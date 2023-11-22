It's time for the "GMA3" Power Hour! And Tory Johnson has deals for Black Friday and beyond that you won't want to miss.

Home & Kitchen

25% off Furbish Furbish: Festive Home Accessories $21 - $111

$28 - $148 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Fill your home with whimsical cheer. Bold, bright, quirky and chic, Furbish’s line of vibrant home accessories is designed to make a statement with eye-catching patterns paired with kooky color combos to create a look that is one-of-a-kind. The hand-stitched needlepoint pillows boast fun holiday themed phrases. Make the most of your holiday decor with ornaments, stockings and tree skirts. Plus, the hand block-printed bright and cheery table linens are sure to bring a little joy to every meal. Designed to mix and match, Furbish's exclusive prints are available in coasters, napkins, placemats, tablecloths, table runners and tea towels. Shop Now

25% off The Truffleist The Truffleist: Truffle Condiments $9 - $90

$12 - $120 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Indulge in the most delicious truffle condiments that celebrate flavor all day, everyday. The Truffleist specializes in tempting pantry essentials and chic, giftable treats. From oil and sauce to honey, mustard and seasoning, this assortment is made for the truffle lover. From simple stocking stuffers to luxurious gift sets, there are options to wow your favorite hostess, stock your cabinets and serve at gatherings to elevate any meal. Shop Now

48% to 53% off Chez Gagné Chez Gagné: Cheeky Self Care $15 - $99

$29 - $215 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 If you can’t make it nice, make it funny. That’s the motto of Chez Gagné. Designed for the sarcastic ones in your life, this line of everyday and self care products adds a little bit of flavor to more mundane parts of the day. From clever candles, shower steamers, creams and face masks to notepads, planners, glasses and napkins–all with a little extra sass. Shop Now

40% off Rustic Marlin Rustic Marlin: Personalized Signs & Trays $51 to $105 + Free Shipping

$85 - $175 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Add rich, rustic elegance to any space. Rustic Marlin’s Classic Sign is the signature item that launched the New England family-owned brand. This sign features wooden block tiles within a solid, wooden frame. Each sign is made with uppercase letters, can be personalized with up to 12 characters and includes two hooks on the back for easy wall-hanging. The wooden serving trays highlight handcrafted vintage style in a versatile size for any house. Choose from three designs, including one just for Santa, all personalized to celebrate your family. Free shipping! Shop Now

15% off Zia Pia Zia Pia: Olive Oil, Pasta & Tea $27 - $63.50

$32 - $75 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Indulge in fine, authentic regional Italian foods. Zia Pia provides a sampling from non-industrial, family-owned producers who combine traditional principles of authenticity and flavor with Italian design and style to create beautiful products. This assortment features giftable ceramic pieces and decadent oils alongside bundles of Italian goodies from pasta to teas. Shop Now

31% to 48% off Picnic Time Picnic Time: Entertaining Serveware $30 - $50

$44 - $98 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 For the adventure seekers on your list, Picnic Time’s elevated collection of serveware makes it easy to entertain with a beautiful spread. The wine appetizer plates crafted with acacia wood and designed with ridged edges to secure small bites feature a side edge cut out to hold wine glass securely so you can snack without losing sight of your glass. Bring the brewery experience home with the stylish-yet-rugged beer flight tasting set. From a bar tool kit to a beer caddy cooler tote and more, this assortment of entertaining serveware will not only elevate your next gathering, but also make great gifts for foodie and drink enthusiasts. Shop Now

$20 & under

47% to 55% off Henné Organics Henné Organics: Luxury Beauty $10 - $20

$19 - $45 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Elevate lip care with Henne Organics, handcrafted in the US in small batches for freshness and efficacy. From masks, serums, balms, tints and exfoliators, lips have never felt or looked so good. The lip exfoliators have delicate sugar crystals that gently scrub to reveal smooth, supple, flake-free lips. The lip tint provides moisturization and glow to the face. This assortment also offers face oils and hand creams – all perfect for gifting. Shop Now

