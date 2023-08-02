Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to treat yourself.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Yogalicious, doublesoul and more.
The deals start at just $4 and are up to 80% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Yogalicious: Athleisure Apparel
GMA Deal: $17 to $34 • 56% SavingsOriginal: $39 to $78 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/03/2023
Yogalicious combines lifestyle, fashion and fit to lead healthy lifestyles. The high-performance yoga apparel ranges from jackets to tops to sports bras and leggings, which proudly boast optimal coverage and soft-as-butter fabrication. These pieces are breathable, lightweight, feature four-way stretch and are squat-proof. Choose from over 25 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $30.
doublesoul: Socks
GMA Deal: $13 to $33 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $66 + Free shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/03/2023 per set
doublesoul used data on thousands of customers' pain points to design some of the most comfortable socks for everyday wear. Their socks are double-cushioned on the bottom, ultra-aerated on the top and complete with arch support, a seamless toe enclosure and perfect ankle tension so they won't slip off in your shoes. These socks are made with organic and recycled materials and earth-safe dyes in an ethical, family-owned facility and shipped in 100% recycled packaging. Choose from a variety of styles, ranging from low to high options. Free shipping!
butter LONDON: Nails & Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $4 to $50 • 55% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $150 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/03/2023
Not all ingredients are created equal. butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in their nail care to their high-performance makeup collection for the face and lip. This assortment includes a large variety of options for the face, eyes, lips and nails. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $29.99.
Dr. Dana: Nail Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $30 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/03/2023
Revitalize your nails instantly with Dr. Dana. Treat 10 nails in 10 minutes and experience instant results with this dermatologist-developed nail treatment system. The Nail Renewal System exfoliates, hydrates and strengthens nails so they appear healthy and lustrous. This treatment can be used to revitalize dry, brittle and damaged nails, and can also be used to give healthy nails a quick no-polish naked manicure that won't chip or peel. The Precision Glass Nail File features a high-performing precision technology grit to gently shape and contour natural nails for a smooth edge. Even weak or brittle nails can be filed in any direction with no harm to the nail. Limit three per order. Shipping is $3.95.
Blass Beauty: Beauty Tools & Skincare
GMA Deal: $15 to $85 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $170 + Free shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/03/2023
Blass Beauty is the innovative solution to achieving a luxurious medspa experience in the comfort of your home. The Blass Balm is a first-of-its-kind dark spot treatment stick with a chemical-free formula that safely reduces hyperpigmentation and scars from the most delicate areas. The Blass Balm lightens, brightens and tightens skin, while preventing the development of melanin caused by acne scarring, sun damage and uneven skin-tone. As your body naturally sheds old skin cells every 2-4 weeks, the Balm will help correct the dark spots with less melanin and an even pigmentation as the new cells form. Other medspa-inspired products including Eye Massager Mask, Gua Sha, Neck Firmer, Lip Plumper and more. Free shipping!
Silk'n: ReVit & ReVit Prestige
GMA Deal: $49 to $59 + Free shipping • 50% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $99 to $159 + Free shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/03/2023
Silk'n is a leader in at-home esthetic devices, developed for doctors, redesigned for home use. The ReVit and ReVit Prestige are revolutionary tools that combine gentle microdermabrasion exfoliation with vacuum stimulation to reduce the appearance of fine lines, blemishes and imperfections. The ReVit uncovers healthier skin using diamond microdermabrasion technology that combines gentle exfoliation with vacuum stimulation to reveal a younger, fresher looking you. The ReVit Prestige is a powerful microdermabrasion device that uses diamond tips to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells and a gentle vacuum stimulation to draw out the skin's irregularities. With the added smart technology, each treatment is quick and easy to follow. Free shipping!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
David & Young: Baseball Caps (Set of 2)
GMA Deal: $23 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $46 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/13/2023
Step up your style game with a set of two baseball caps from David and Young. The versatile combination of embroidered cities and vintage stone washes allows you to effortlessly switch between a personalized look or a sleek, minimalistic vibe. Made with quality materials, these baseball caps offer both comfort and durability for any occasion.
Bertha: Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $28 to $35 • 66% to 80% SavingsOriginal: $84 to $175 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/13/2023
Shield the sun in style. Designed for everyday wear, Bertha polarized sunglasses pay homage to classic, timeless styles with an emphasis on trends. Choose from styles with lightweight frames. Lenses are designed to eliminate 100% of UVA/UVB harmful blue light and glare, protecting your eyes in style.
Kelvin Tools: Emergency Multi-Tool
GMA Deal: $37.99 • 36% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/13/2023
Stay prepared in case of an emergency on the road. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cell phone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you're not without power.
Plus, Shop 'GMA' Digital Deals & Steals on summer fun
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.