Good American has new jeans you'll want to add to cart immediately.

Earlier this month, Good American dropped its Power Stretch Pull-On Jeans, featuring the brand's signature denim in a pull-on style.

"Pull up and slip into the most comfortable jeans, period," the company's website reads.

Like putting on a pair of sweats, these jeans have a stretchy waistband and faux pockets, and there are no fussy buttons or zippers.

The collection features three leg styles: straight, skinny, and flared. There are medium and dark washes as well as black jeans, all suitable for your fall wardrobe.

The jeans are available in sizes XS to 5XL and are made from "stretchy and comfortable denim that adapts to your body's changes to guarantee the perfect fit every time," Good American says on its website.

Photo courtesy of Good American Photo courtesy of Good American

While you're shopping Good American, be sure to check out their anniversary sale as well. Right now, take 20% off with code GA20. While the newly-dropped jeans are not part of the promotion, there are plenty of other discounted fall styles to chose from, including leather pants, jumpsuits, bodysuits and more.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop the Power Stretch Pull-On Jeans

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Shop Good American's sale

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Better Than Leather Good Icon Pants Price : $144 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $180 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit Price : $124 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $155 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American The Feel Good Long Sleeve Body Price : $76 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $95 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Good Skate Jeans Price : $111.20 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $139 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Scuba Crew Bodysuit Price : $68 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $85 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Good Touch Long Sleeve Maxi Price : $104 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $130 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Sundown Dress Price : $95.20 • 20% Savings Good American Original: $119 Use promo code GA20 Shop Now