H&M Home is bringing a touch of nostalgia and charm to interiors with its latest collaboration between Disney Home and English homeware brand Sanderson.
Inspired by Disney's beloved classic "Bambi," this collaboration seamlessly blends timeless design with playful details, creating a collection that's perfect for both children and adults alike. From cozy textiles to decorative accents, the collection reimagines the beauty of nature and heritage with a modern twist.
The 21-piece new collection features bedding, blankets, clothing and more baby essentials that bring one of Disney's most iconic characters to life with a beautiful mix of spring and archival Sanderson florals.
The enchanting line also includes three unique colorways — flushed pink, chocolate brown and a soft white.
"The archival backdrop of the Sanderson florals with Disney's Bambi, is a story we are delighted to be part of," said H&M Home's collection designer Therese Kahnlund. "This Disney Home x Sanderson by H&M Home collection enables a new generation of children to discover the delights of Bambi and to be able to bring him into their own safe space. Whether it is when falling asleep in the collection bedding, playing with the puzzle or simply snuggling underneath a soft blanket, the collection is made to enjoy."
Vice president of fashion, home and beauty, EMA a The Walt Disney Company Sonia Samra also highlighted the new collection saying, "Bambi is synonymous with classic, captivating Disney storytelling, and the Disney Home x Sanderson Bambi print truly reflects the film's timeless appeal."
She continued, "Now, we're thrilled to be a part of bringing this print to families and homes in a fresh and modern way. H&M Home's elevated aesthetic perfectly complements Bambi's heritage, and I'm confident this collection will become a beloved part of many family homes."
Ready to elevate your space with these charming pieces? Keep reading to explore and shop the magical H&M HOME x Disney Bambi collection, available now.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Check out more amazing picks here.
Disney is the parent company of "ABC News" and "Good Morning America."