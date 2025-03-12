Hanes has officially entered the athleisure chat.
The iconic clothing brand has launched a new line that prioritizes both function and feel for men and women on the move. The Hanes Moves collection embraces the brand's signature comfort that we know and love, while introducing us to a modern and adaptable line. Some callout features are the ultra-soft, breathable fabrics with moisture-wicking technology, offering the perfect balance of support and flexibility.
Whether you're working out, lounging or tackling a busy day, Hanes' new Moves collection is one to try. The collection offers a range of items at affordable price points and retails from $8-$45.
Check out some of our favorites from the line below.
Hanes Women's Moves 7/8, Soft Moisture-Wicking Leggings with Internal Pocket, 25"
- $16
- $23
- Hanes
Hanes Women's Moves, Moisture-Wicking Bike Shorts with Internal Pocket
- $14.36
- $23
- Hanes
Hanes Men's Moves Mesh T-Shirt, X-Temp Moisture-Wicking Tee, White Or Black/Grey, 3-Pack
- $12.98
- $17.98
- Hanes
Hanes Men's Moves Performance, Moisture-Wicking Ankle & Low-Cut Socks, Breathable Mesh Panels, 6-Pack
- $17.99
- Hanes
Hanes Men's Moves Performance, Athletic Moisture-Wicking Shorts with Pockets, 6”
- $18
- $26
- Hanes
Hanes Women's Moves Bralette, V-Neck Cropped Pullover, Built-in Shelf Bra, Odor Control
- $22.68
- $24
- Hanes