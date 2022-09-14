New York Fashion Week is back and better than ever.

While new collections and designs are the main focus of the week, beauty looks are also at the forefront of display.

Whether you are attending this year's fashion week or not, achieving runway glam at home isn't out of reach with the right tips and tricks from the pros.

To help us out, "GMA" talked with celebrity hairstylist and inventor of the Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa, to break down how you can pull inspiration from the runway hairstyles she was creating and bring them to life at home.

"One of the many looks we are going for this year at fashion week is smooth and slick at the top and beach waves on the bottom," Potempa shared. "I specifically created the Beachwaver to help anyone achieve this style at home."

Scroll on to check out the four steps from Potempa that will make you feel like you just stepped off the runway.

Step 1: Use a 1-inch iron to curl

Tip: "When curling your hair, rotate the iron away from your face. This helps to open your cheekbones and give you a really glam look," Potempa said.

Use a texture spray for some extra volume through each curl.

Step 2: Add a fun braid, clip or piercing to elevate the look

Step 3: Use a texture spray or plant-based gel for a clean styled finish

Step 4: Brush through your curls

Using a flexible hairspray, spray directly on the brush and brush through your curls to make them glamours runway waves. Be sure to let the curls to cool completely is key in creating long lasting styles.