50% off well-kept well-kept: Tech & Lens Wipes $12 - $18

$24 - $36 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 If they have a phone, your recipient needs well-kept to keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with these stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Shop Now

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms $12.50 - $20

$25 - $40 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Gift peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren that can be taken anywhere. This personal alarm can easily clip to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear-piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a potential predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery-operated and rechargeable options. No apps, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. Shop Now

40% off Wrap-It Storage Wrap-It Storage: Storage Strap Set $15

$25 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Organize cords, hoses, ropes and more. Wrap-It’s storage straps are made with heavy-duty polypropylene, industrial strength hook and loop and a rust-resistant grommet that are built to last indoors or outdoors. This nine-piece set covers all organizational storage needs. Shop Now

50% to 58% off Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits $19 - $20

$38 - $48 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Protect against identity theft with the smart gift of Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are fast, portable, quiet and mess-free, great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more.This assortment also includes a holiday curated variety set with an original, extra wide and tape sized roller plus a notebook and pen set where expression and creativity can shine. Shop Now

50% off Spongelle Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers $7 - $15

$14 - $30 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Add a touch of luxury to any bath or shower routine with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended and unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish skin. This assortment features warm scents like burnt sugar and cocoa bon plus holiday star ornament buffers. Shop Now

Luxe for Less

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Silk Pajamas & Lounge Socks $22.50 - $185

$45 - $370 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Cozy Earth Gift luxury with Cozy Earth silk pajamas and ultra plush socks. These pieces glide over skin with 100% mulberry silk treated with aloe vera for a silky-soft, soothing feel. Elegant details include mulberry silk flat piping, inner French seams, logo engraved shell buttons and an eco-friendly plated logo charm. Gift comfy with an Oprah Favorite: premium plush socks that are buttery soft and temperature-regulating -- great for lounging all year round. The crew cut length pairs well with any look and is available in unisex sizing. Shop Now

51% to 57% off Tourance Luxury Tourance Luxury: Bags, Wallets & Straps $19 - $71

$39 - $169 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Tourance Luxury Gift yourself or the special people on your list with rich, buttery Italian leather accessories. This elevated everyday collection from Tourance includes a variety of vibrant metallic and pebble genuine leathers in bright and neutral colors. Choose from fanny bags, tote bags and coin wallets in two sizes. The on-trend fanny bags include a coordinating strap, or go for the additional guitar strap to swap for a fresh, chic look. Shop Now

26% off HigherDOSE HigherDOSE: Redlight Neck Enhancer $258 + Free Shipping

$349 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date

HigherDOSE Reverse time by reducing lines. Often overlooked (and under-sunscreened), the skin on the neck & decolletage can reveal the first signs of aging. HigherDOSE’s Red Light Neck Enhancer treats these delicate areas with red and near-infrared (NIR) light: two powerful wavelengths known to regenerate skin cells, stimulate collagen, diminish fine lines, reduce redness, boost mood, and activate glowing skin. Add this powerful, portable décolletage device to any beauty lover’s radiance rituals. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off D: Noble D. Noble: Microfiber & Satin Spa Set $42.50 + Free Shipping

$85 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

D. Noble Say hello to luxury. Treat skin to an ideal blend of microfiber and satin. The luxurious wrap is designed for lounging before or after the shower, tub, sauna, pool and beyond. Soft and gentle on the skin, made with absorbent microfiber and an adjustable velcro closure and elastic top for the perfect fit. This cozy wrap is paired with a fast drying microfiber and satin hair turban. It’s the perfect replacement for heavy, uncomfortable bath towels that can damage hair and fall off with movement. This healthy, stylish, and quick solution for hair drying paired with the cozy wrap will easily become the new favorite duo gift. Free shipping! Shop Now

32% off Tiana Designs Tiana Designs: Custom Beaded Stockings $67 + Free Shipping

$99 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Tiana Designs Make your mantle sparkle. Tiana Designs is a woman-owned small business focused on creating gorgeous, unique pieces. These fun and colorful personalized stockings are the ideal blend of luxurious and festive, with each handmade by artists using traditional hand beading techniques with glass beads on canvas fabric. Choose from four colors and add up to 15 characters of personalization. Free shipping! Shop Now

