Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on wellness.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Food52, Constructive Eating and more.

The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Food52 Food52: Cookware GMA Deal : $34.50 to $214.50 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $69 to $429 + Free shipping Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 Shop Now Curated by Food52 and made by GreenPan, this high-performance collection of cookware is a blend of coated and uncoated tools designed for serious kitchen tasks. Featuring GreenPan’s Evershine technology combined with a diamond-infused coating keep these three-ply stainless steel pans gleaming and free of discoloration for years to come. To maximize versatility, this collaboration features pans that are oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and suitable for all stovetops, including induction. Free shipping!

Constructive Eating Constructive Eating: Plates with Training Utensils GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 Shop Now These American-made baby plates encourage little ones to explore their creativity at mealtime with fun and unique designs, motor development skills and ease of transition. The super-strong suction cups securely hold the plate to the table or highchair during mealtime. Little ones can push food up the patented ramp, dip their veggies in the many sectioned areas and practice with the training utensils, all without the plate budging. When it’s time to clean up, the suction cups can be easily released from the table and the whole plate can go in the dishwasher. Shipping is $4.99.

RxSugar RxSugar: Sugars & Syrups GMA Deal : $6.50 • 50% Savings Original: $13 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 Shop Now Made in America, RxSugar is plant-based and blood sugar-friendly. RxSugar is made of allulose, a rare, natural real sugar that can be derived from figs and raisins. This assortment of syrups and sugars features zero net carbs, no preservatives, no artificial flavors or colors and dissolves easily. Great for anything from coffee and tea to pancakes and yogurt -- from beverages to baking. Shipping is $3.99.

LIVELY LIVELY: Bras & Bralettes GMA Deal : $22.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 Shop Now LIVELY is solving stressful bra problems with leisurée -- lingerie meets athleisure. This assortment of bras and bralettes blend total comfort with effortless style. LIVELY features include J-hooks for racerback with extra support, breathable power mesh, front-adjusting straps for easy fixes and fabric as soft and comfy as your favorite sweatpants. The Busty Bralettes are designed for D-DDD cups and have a supportive inner sling, which adds extra support and coverage. The new Low Back Strapless is a staple for low-back tops and strapless dresses. Hide it easily in the back or show off like a corset. Also available is LIVELY’s bestselling Minimizer Bra, which smoothes, shapes and supports. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Sparoom Sparoom: Diffusers & Essential Oils GMA Deal : $12.50 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $25 to $90 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 per set Shop Now Stimulate mind and body, enjoy natural fragrance and add style to any space. Sparoom therapeutic essential oils are third-party GC/MS tested for purity and composition. Choose from a variety of diffuser styles -- each comes with three essential oils: peppermint, lavender and lemongrass. Get continuous or intermittent mist, depending on the style you choose. The essential oil starter set is also available. Shipping is $6.95.

POPMASK POPMASK: Eye Masks GMA Deal : $20 • 50% Savings Original: $40 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/12/2023 per set of 10 Shop Now These gently warming, relaxing eye masks soothe tired eyes, ease headaches, dry eyes and help puffiness -- allowing you to lie back, relax, daydream, meditate or just unplug from daily chaos. Each eye mask is self-warming in as little as 30 seconds. The warmth will last about 20 minutes. The ear loops provide a comfortable fit. Choose from three options including fragrance-free, chamomile or rose. Shipping is $4.99.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

Cue Cue: OpenWick Candle Duo GMA Deal : $38 • 29% Savings Original: $54 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/22/2023 Shop Now Adorn your home with a candle where performance meets décor. These soy and coconut wax blend candles feature patented OpenWick Technology, creating a candle with better burning. Indulge in a fragrant candle-burning experience that offers minimal soot, no wax tunneling and a faster scent throw compared to traditional candles. Each 12-ounce candle offers approximately 60 hours of burn time. Hand-poured in the USA.

Kindra Kindra: Menopause Health & Wellness GMA Deal : $21 to $58.80 • 30% Savings Original: $30 to $85 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/22/2023 Shop Now Take care of your body with products designed for you. Kindra makes menopause health and wellness products that are science-driven and estrogen-free. Formulated to address key menopause symptoms so you can feel confident and comfortable throughout the day.

Perfect Beauty Tweezers Perfect Beauty Tweezers: Tweezers & Grooming Accessories GMA Deal : $9.72 to $22.43 • 34% to 35% Savings Original: $14.95 to $34.95 Valid: 01/11/2023 to 01/22/2023 Shop Now Upgrade basic beauty tools with Perfect Beauty. Known for stainless steel tweezers made in Italy featuring functionally designed tips so you can successfully remove those hard-to-get hairs. This assortment also includes on the go tweezers, a sturdy and long-lasting micro crystal nail file, a variety of scissors, cuticle clippers and more.

