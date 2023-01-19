If you have been looking to make some home upgrades that might cost a little extra coin, Macy's two-day home sale is the perfect opportunity to shop without breaking the bank.

MORE: Save up to 56% on Koble home furniture and more

With savings up to 60% on items like Goose Down pillows that might normally be a splurge purchase, these deals are just too good to pass up.

The sale lasts for two days only, so shop while you can. Scroll on and refresh your space in the new year.

Bedding

European White Goose Down Firm Density Standard Pillow
Macy&#39;s

European White Goose Down Firm Density Standard Pillow

Price: $151.99 60% Savings
Original: $380

Original: $380
Extra Deep Pocket 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Flat Sheet
Macy&#39;s

Extra Deep Pocket 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Flat Sheet

Price: $104.99 50% Savings
Original: $210

Original: $210
European White Goose Down Medium Weight Hypoallergenic UltraClean Down Comforter
Macy&#39;s

European White Goose Down Medium Weight Hypoallergenic UltraClean Down Comforter

Price: $311.99 60% Savings
Original: $780

Original: $780
Kitchen

ART & COOK 25-Pc. Cutlery Set
Macy&#39;s

ART & COOK 25-Pc. Cutlery Set

Price: $22.99 60% Savings
Original: $58

Original: $58
Cast Iron Wreath Enamel 4 Quart Dutch Oven
Macy&#39;s

Cast Iron Wreath Enamel 4 Quart Dutch Oven

Price: $37.99 76% Savings
Original: $159.99

Original: $159.99
Easy Essentials 6-Pc. Nested Bowl Food Storage Set
Macy&#39;s

Easy Essentials 6-Pc. Nested Bowl Food Storage Set

Price: $21.99 40% Savings
Original: $37

Original: $37
Kitchenaid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Macy&#39;s

Kitchenaid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Price: $399.99 11% Savings
Original: $449.95

Original: $449.95
Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with ClearCook Cooking Window
Macy&#39;s

Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with ClearCook Cooking Window

Price: $109.95 21% Savings
Original: $139.95

Original: $139.95
Luggage

Walkabout 5 21" Softside Carry-On Spinner
Macy&#39;s

Walkabout 5 21" Softside Carry-On Spinner

Price: $118.99 65% Savings
Original: $340

Original: $340
Mystique 2.0 25" Hardside Spinner
Macy&#39;s

Mystique 2.0 25" Hardside Spinner

Price: $160.99 65% Savings
Original: $460

Original: $460
Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection
Macy&#39;s

Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection

Price: $422.99 to $206.99 55% Savings
Original: $940 to $460

Original: $940 to $460