Transform the way you treat skin. The Luce cleansing and anti-aging devices work to not only gently get rid of dirt and debris across the face, but feature vibration designed to enhance circulation and bring the blood flowing to the dermis, helping reduce the size of pores, external puffiness and, at the same time, improve the skin elasticity and moisture retention. The popular microcurrent wand is designed to lift, firm, improve texture and fight acne with the all-in-one wand featuring red and blue light therapy, microcurrent technology, warm therapy and facial massage to ease puffiness. A facial roller is also available. Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things

25% off Lettuce Grow Lettuce Grow: Farmstand Nook & Seedlings Bundle $569 + Free shipping

$759 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Once named an Oprah Favorite, grow fresh herbs, greens, edible flowers, and more all year long with the Farmstand Nook, a compact, 20-plant self-watering and self-fertilizing hydroponic system. The Nook is designed to make it easy to grow produce indoors, even in tight spaces. With a smaller tank and fully-integrated lights, the Farmstand Nook empowers any home chef to grow the freshest ingredients just steps from their stovetop. Along with the nook, this assortment offers a redemption code for a 20 seedling bundle. Free Shipping! Shop Now

30% off VoChill VoChill: Wine Glass Chillers $63 to $70 + Free shipping

$90 - $100 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 An ideal gift for wine lovers, VoChill maintains the perfect wine temperature, which made it an Oprah Favorite. No more clunky tumblers or ice in your wine. The detachable and re-freezable chill cradle actively chills the wine in your glass. Choose from stemmed and stemless wine glass options in sets of two. Free shipping! Shop Now

23% off Boarderie Cheese and Charcuterie Boarderie Cheese and Charcuterie: Ultimate Baked Brie Board $99 + Free shipping

$129 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Impress your guests with the most extraordinary brie board– named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year! The Ultimate Brie Board from Boarderie is made of ready-to-bake, hand-made pastries each featuring a unique fusion of elevated flavors that reinvent the classic baked brie in a way that is fun, sophisticated, and surprising. In other words, these are not your average baked bries. Simply pop the oven-safe baking trays in for 20 minutes and they're ready to serve. Free shipping! Shop Now

44% off Finamill Finamill: Home Chef Collection $49 + Free shipping

$88 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Efficiently mill spices instantly and easily with a battery-operated spice grinder. Named an Oprah Favorite, FinaMill uses interchangeable and refillable spice pods that easily snap into place with one hand and grind the amount of spice you need with the push of a button. The Home Chef Collection features three spice pods, an organizer tray to put your device on display in the kitchen and FinaSpice pepper, cumin and minced garlic. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Bracelet Hair Ties $18

$36 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

per two pack Upgrade to hair ties that double as arm candy. Named an Oprah Favorite in 2022 and hugely popular ever since, Maya J combines hair ties that stay in place and trendy bracelets into one fashionable accessory. Each card includes three bracelet hair ties and each set includes two cards with coordinating designs -- giving you two gifts in one bundle. Shop Now

50% off Mali + Lili Mali + Lili: Crossbody Bag $26

$52 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Upgrade everyday bags with Mali + Lili’s premium faux leather Jessie Crossbody, a trendy, hands-free crossbody bag featuring three zippered compartments with an adjustable strap and gold-toned hardware. Choose from more than 10 colors to match any style. Shop Now

Kids' Gifts

26% to 50% off A Nice House A Nice House: Custom Toy & Storage Bins $44 to $90 + Free Shipping

$60 - $180 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

A Nice House Sweetly organize toys, books and more. Whether they need a dedicated place to corral toys or a cute storage solution, A Nice House collapsible toy and storage boxes are a charming addition to any space in need of a little organization. The neutral background fabric makes it easy to style in a variety of rooms, while the fun 3-dimensional felt designs add a sweet touch. Plus, add your little one’s name for perfect personalization. Made of lightweight materials and a convenient, collapsible design when not in use. Free shipping! Shop Now

