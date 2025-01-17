When it comes to accessories, it doesn't get much cuter than baby shoes.
Whether you're shopping for your own little one or want a gift for a new mom or baby shower, we're rounding up a bunch of adorable baby shoes from retailers like Amazon, Old Navy and Nike.
There are cozy Newsonet shoes on Amazon, cute sneakers on Nike, and cuddly slippers from Bombas, among others.
Continue below to shop!
Newsonet Baby Shoes Boys Girls First Walking Breathable Non Slip Walker Sneakers
- $23.99
- Amazon
Newsonet Baby Shoes Boys Girls First Walking Breathable Non Slip Walker Mesh Barefoot Sneakers
- $13.99
- Amazon
Newsonet Baby Shoes Boys Girls First Walking Breathable Non Slip Walker Sneakers
- $28.99
- Amazon