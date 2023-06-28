Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on beauty.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as BRITE Brands, Babe Original and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 72% off.
Deal details:
BRITE Brands: Teeth Whitening
GMA Deal: $8 to $95 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $190 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 06/29/2023
If you want a whiter smile but you are prone to sensitivity, BRITEN, Bride BRITE and Groom GLOW are made for you. The proprietary formula is made with a desensitizing agent -- that means no sensitivity or discomfort with the dentist-designed and enamel-safe professional-grade at-home teeth whitening kits. The advanced teeth whitening kits feature three brush-on whitening pens, one desensitizing gel and a wireless LED mouthpiece to accelerate the whitening process and unlock your most dazzling smile. The StayBRITE on-the-go teeth wipes are a favorite among wine or coffee lovers. Just sip, swipe and smile and you can smile BRITE on the go without red wine, lipstick or coffee-stained teeth. Each box comes with 10 conveniently packaged individual wipes. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
Babe Original: Brows, Lash & Hair Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $24.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $49 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 06/29/2023
Babe Original's Essential Lash Serum uses performance-based ingredients like biotin, amino acids and more to give you longer-looking lashes over time. Just apply the eyeliner-like brush to your upper lash line each night on clean, dry skin. The Enhancing Lash Conditioner is a conditioning treatment that helps promote healthier, thicker and darker-looking lashes over time. Or, the Volumizing Mascara delivers instant lash volume in a bottle. Not only does it make your lashes pop, but the formula is enhanced with ingredients like peptides and biotin to deliver hydration to your lash line, giving your healthier and stronger lashes over time. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $65.
Andalou Naturals: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $15 to $25 + Free Shipping • 50% to 56% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $58 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/28/2023 to 06/29/2023
Andalou puts nature at the heart of its advanced skin care. Its signature three-angle formulation technology blends the power of Fruit Stem Cell Science, derived from rare plant varieties known for their longevity protecting properties, with antioxidant-rich BioActive Berry Complex and clinically proven active ingredients such as natural retinol alternative Bakuchiol, Bio-Designed Collagen, vitamin C and prebiotics. The Hydrating Essentials Bundle is a two-step set (mist and balm) that provides immediate and long-lasting hydration. The Summer Skin Essentials Bundle refreshes and revitalizes the complexion -- the cleansing foam gently loosens and sweeps away makeup, impurities and dull, dry surface without stripping away moisture, and the floral toner provides instant hydration and is very convenient to use wherever you go. Free shipping!
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $5 to $28 • 50% to 72% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $57 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 06/29/2023
PÜR is designed to accentuate your natural-born beauty with multitasking solutions for all ages, races and skin types. From efficacious complexion and color makeup to transformative skin care, the skin-enhancing formulas are clinically proven to deliver and leave skin looking and feeling its best -- long after the makeup comes off. This large assortment includes options for the eyes, face, lips and skin. Mix and match across eyeshadow palettes, tinted moisturizer, skin perfecting blush, primer, eye patches, makeup brushes and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $30.
Mani Muse: Gel Manis & Nail Stickers
GMA Deal: $5 to $8 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $16 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 06/29/2023
Mani Muse provides on-trend, reusable, and easy-to-apply press-ons that look and feel like high-quality gels. Mani Muse press-ons are easy-to-apply and can last two weeks. The Perfectly Pressed Gel Manis includes 24 nails so you can find your perfect fit. They are lightweight, non-toxic and non-damaging. Choose from a variety of designs and shapes. The Perfectly Pressed Nail Stickers are also available, which can be worn over press-ons or natural nails. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
Sultra: Hair Tools
GMA Deal: $40 to $50 • 55% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $89 to $149 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 06/29/2023
Sultra is an innovative, fashion-forward hair tool brand that utilizes hair and scalp healing technologies to strengthen and hydrate your hair while you style. The After Hours Titanium Styling Wands feature titanium barrels that effortlessly create curls and waves without snagging or pulling, while improving shine, maintaining natural moisture, and ensuring frizz-free, healthy-looking hair. They feature digital temperature controls up to 390 F and dual-heater technology that maintains consistent temperature throughout the barrel and distributes heat evenly for rapid one-pass styling. The Bombshell VoluStyle Heated Brush lets you brush your way to gorgeous volume, waves, and glossy shine with one simple lightweight heated tool. Simply brush your way to endless styles. Shipping is $5.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
We Are ME Cosmetics: Scalp Foundation Trio
GMA Deal: $60 + Free Shipping • 42% SavingsOriginal: $105 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/28/2023 to 07/09/2023
Preserve the look of thicker, fuller hair and even out the hairline for an extra boost of confidence. Plus, quickly cover roots between color appointments. Rich, reflective colors give the appearance of thicker hair and conceal small bald spots. Lightweight, buildable coverage that blends seamlessly with hair, infused with 10 hair- and skin-loving active ingredients. Each trio features scalp foundation, hair application brush and dual-ended eyebrow brush. Free shipping!
Brush Guard: Makeup Brush Care
GMA Deal: $20.34 to $26.91 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $33.90 to $44.85 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 07/09/2023
Extend the life of your makeup brushes. The Brush Guard is a stretchable, breathable sleeve that not only reshapes your makeup brush back to its original shape but also allows you to dry your brushes the correct way: bristle-side down. The brush guard can also protect vulnerable brush bristles during travel or storage. The squeaky clean brush shampoo is safe and non-toxic, so your skin will thank you. This assortment features a brush guard set for your entire collection and bundle including the brush shampoo, cleansing cloth and variety of brush guards to maintain all of your brushes.
The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths and Washable Sponge
GMA Deal: $9 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $25 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 07/09/2023
Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super easy and eco-friendly. This assortment offers a bright orange full sized remover, seven-day sets, and a washable makeup sponge with “WashTech” technology to erase makeup out of your sponge by simply machine washing for cleaner, more effective makeup application.
DERMAFLASH: Skin Care & Tools
GMA Deal: $21 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $42 to $99 Valid: 06/28/2023 to 07/02/2023
Reveal your best skin with tools designed for all ages and skin types. DERMAFLASH provides award-winning sonic technology that delivers spa-quality facial and dermaplaning treatments at home, with products designed for all skin tones and types. DERMAPORE is a unique 2-in-1 ultrasonic device that helps unclog pores and infuse your favorite skin care. The MINI is designed to remove peach fuzz and flaky skin on hard-to-reach areas around eyes, brows, nose, and mustache. Skin care options are also available.
Plus, check out these 13 Digital Deals:
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.