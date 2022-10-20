Good American has new jeans you'll want to add to cart immediately.
"Pull up and slip into the most comfortable jeans, period," the company's website reads.
Like putting on a pair of sweats, these jeans have a stretchy waistband and faux pockets, and there are no fussy buttons or zippers.
The collection features three leg styles: straight, skinny, and flared. There are medium and dark washes as well as black jeans, all suitable for your fall wardrobe.
The jeans are available in sizes XS to 5XL and are made from "stretchy and comfortable denim that adapts to your body's changes to guarantee the perfect fit every time," Good American says on its website.
Photo courtesy of Good American
Photo courtesy of Good American
While you're shopping Good American, be sure to check out their anniversary sale as well. Right now, take 20% off with code GA20. While the newly-dropped jeans are not part of the promotion, there are plenty of other discounted fall styles to chose from, including leather pants, jumpsuits, bodysuits and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shop the Power Stretch Pull-On Jeans
Power Stretch Pull-On Straight Jeans
Power Strech Pull-On Straight Jeans
Power Stretch Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Power Strech Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Power Strech Pull-On Flare Jeans
Power Strech Pull-On Flare Jeans
Power Strech Pull-On Flare Jeans
Shop Good American's sale
Better Than Leather Good Icon PantsOriginal: $180 Use promo code GA20
Fit For Success JumpsuitOriginal: $155 Use promo code GA20
The Feel Good Long Sleeve BodyOriginal: $95 Use promo code GA20
Good Skate Jeans
Price: $111.20 • 20% SavingsGood AmericanOriginal: $139 Use promo code GA20
Scuba Crew BodysuitOriginal: $85 Use promo code GA20
Good Touch Long Sleeve MaxiOriginal: $130 Use promo code GA20
Sundown Dress
Price: $95.20 • 20% SavingsGood AmericanOriginal: $119 Use promo code GA20
Sherpa Shacket
Price: $135.20 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $169