"Emily in Paris" is back -- and so are the looks.
At the "Emily in Paris" season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, showed up in a glamorous custom Armani Privé look complete with black pumps and drop earrings.
Together with Collins' hair -- a chic, sleek bob cut tucked behind one year -- it made for perhaps one of our favorite Lily Collins red carpet moments, ever.
Naturally, we're taking notes on how to achieve Collins' look at home: Her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, a Global Artistic Ambassador for Pureology, shared how to create the look with three key products.
"I wanted to create an effortless texture to compliment Lily's gorgeous, structured Armani Privé gown, keeping the hair modern and cool," Russell said in an email to "Good Morning America."
Russell started with a "golf ball-sized amount" of Pureology Weightless Volume Mousse for "the hair to have an air-dried quality with some polish."
After parting her hair and tucking it behind her ears, Russell used a diffuser to dry.
"Once dry, I stretched out some of her hair and added some bends using a flat iron in an 'S' pattern, very gently, keeping some of the existing texture and waves intact," Russell said.
Russell finished the look with Pureology Shine Bright serum and Soft Finish Flexible Hold Hairspray.
In a post on Instagram, Collins called the event the "premiere of [her] dreams!"
"Emily would have been proud. Such a special night celebrating all of the work this incredible cast and crew put into season four."
