle Oil Trio
Repair dry, cracked cuticles. This trio of cuticle oils will leave nails smelling of fresh-cut lavender, jasmine and roses. Formulated with all-natural ingredients to improve overall cuticle health for stronger, shinier nails. The easy, mess free application and travel-friendly design makes it easy to nourish cuticles anytime, anywhere.
- $19
- $27
- Valid: 01/09/2025 to 01/19/2025