28% to 30% off Little Chicken Little Chicken: Personalized Accessories $20 - $98

$28 - $140 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Little Chicken Create one-of-a-kind customizable kids clothing and accessories made in small batches by Little Chicken. From beanies, denim jackets and bombers to weekender bags and fanny packs, add initials and sweet patches for a design that’s unique to your little recipient. The SNACKS tee is a popular favorite that will get oohs and ahhs. Shop Now

55% off Arcade1Up Arcade1Up: Countercades $79 + Free Shipping

$179 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Arcade1Up Step right up to the counter and play with Arcade1Up countercades. Ideal for home bars, offices, dorm rooms or anywhere you’d want to squeeze in some retro-gaming. Compact in size but always an enormous amount of fun, choose from classics like Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man plus retro favorites like Galaga and Frogger. Each machine features multiple games designed for single players. Free shipping! Shop Now

19% to 20% off Planet Buddies Planet Buddies: Speakers, Headphones & Accessories $10.50 - $36

$13 - $45 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Planet Buddies Make listening to music impactful for kids ages 3+. Planet Buddies is dedicated to raising awareness for endangered animals all over the world, including loss of habitat, global warming, and harmful substances ending up in our oceans. The bluetooth speakers are made from 50% recycled plastic and designed in exquisite, adorable detail highlighting the different characters' own unique story printed on the packaging to help educate children on the environmental issues that impact endangered species. The wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 decibels, which is the level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), helping to prevent noise-induced hearing loss. The multifunction mobile phone stand can be used as a cute phone holder, while the microfiber base can then be used as a screen cleaner. Shop Now

20% off TWEE TWEE: Handmade Sidewalk Chalk $8 - $24

$10 - $30 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

TWEE Encourage creative play and imaginative making. TWEE is a woman-owned brand based in Philadelphia, specializing in beautifully handmade, eco-friendly art tools for kids. TWEE chalk is specifically designed for children, helping to increase grip strength and fine motor skills. Choose from unique designs like pizza, fortune cookies, snow globe and a castle. This assortment also features custom chalk with 2-9 letters of personalization. Shop Now

30% off eat2explore eat2explore: Cooking & Baking Kits $24.50

$35 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

eat2explore Travel the world without leaving your kitchen. Eat2explore cooking kits introduce families and kids to basic information about the chosen country and the art of the native cuisine. Each box includes three popular recipes, sourced non-perishable ingredients, fun cooking tools, a shipping list and more interactive materials from places like Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Italy and more. Whether novice or seasoned baker, eat2explore world baking kits will transport taste buds to charming bakeries from around the world! Shop Now

29% off Chi Universe Chi Universe: Yoga Mat & Games $27.50 - $43.50

$39 - $62 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Chi Universe Make yoga fun for the whole family with the Chi Universe Chi Mat and Game. The mat was specifically designed to guide all levels of yogis into safe and accurate Yoga positions. With the correct size mat and proper body alignment based on the symbol system, inspire yogis of every age to have fun, feel more confident and comfortable learning yoga poses and getting into the correct postures. Flow & Phreeze is a "follow the symbols" game system to help make yoga fun Shop Now

Tech

50% off ReAthlete ReAthlete: Body Massagers $85 to $150 + Free Shipping

$170 - $300 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

ReAthlete Treat any body with the ReAthlete massage difference. ReAthlete develops products that treat pain symptoms to support recovery. Don't miss a spot with the DEEP4 Tissue Muscle Massager, featuring a set of four massage heads for all areas of the body. This updated model features a quiet and powerful motor, providing targeted pain relief and muscle healing. The AIR-C PRO Compression Leg Massager is designed to provide relief for muscle pain, leg cramps, and restless leg or just regular circulation and vein support for healthy legs. This lower leg and foot massager features three specialized massage modes designed to make your compression therapy sessions versatile and through. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% to 53% off Lifeprint Lifeprint: Portable Printer & Film Pack $20 - $70

