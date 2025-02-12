Tory Johnson reflects on 20 years at 'GMA', 'Deals and Steals' and more
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on brands we love.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Justin Gregory and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up 80% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
50% off
Softies
Softies: Nightgowns and Pajamas
Get ready for comfort, because Softies is bringing you the softest fabric you'll feel. Size-inclusive from XS to 3X, it's no surprise it has been an Oprah Favorite eight years in a row. The Aria Nightgown has a flattering silhouette with a slim notch collar. The Aria Pajama Set features a long-sleeved top and flowy pants with just the right amount of stretch, creating a flattering fit and hugging the body in all the right places while allowing for ease of movement. This assortment features sleepwear for men and women, designed to enhance your comfort and sleep quality with temperature regulation. Softies Wellness Fabric is an innovative blend of moisture-wicking fibers that dry four times faster than basic cotton for ultimate breathability. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free on two or more.
- $40 - $69
- $80 - $139
- 17h 3m
50% off
Justin Gregory
Justin Gregory: Hats and Gloves
Take on cold weather in style. With over three decades in the fashion industry, Justin Gregory brings extensive experience to stylish accessories. The Knit Fuzzy Beanie with Faux Fur Pom is made from ultra-soft, fuzzy yarn that feels as good as it looks. The luxurious faux fur pom-pom adds a little glamour to your winter adventures. Complement your beanie with soft and cozy lined gloves for extra warmth. The faux fur and faux suede style features a chic buckle and pairs effortlessly with the beanie. The faux leather style has contrast stitching and was a 2024 Oprah Favorite! Shipping is $4.99.
- $24 - $25
- $48 - $50
- 17h 3m
54% to 80% off
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with Sterling Forever. This assortment is all about love with heart-accented pieces. The heart studs are an easy everyday upgrade, while the disco hearts make for an eye-catching statement. The sparkly, blingy tennis necklaces will elevate any look and are fabulous for everyday and travel. A huge assortment of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings is available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $10 - $48
- $22 - $245
- 17h 3m
50% off
Cords Club
Cords Club: Jewelry
Cords Club is all about cute, quality, hypoallergenic jewelry that won't turn your skin green. Meant for sensitive ears, you can wear Cords Club jewelry 24/7: sleep, shower, swim, and sweat in it. The Flat Back Studs are flat on the back, so no poking or discomfort. Huggie style hoops for all-day comfort are available too. Your ears will thank you! Necklace and bracelets for everyday use are also offered. Shipping is $4.75 or free over $70.
- $7.50 - $23
- $15 - $46
- 17h 3m
50% off
RoC Skincare
RoC Skincare: Skin Care
RoC Skincare has been partnering with dermatologists for over 60 years to bring high efficacy, clinically proven skin care solutions that deliver visible results. These products contain some of RoC's bestselling active ingredients. RoC's Vitamin C is clinically proven to brighten and tighten skin (Revive + Glow Moisturizer). The Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture for visibly plumper, firmer skin (Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules). The Barrier Renew range is formulated using RoC's barrier-essential building blocks of ceramides, prebiotics and peptides (AM and PM Moisturizer). Shipping is $5 or free over $35.
- $8.50 - $17.50
- $17 - $35
- 17h 3m
50% off
Happy Wax
Happy Wax: Warmers and Melts
Happy Wax provides a flame-free alternative for adding fragrance to your home. Happy Wax melts are made with soy wax, infused with essential oils, and free of phthalates, paraffin and parabens. The beautiful wax melt warmers include a "no scrape" silicone dish to make changing scents quick and easy. Wax warmers include Mod, Outlet Plug-In and Mini-Mod. Wax Melt fragrances include Caramel Macchiato, Calming Lavender, Lemon Verbena and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
- $9 - $22.50
- $18 - $45
- 17h 3m
50% off
Bliss Hammocks by SUN JOE
Bliss Hammocks by SUN JOE: Portable Heated Directors Seat
Experience unparalleled comfort and warmth with the Bliss Hammocks by SUN JOE Heated Directors Seat, designed to elevate any outdoor adventure. This durable, yet stylish chair features a classic director-style frame with a generously padded 21-inch-wide seat and backrest. Perfect for camping, sporting events, or backyard gatherings, this lightweight chair combines functionality with premium comfort, making it the ultimate outdoor companion. Includes the Sun Joe's 24-Volt IONMAX 2.0-Ah rechargeable battery and charger for long-lasting heat. Choose from three colors. Limit two seats per order. Shipping is $4.99 per seat.
- $99
- $200
- Valid: 02/13/2025 to 02/24/2025
30% to 34% off
Old Town Soap Co
Old Town Soap Co: Bath and Body Products
Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with aromatherapy shower bombs. Made with a proprietary blend of essential oils, Old Town Soap Co's unique bombs are vegan and cruelty free, and each is designed for one luxurious aromatherapy shower. The shower bombs are easy to use: Simply place them on the shower floor and let the water do the rest. Sugar scrub, body butter, luffa soaps, bath salts and more are also available.
- $9 - $16.50
- $13 - $25
- Valid: 02/13/2025 to 02/23/2025
50% off
Eparé
Eparé: Kitchen Accessories
Give your kitchen the gift of Eparé. Focusing on functional design, Eparé creates quality products that offer enjoyment and ease. From double-walled mugs and wine glasses to milk frothers, popsicle molds, veggie choppers, produce bags and more, this assortment of kitchen accessories makes the day to day a bit less mundane.
- $7.50 - $21
- $15 - $42
- Valid: 02/13/2025 to 02/23/2025
35% off
Cozy Cup Pillow
Cozy Cup Pillow: Cup Holder Pillow
Stop your spills. The Cup Cozy Pillow is a pillow soft drink holder so you can keep your drinks close, wherever you are. The secret is the adaptable foam inside that expands to fit almost any size or style of cup/mug. Designed to be used by anybody and exactly where you want it -- couch, floor, bed, car, and more. The soft yet durable, removable, washable covers make cleaning quick and easy. Options available with three and five cup holes.
- $19.50 - $26
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 02/13/2025 to 02/23/2025