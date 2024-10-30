Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on clever solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Chronically Chic, Panther Vision and more. The deals start at just $9 and are up 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
VIO2: Mouth Tape
Mouth tape can help promote nasal breathing during sleep, which may lead to better oxygenation, reduced snoring and improved overall sleep quality. Nasal breathing encourages a more restful sleep cycle and can help alleviate issues like mild to moderate sleep apnea in some individuals. Made in America and created by a doctor, VIO2 is hypoallergenic and gentle for all skin. One pack includes 48 strips. Free shipping!
- $12.50 + Free Shipping
- $25
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 10/31/2024
- •
- VIO2
Chronically Chic: Pill Organizers
Keep all of your medications and supplements organized in a beautiful box. The tortoise shell bedside organizer has large practical pill organizers inside. Each day has four time slots. The trays allow for you to have multiple weeks organized at a time. The bottle organizer hides your pill bottles underneath and the pill organizer boxes, trays and bottle organizers all stack one on top of the other. The Jumbo Jetsetter organizers are seven-day pill organizers to carry your medications and supplements for a week, without having to worry about losing or spilling your pills. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $9 - $30
- $18 - $60
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 10/31/2024
- •
- Chronically Chic
DYLN: Bottles and Accessories
DYLN enhances any water added to the bottle. Each DYLN contains a patented replaceable VitaBead Diffuser, which attaches to the bottom and contains all-natural minerals to mimic spring water and increase the pH up to 9. Each Diffuser lasts three months or 300 liters. DYLN is made with Japanese 316 Stainless Steel and keeps your alkaline water cold for up to 24 hours. The ergonomic shape and flexible handle makes it easy and convenient to hold and drink from. Choose from single bottles and bundles, which include the bottle, extra diffuser, straw sports cap and bottom guard. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $75.
- $17.50 - $44
- $35 - $88
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 10/31/2024
- •
- DYLN
Panther Vision: Lighted Beanies and Hand Warmers
Experience hands-free illumination with the POWERCAP 3.0 Rechargeable LED Lighted Headlamp Hat, the ultimate lighting solution for outdoor adventures, DIY projects, and professional tasks. This features a micro-USB rechargeable lithium polymer battery, compatible with common charging sources. The beanie is designed with a moisture-wicking lining, ensuring comfort and a secure fit during prolonged use. POWERPAW Hand Warmers are also available, which are waterproof and rechargeable. Shipping is $4.99 or free with 10.
- $14 - $16.50
- $28 - $33
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 10/31/2024
- •
- Panther Vision
Grandpa Gus: Pest Control and Home/Pet Sprays
Grandpa Gus provides natural, effective pest control solutions formulated with plant-based active ingredients and safe for use around kids and pets when used as directed. The innovative Mouse Repellent Sticks repel mice with a light peppermint scent and have the highest levels of active ingredients in the industry, all in a small, discreet package. The Advanced Pest Killer is a natural insecticide for indoors and outdoors that kills 46 insect species including roaches, ants, flies and more creepy crawlies. Flea & Tick Spray and Pet Odor Eliminator Spray are also available. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $9.50 to $18 + Free Shipping
- $19 - $36
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 10/31/2024
- •
- Grandpa Gus
AquaVault: ChargeCard
Stay powered up on the go. AquaVault's portable charger is small and ultra-thin, designed to fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets, and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Choose from three colors. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
- $29
- $70
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 10/31/2024
- •
- AquaVault
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Brouk and Co.: Fix It Kits
Take DIY to an expert level with tools packaged in convenient cases. Brouk and Co.'s Fix-It Kits help make sure you're ready to fix any problem that comes your way. This assortment offers vegan leather-bound zipped cases with 22- and 28-piece options to tackle all your projects. The Roll-Up Fix It Tool Set has 21 pieces with a soft canvas roll-up case for easy storage in any car, bag or closet.
- $20 - $36
- $48 - $75
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 11/10/2024
- •
- Brouk and Co.
Shawn Sargent Designs: Microwave Bowl Holders
Safely and conveniently heat and serve hot dishes. Shawn Sargent Designs microwave bowl holders are easy to use. Simply place them in the microwave under any bowl or plate -- no more burnt hands when it's time to remove. Featuring fresh, original patterns with a slightly retro, quirky vibe, these products are made by hand using eco-friendly, sustainable materials. Offered in singles and two-packs.
- $17 - $32.50
- $24 - $46
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 11/10/2024
- •
- Shawn Sargent Designs
Shiki Wrap: Fabric Gift Wraps and Bags
Save time and eliminate waste when wrapping gifts. Shiki Wrap designs reusable fabric gift wrap and bags made from sustainable materials, so you don't have to struggle with wrinkles, crinkles, scissors or tape to get gifts ready to give. The reversible fabric bags are great for candles, bottles and more -- plus, they offer a second "bonus" gift for future use. Inspired by the Japanese tradition of furoshiki, the wrap stretches so you can achieve a clean, elegant look with a simple knotted tie for gifts of any shape.
- $9 - $30
- $12 - $45
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 11/10/2024
- •
- Shiki Wrap
The Cinch-It!: Cinch Clips
Change the way you wear clothes for a better fit. Cinch It! is the fashion-fix accessory that allows you to instantly adjust the fit and style of your existing wardrobe. Whether you want to cinch a loose dress, create a flattering waistline, or transform the silhouette of your outfit, Cinch It! makes it easy.
- $9.50 - $25
- $13 - $38
- Valid: 10/30/2024 to 11/10/2024
- •
- The Cinch-It!