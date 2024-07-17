Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on summer solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mahogany, Sterling Forever and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Plufl: Hugl
Melt away tension and minimize overheating for side sleepers. The Hugl Cooling Body Pillow is made with an ultra-comfortable antibacterial fabric that stays cool against your skin, while the deluxe fill wraps you up in a cozy, well-supported hug. Filled with a blend of memory foam and microfiber, the Hugl melts away tension and helps you achieve deeper sleep. Made with a blend of viscose bamboo and self-cooling PE fabric, the pillow stays cool against your skin and wicks away heat during the hot summer months. Shipping is $10.
- $115
- $249
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/18/2024
Numi: Signature Undershirt & Crop Undershirt
Numi undershirts are your secret weapon against unwanted sweat-stains, designed for both comfort and style, featuring advanced sweat-proof technology, ensuring you stay dry, fresh, and confident from morning to night. Each undershirt features a technical fabric shield in the underarm to prevent sweat and deodorant stains from damaging your clothes. The undershirts are made from super-soft modal fabric that is lightweight and breathable, even in the summer heat. They are designed to be worn invisibly under clothes so they won't add bulk or lines. Choose from three colors in the Signature or Crop Undershirt. Sizes range from XS-1X. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $32.50 - $35
- $65 - $70
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/18/2024
FurDozer: Pet Hair Remover Bundle
Pet hair everywhere? Problem solved with the FurDozer Pet Hair Remover. Made in America, the FurDozer combines revolutionary patented design with high-tech grippy materials to work on multiple surfaces, including carpets, cars and couches without causing damage. This bundle comes with three FurDozer models: the FurDozer X6, X3 PRO and X3 MINI. Every surface and type of pet hair is unique, so this bundle gives you three different tools to tackle pet hair on multiple surfaces. Keep a FurDozer in your coffee table drawer, one on a nightstand and one in your car. Limit two bundles per order. Shipping is $2.99. (Shipping to AK & HI is $9.99.)
- $20 + Per bundle
- $40
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/18/2024
~Pourri, from the makers of Poo~Pourri: Odor Eliminators
Eliminate odors from the bathroom, home, pets and beyond. American made ~Pourri is an odor elimination company that removes unpleasant scents without the funk of toxic ingredients. The Popular Pet Set includes Pet~Pourri 2-in-1 Candle (made with plant-based essential oils) and Air & Fabric Spray, which neutralizes odor molecules. The Fresh Feet Set freshens shoe and foot odor. Cat Odor Eliminators and Toilet Sprays are also available. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $36.
- $10 - $14
- $20 - $28
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/18/2024
Footlogix: Foot Care
Treat your feet with Footlogix products designed to address various foot-related skin conditions effectively. Made in America, this assortment features their proprietary Dermal Infusion Technology. The range includes solutions like the Rough Skin Formula for dry, cracked skin; the Peeling Skin Formula for fungal infections like Athletes Foot; and the Cracked Heel Formula for deeply callused heels. These products are designed to provide fast, long-lasting relief while promoting overall skin health and hydration. Limit five per product. Shipping is $3.95.
- $16.50 - $24.50
- $33 - $49
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/18/2024
EPARÉ: Kitchen Accessories
Make entertaining effortless. This assortment of kitchen accessories makes meal prepping, serving and hosting easy. Choose from best sellers including Double Wall Mugs that keep your beverages hot or cold longer. Champagne Flutes have a thick base which provides stability, helping to prevent spills. The Mini Vegetable Chopper spins the super sharp stainless steel blades 15 times, providing a powerful cutting and chopping action. Battery-operated grinders season your meals with one hand. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $10 - $30
- $20 - $60
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/18/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Terramandi: Soap & Cleaner Tablet Bundles
Revolutionize cleaning routines with compact soap tablets. Terramandi is dedicated to creating sustainable products that reduce plastic waste and are formulated with ingredients that are kind to nature, to support a greener future. Each hand soap tablet yields one 8 oz bottle of luxurious foaming hand soap. This assortment offers a build your own two-pack option, with scent boxes that include 12 tablets for a total of 24 bottles in your scents of choice. The All-Purpose Cleaner Tablets are a versatile cleaning solution for various surfaces and stains, and each tablet makes one 24 oz bottle of cleaner.
- $13.50 to $15 + Per 2-Pack
- $24 - $27
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/28/2024
Aeptom: Bedding
Tuck into irresistibly soft bedding for a restful sleep. 'Aeptom' is inspired by the phrase 'epitome of quality' and specializes in bedding crafted from luxury-grade, toxin-free, and functionality-driven materials such as bamboo, mulberry silk, and eucalyptus lyocell. This bedding assortment has everything you need to upgrade your bedscape from sheets and duvet covers to comforters, duvet inserts, and mattress protectors. Free shipping!
- $74.50 to $391.50 + Free Shipping
- $117 - $559
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/28/2024
Gooseberry Designs: Tea Towels & Pillow Covers
Add a personalized touch to your home. Gooseberry Designs creates whimsical, handmade goods with an eco-friendly twist. The beautifully-crafted, 100% cotton tea towels feature vintage-style woven stripes to accent the sweet geographical design. The pillow covers are made with 100% natural cotton, measure 16 by 16 inches or 12 by 18 inches and have an envelope closure. Choose from locations across the globe and all 50 states, plus D.C.
- $15 - $21
- $25 - $36
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/21/2024
Jory: Desktop & Workstation
Personalize your workstation. The Jory desk and workstation mat help keep your area clean, organized, and unique. The soft top provides a comfortable resting surface on harder desks and countertops, while the rubber base provides stability. Large enough for adequate room to work.
- $20
- $30
- Valid: 07/17/2024 to 07/21/2024
Shop more exclusive Digital Deals:
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products line of best-selling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the best-selling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer BBQs, pool parties, or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit ten per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Ideal Fashions: Women’s and Men’s Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don’t have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women’s, men’s or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it’s hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix’s strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor, and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Revitalign: Footwear and Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs, and men’s sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $65 + Free Shiping
- $12 - $130
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and Jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024