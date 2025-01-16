When winter arrives, the dry, cold air can wreak havoc on your hair.
It's the perfect time to give your strands a break from hot tools, which can exacerbate dryness and damage.
Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko offered her top tips and tools for achieving gorgeous, heatless hairstyles while keeping your hair healthy during the colder months.
"Winter is the perfect time to experiment with pulling your hair back," Polko explained. "Thanks to sweater weather, wearing your hair up prevents it from getting tangled in your layers."
Heatless tools are a fantastic way to achieve waves or curls without subjecting your hair to hot tools, but technique is everything.
Pro tips for winter hairstyles
"When using heatless hair tools, especially on wet hair overnight, it's important to section your hair cleanly and wrap it consistently on both sides," Polko said. "Always wrap your hair away from your face and lay each section flat around the tool instead of twisting it loosely like you would with a curling iron for beach waves."
By wrapping your hair smoothly, you'll avoid "crunchy, crinkly curls" and achieve soft, beachy waves that look polished and effortless.
When selecting a heatless tool, Polko emphasized the importance of size. "Using a smaller heatless tool is like using a small curling iron -- you'll get tighter, more defined curls, which can look a little off, unless that's the style you're going for," Polko said. "Most people want softer, beachy waves, so I recommend using a thicker rod or barrel to achieve that looser, more natural look."
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Heatless hair tools
Conair 2-in-1 Heat & Heatless Hair Curler Set
This product "is super easy to use," said Polko. "You just place it on your head, wrap your hair around it, and clip it in place."
- $19.99
- Ulta