The "GMA3" Power Hour! And Tory Johnson have even more Black Friday savings, including fun tech gadgets you'll love to gift others and yourself this holiday season.

Everything from GLO Sciences teeth whitening kits to ReAthlete body massagers are ready to wrap, with prices starting at just $18 and discounts up to 60% off.

Keep reading to see find more tech gifts you'll love!

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off ReAthlete ReAthlete: Body Massagers $85 to $150 + Free Shipping

$170 - $300 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

•

ReAthlete Treat any body with the ReAthlete massage difference. ReAthlete develops products that treat pain symptoms to support recovery. Don't miss a spot with the DEEP4 Tissue Muscle Massager, featuring a set of four massage heads for all areas of the body. This updated model features a quiet and powerful motor, providing targeted pain relief and muscle healing. The AIR-C PRO Compression Leg Massager is designed to provide relief for muscle pain, leg cramps, and restless leg or just regular circulation and vein support for healthy legs. This lower leg and foot massager features three specialized massage modes designed to make your compression therapy sessions versatile and through. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% to 53% off Lifeprint Lifeprint: Portable Printer & Film Pack $20 - $70

$40 - $150 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

•

Lifeprint Make photos come to life like magic in your hands. LifePrint Hyperphoto Printer is a Bluetooth photo and video printer for iPhone and Android that prints photos. Lifeprint uses Augmented Reality so you can relive special moments in vivid detail. This Hyperphoto Printer instantly prints 3x4” photos with great color clarity through eco-friendly ZINK technology, so there’s no ink necessary. This assortment also offers an additional pack of ZINK zero ink paper. Shop Now

60% off GLO Science GLO Science: Wireless Teeth Whitening Kit $99 + Free Shipping

$249 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

•

GLO Science Say goodbye to messy strips, uncomfortable trays and runny gels. Fast, fun, and easy to use, this professional teeth whitening kit saves time while helping to achieve and maintain your whitest, brightest smile. With innovative and award-winning patented GLO technology, combining the proven accelerating power of GLO warming heat and safe blue LED light with specially formulated 10% hydrogen peroxide whitening gel, you can whiten teeth safely and without pain in just four, hands-free, 8-minute applications per day. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off LifePro LifePro: AllevaRed Light Therapy Belt $95 + Free Shipping

$190 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

•

LifePro Energize cells with red and near infrared light therapy. The light therapy belt from LifePro is designed to help relieve joint and muscle pain, rejuvenate skin and improve circulation. With two modes and four intensity levels, this belt makes it simple to experience the benefits of near-infrared and red-light therapy from the comfort of home. Plus, it’s small and lightweight with a convenient rechargeable battery pack to take anywhere. Free shipping! Shop Now