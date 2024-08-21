Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for the kitchen and home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Kuppy, Dishique and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 59% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Kuppy: Drying Rack
Ditch the old rack and upgrade to Kuppy! Kuppy's innovative design is the perfect drying rack for reusable water bottles, tumblers, protein shakers, wine glasses, and more. The premium matte silicone finish keeps your drinkware snug and off dirty counters and dish mats. The horizontal air slots allow faster drying and reduce odor and bacteria. Kuppy is stackable and allows for easy storage. This design can dry water bottles ranging from 15 ounces up to 100 ounces, fitting nearly every brand, shape, and size. Choose from five colorways in packs of four, six, or eight. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $30.
- $20 - $30
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/23/2024
KWÄF: Wine Aerators
Made in America, the KWÄF Wine Aerator is an in-bottle, dripless wine aerator designed to enhance the flavor and aroma of your favorite wines. Simply insert KWÄF into the neck of the wine bottle and pour. KWÄF conveniently fits corked and screw-top bottles. This innovative product ensures the optimal balance of wine and oxygen mixing, providing a perfect pour every time. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $40
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/23/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Tea Towels
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection of tea towels is eco-conscious and style-conscious. Made from five recycled plastic bottles, these tea towels are super absorbent and are a beautiful addition to your kitchen. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. They dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $8 - $22
- $16 - $54
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/23/2024
Character: Safety Tools & Storage
Character is a home improvement brand created to outfit DIYers with the tools and gear they need for all their home projects and repairs. Their curated sets come with the fundamentals everybody should have at home: high quality, lifetime-warrantied tools in durable and sleek steel or canvas storage. The Tool Tote securely holds your go-to tools in its seven flexible internal pockets and can be used on the go. It can hold up to eight tools and comes with a designated spot for your tape measure and hammer, both secured with a custom strap system. With nine useful pockets, The Tool Bag has a spacious inner cavity that fits more than a full set of tools, and a pass-through grommet for your power drill charger, this will be your favorite portable storage system.The Toolbox is a steel-constructed, three-drawer system that comes with grippy, easy-to-clean silicone liners to protect your tools while stored, and each layer opens independently for easy access to whatever you need. Additional tools and project kits are also included in this assortment. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $4 - $82.50
- $8 - $165
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/23/2024
Dishique: Children’s Alphabet Plates
The Alphabet Plates by Dishique are made in America and make mealtime fun, educational, and conversational! Help kids continue learning right into mealtime with these fun, colorful, plastic plates that are quick & easy to clean. These plates are 10” and are microwave and dishwasher safe. Choose from 12 fun designs. Shipping is $6.99.
- $16
- $32
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/23/2024
Wad-Free: Wad Preventors
Everyone's laundry pet-peeve is finally solved. Made in America, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets reduces tangled, twisted, balled-up sheets in the washing machine and the dryer. The days of unraveling and re-drying still-wet sheets in the dryer, and resetting off-balance washing machines are over. With Wad-Free, bed sheets dry up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles overall and sheets come out cleaner saving you time, money, and energy on laundry day. To use, simply attach the four tabs of Wad-Free to the four corners of your sheet before putting them in the washing machine. For larger and heavier items the Wad-Free for Blankets and Duvet Covers is also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $10 - $17.50
- $20 - $35
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/23/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Cariloha: Towels and Robes
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor resistant. Wrap yourself in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloth sets. The unisex bathrobes feature two front-patch pockets, tie and collar -- choose from the same material as the bath towels or a Bamboo waffle weave option.
- $18 - $98
- $36 - $196
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/25/2024
Poketo: Stationary and Organization Tools
Add a little color to mundane tasks. Poketo is inspired by friends, color, shape, and pure joy. With everything from colorblock file folders, planners and notebooks to bamboo coasters, servers and salad platters this assortment of bold patterns and striking color combinations will give you a pop of excitement throughout the day.
- $11 - $40
- $22 - $88
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/25/2024
VAHDAM® India: Emily In Paris Tea Sets
Follow Emily's Parisian journey through delicious teas. This limited edition set features nine exclusive tea blends directly from India's tea gardens, beautifully packaged and ready for gifting with flavors from Hibiscus Rose Herbal and Earl Grey Black to Lemon Ginger Green and Vanilla Chai Spiced Black. This assortment offers a delightful tea set and an option with a coordinating insulated drift mug.
- $28 - $30
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 08/21/2024 to 08/25/2024