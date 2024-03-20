Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for spring fun. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Plufl, GreenPan and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off Plufl Plufl: Human Dog Bed As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank" and a viral sensation, Plufl is the first dog bed for humans. Whether you are looking for a cozy reading nook, the ultimate sleepover buddy or simply a place to snuggle up with your fur baby, the versatility of the Plufl really makes it the ultimate cozy companion. The built-in 360-degree pillow bolster will gently cradle your head and neck to alleviate tension for a deep, sound nap that will have you feeling rejuvenated in no time. Enjoy the blissful feeling of your body floating on a cloud with the supportive and high-grade memory and orthopedic foam base. Take the Plufl anywhere you want with its foldable design -- just use the straps provided to fold the Plufl in half. Choose from two colors. Shipping is $15 per bed. $199 - $399

50% off GreenPan GreenPan: 6QT Essential Smart Skillet Cook family-sized dishes right on the counter with GreenPan's Elite 6QT Essential Smart Skillet. From flavorful stir-fries and seared meats to sauces, soups, rice and more, this countertop hero features 10 modes for easier everyday cooking. GreenPan's signature Thermolon Volt ceramic nonstick coating is infused with diamonds for extra durability and incredible nonstick release. Plus, the coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium so you can cook every meal without worry. The removable pan is dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning. Choose from four colors. Shipping is $7.99. $140 - $280

50% off Brainstream Brainstream: BeepEgg BeepEgg makes egg boiling fun! It is a precise egg-timer, which is boiled together with the real eggs and plays tunes once the eggs are ready. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune, one for soft, one for medium and one for hard boiled. Due to its thermo sensor, it can be used everywhere, no matter if you're using it at high or low altitude, no matter if you boil one egg or a dozen, no matter if you start from cold or boiling water. Choose from a variety of styles, which include songs such as "Oh Susanna," "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" and "Hail Hail the Gangs Are Here." Shipping is $5.99 or free over $80. $10 - $25

50% off Lynn & Liana Designs Lynn & Liana Designs: Boards, Coasters, Trays & Placemats Lynn & Liana creates one-of-a-kind pieces of high-quality handmade serveware -- they combine eco-friendly resin with gorgeous hardwoods to create a line of cheese boards and serving trays that they like to refer to as "functional art." These cheese boards are the perfect accent to any kitchen countertop or dining table, and the vibrant colors make for a stunning centerpiece that will light up any room. The natural beauty of these handmade boards makes them conversation-worthy pieces. Choose from a variety of sizes. Ceramic Resin Coaster Sets, Bamboo Round Serving Trays and Vegan Leather Placemat Sets are also available. Shipping starts at $7.49. $18 - $185

50% off PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are often the culprits which contribute to wine headaches and other wine allergies. Made in America, PureWine purifiers work on all varieties of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $13.75 - $125

50% off Elemental Bottles Elemental Bottles: 40-ounce Commuter Tumbler Meet the Elemental Commuter 40-ounce Tumbler -- your trusty travel buddy. Designed to slide right into your car's cup holder, it means less refilling on the go. Great for water, smoothies and more, its leak-resistant straw lid keeps things tidy, and triple wall insulation maintains your drink's temperature. This is built to last with 18/8 stainless steel and comes with two straws: a regular one for standard beverages and a wider one specially designed for thicker drinks. Choose from 14 colors. Shipping is $6.99. $17.50 - $35

50% off SafeHavenz SafeHavenz: Solar Power Lighting Solutions SafeHavenz takes pride in providing innovative solutions to spice up your lawn or yard during the day and night. The unique designs of their light help improve the look and feel of your yard. Powered 100% by solar power, these lights turn on automatically when the sun goes down. Options include paw print lights, rattan flicker lights and solar path lights, which creates an easy way to illuminate your garden, walkway or any outdoor area and can withstand any weather condition. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $16.50 - $75

40% to 44% off The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters Light up with the USB Lighter Company's eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. This assortment features two newer styles from the fan favorite, the Motli LT and The Flex. $12 - $45

50% off CordaRoy's CordaRoy's: Convertible Bean Bags & Footstools Chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," CordaRoy's is a comfy beanbag chair and bed in one. These beanbag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from two styles and a variety of colors in cozy, terry corduroy. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. The terry corduroy blanket is the perfect snuggle companion for your beanbag. The bed protector adds waterproof comfort and protection to your inner beanbag bed. Free shipping! $60 to $460

24% to 50% off Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding Regulate temperature for a comfortable night's sleep. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud's bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers, blankets and tees. $11 - $209

35% to 40% off Lifepro Lifepro: Leg Compression Massager & Muscle Roller Relax, recover and relieve tension. The versatile pro leg compression massager from Lifepro is a calf, foot and thigh massager featuring adjustable compression levels for personalized support and a heated knee function to help provide relief for edema, swelling, knee joint pain, and muscle pain. With a compact, foldable design and easy-to-use remote control, you can enjoy instant relief on the go, making it ideal for pre-workout warm ups and post-workout recovery. The fascia massage tool is designed to release trigger point tension, helping reduce inflammation so your movements are effortless and pain-free. $12 - $170

20% to 28% off PLAYTIME EDVENTURES PLAYTIME EDVENTURES: Kids Bedding Magically transform bedtime into an exciting "edventure" with playtime bed sheets. With over 65 games, this sheet set helps provide fun distraction from devices and screens, plus turns any bed into a place to explore, play, learn, and sleep… plus, no cleanup! The Playtime Slumber Bag is a slumber bag that doubles as a play mat and bed cover for kids to rest, play, and sleep. The Story-Time Pillowcase encourages kids to create new stories with over 20 starter sentences and images. $10 - $30

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $54

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $229

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $299

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $152

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $28

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $60

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $290

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool &Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

