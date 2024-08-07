Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to treat yourself.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as DRMTLGY, RIKI LOVES RIKI and more. The deals start at just $14 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
DRMTLGY: Skin Care
DRMTLGY makes safe, effective formulas backed by science. With over 1 million bottles sold, Needle-less Serum is a staple for anyone concerned with aging skin. This powerful formula safely targets the appearance of fine lines around the eyes, mouth and forehead, while also hydrating the skin to give a radiant glow. The Brightening Eye Mask delivers a burst of hydration and targets the look of crow's feet and dark circles. The HPR Eye Cream helps to improve the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and aging under eyes with this supercharged eye cream using the newest member of the royal retinoid family, Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate. Limit two per product. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $30.
- $21 - 34.50
- $42 - $69
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/08/2024
- •
- DRMTLGY
RIKI LOVES RIKI: LED Mirrors & Face Mask
Riki Loves Riki uses advanced technology in award-winning LED mirrors and skin care tools that are adored by celebrities, influencers and beauty enthusiasts. The Riki Skinny is available with a 5x or 10x magnifying mirror and has five dimming stages. The Bluetooth selfie function and magnetic phone holder allow you to take effortless selfies. The Riki Cutie is a pocket-sized LED mirror, while the Riki Sweetheart is an all-in-one selfie and makeup mirror. The Riki Baby Face is designed to address various skin concerns, leaving you with a radiant, rejuvenated, and healthy looking complexion. Limit two units per product. Free shipping!
- $25 to $197.50 + Free Shipping
- $50 - $395
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/08/2024
- •
- RIKI LOVES RIKI
Starlette Galleria: Jewelry
Starlette Galleria is a way to get the look and feel of real diamonds without the price tag. Their rings are great to travel with, to swap out your real ring and change up your look. Starlette Galleria jewelry is made with sterling silver which is a hypoallergenic and a durable metal. They also plate the metal in real gold or rhodium to prevent tarnishing and stand up to everyday wear and tear. All of their jewelry is made of the finest AAA CZ. The stones are hand-set into the setting, just like a real diamond would be. To the naked eye, you can't tell this jewelry apart from a real diamond. Choose from a large variety of styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Free shipping!
- $19 to $100 + Free Shipping
- $38 - $200
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/08/2024
- •
- Starlette Galleria
Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner
Shinery creates easy-to-use jewelry cleaning products for immediate and noticeably visible results, taking your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining in a manner of seconds. The Radiance Wash is a hand soap that cleans your jewelry every time you wash your hands. No need to take your jewelry off -- you clean it while wearing it. The Radiance Brush gives your jewelry and watches a deep clean, leaving it looking brand new like you just went to the jeweler. Limit eight per product. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $50.
- $14 - $28
- $28 - $56
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/08/2024
- •
- Shinery
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody Wallet & Wristlet
MALIBU SKYE is known for its modern take on eco-friendly, hands-free bags that are stylish and functional, made from the finest quality vegan leather and other sustainable materials. The Carly Crossbody Wallet has multiple compartments with a turn-lock closure. The Sharon Crossbody Wristlet has interior slip pockets and gold-toned tab lock closure. Both bags have an adjustable and detachable strap that allow you to wear it as a shoulder bag, crossbody or clutch. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $48
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/08/2024
- •
- MALIBU SKYE
Discover Night: Pillowcases & Washcloths
Experience the luxury and benefits of Discover Night's beauty sleep pillowcases. Their new plant silk pillowcase is meticulously crafted from a blend of silk and rayon derived from plants to promote sustainability with its eco-conscious materials. Feel the smooth, silky texture that pampers your skin and hair, reducing friction for a more radiant appearance. Enjoy fewer sleep lines and minimized hair breakage while getting a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep. Vegan satin beauty pillowcases are also available with a friction-free/non-absorbent surface for endless beauty benefits including anti-bed head, anti-breakouts and anti-sleep lines. Silk Skincare Washcloths are great for gently loosening up dead skin cells and makeup. Free shipping!
- $22.50 to $35 + Free Shipping
- $45 - $80
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/08/2024
- •
- Discover Night
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Worker B: Honeybee Hive-Derived Skin Care
Cleanse, nourish and tone your skin. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like raw honey, propolis and organic oils, Worker B skin care is made in America and cruelty-free. Build your routine with products for the face and body from cleansers and toners to scrubs and lotions.
- $2.50 - $22
- $5 - $44
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/18/2024
- •
- Worker B
Old Town Soap Co: Aromatherapy Shower Bombs
Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with aromatherapy shower bombs. Made with a proprietary blend of essential oils, Old Town Soap Co's unique bombs are vegan and cruelty free, and each is designed for one luxurious aromatherapy shower. The shower bombs are easy to use, simply place on the shower floor and let the water do the rest.
- $8.50 - $15
- $13 - $23
- Valid: 08/07/2024 to 08/18/2024
- •
- Old Town Soap Co