$40 - $150 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Lifeprint Make photos come to life like magic in your hands. LifePrint Hyperphoto Printer is a Bluetooth photo and video printer for iPhone and Android that prints photos. Lifeprint uses Augmented Reality so you can relive special moments in vivid detail. This Hyperphoto Printer instantly prints 3x4” photos with great color clarity through eco-friendly ZINK technology, so there’s no ink necessary. This assortment also offers an additional pack of ZINK zero ink paper. Shop Now

60% off GLO Science GLO Science: Wireless Teeth Whitening Kit $99 + Free Shipping

$249 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

GLO Science Say goodbye to messy strips, uncomfortable trays and runny gels. Fast, fun, and easy to use, this professional teeth whitening kit saves time while helping to achieve and maintain your whitest, brightest smile. With innovative and award-winning patented GLO technology, combining the proven accelerating power of GLO warming heat and safe blue LED light with specially formulated 10% hydrogen peroxide whitening gel, you can whiten teeth safely and without pain in just four, hands-free, 8-minute applications per day. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off LifePro LifePro: AllevaRed Light Therapy Belt $95 + Free Shipping

$190 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

LifePro Energize cells with red and near infrared light therapy. The light therapy belt from LifePro is designed to help relieve joint and muscle pain, rejuvenate skin and improve circulation. With two modes and four intensity levels, this belt makes it simple to experience the benefits of near-infrared and red-light therapy from the comfort of home. Plus, it’s small and lightweight with a convenient rechargeable battery pack to take anywhere. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Spice of Life Spice of Life: Portable Personal Fans $18 - $24

$36 - $48 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Spice of Life Stay cool and comfortable on the go. Spice of Life wearable and rechargeable neck fans are engineered for comfort, sitting snugly around the neck and providing a refreshing breeze anywhere. The lightweight, wireless design means no getting bogged down by cords. It’s super quiet with five cooling modes. Ideal for anyone who wants to stay cool while working at their desk, cooking, getting ready, enjoying outdoor activities and more. This assortment also features a pocket fan for cooling relief that fits in the palm of the hand and a compact egg-shaped misting fan for moments when a little extra cool down is needed! Shop Now

Cozy Gifts

39% to 50% off Sunday Citizen Sunday Citizen: Weighted Blanket & Blanket Hoodie $45 to $155.50 + Free Shipping

$90 - $259 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Sunday Citizen Gift comfort with radically soft, cozy home goods. The large, loose-fitting, and ultra soft hooded pullover is made with Sunday Citizen’s signature snug microfiber blend. This unisex, one-size-fits-most blanket hoodie is ideal for snuggling up anytime. The bamboo crystal weighted blanket is designed to put a steady, gentle pressure on the body to make feel comforted and relaxed. Perfectly fitted with a naturally cooling cover, this weighted blanket gets its soothing density from glass pearls and crystal pieces. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off VOLO VOLO: Hair Towel $22

$44 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

VOLO Save drying time with soft, plush, lightweight microfiber towels from VOLO. The extremely gentle, cloud-like, and absorbent material can decrease dry time by up to 50%, quickly removing excess water from hair. Featuring a snag-free grippy strap that ensures the towel stays tucked into place so you can move around while drying. Shop Now

50% to 58% off Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Bedding $14 - $127

$34 - $254 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Slumber Cloud Regulate body temperature for the best night’s sleep. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud’s bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from comforters, duvet covers, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers and blankets. Shop Now

30% to 31% off Comfier Comfier: Heating Pad and Neck & Back Massager $41 to $140 + Free Shipping

$60 - $200 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023

Comfier Treat sore, achy muscles. The Comfier cordless heating pad is designed for maximum mobility and ease of use. With wireless functionality, enjoy the benefits of a heated massage anywhere. Equipped with four powerful massage motors and designed to provide targeted heat therapy, promoting blood flow and reducing muscle stiffness while alleviating tension and soreness. The neck and back massage chair utilizes innovative 2D/3D finger pressure shiatsu, rolling massage, air compression, vibration, and heat functions to provide you with a comfortable massage to soothe muscles and ease tension like a spa massage. Free shipping! Shop Now