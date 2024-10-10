It's Hispanic Heritage Month!
This year, one of the ways "GMA3" is celebrating is by supporting small Hispanic-owned businesses.
Below, we've rounded up several picks across beauty, food, clothing and more.
You know what's next -- it's time to "Shop it Like It's Hot"! Scroll on to check it all out below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Founder: Maritza Abreu
Roots: Dominican Republic
Founder: Desi Perkins
Roots: Mexico
Founder: Sonsoles Gonzalez
Roots: Venezuela
Better Not Younger - Lift Me Up Hair Thickener Spray 6fl.oz. for Women Over 40, Helps in Volumizing, Nourishing Scalp, Adds Texture for Visibible Fuller Hair - Non-Sticky
- $23.99
- $37
- Amazon
Founder: Andrea Garcia Fry
Roots: Peru
Founder: Lara Schmoisman
Roots: Argentina
Infuse Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream: Dark Circle Defense & Instant Puffiness Reduction for Mature Skin
- $68
- Amazon
Founder: Manny Gutierrez
Roots: Mexico