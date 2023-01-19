If you have been looking to make some home upgrades that might cost a little extra coin, Macy's two-day home sale is the perfect opportunity to shop without breaking the bank.
With savings up to 60% on items like Goose Down pillows that might normally be a splurge purchase, these deals are just too good to pass up.
The sale lasts for two days only, so shop while you can. Scroll on and refresh your space in the new year.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Bedding
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
European White Goose Down Firm Density Standard Pillow
Price: $151.99 • 60% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $380
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Extra Deep Pocket 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Flat Sheet
Price: $104.99 • 50% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $210
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
European White Goose Down Medium Weight Hypoallergenic UltraClean Down Comforter
Price: $311.99 • 60% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $780
Kitchen
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ART & COOK 25-Pc. Cutlery Set
Price: $22.99 • 60% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $58
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cast Iron Wreath Enamel 4 Quart Dutch Oven
Price: $37.99 • 76% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $159.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Easy Essentials 6-Pc. Nested Bowl Food Storage Set
Price: $21.99 • 40% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $37
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Kitchenaid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Price: $399.99 • 11% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $449.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with ClearCook Cooking Window
Price: $109.95 • 21% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $139.95
Luggage
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Walkabout 5 21" Softside Carry-On Spinner
Price: $118.99 • 65% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $340
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mystique 2.0 25" Hardside Spinner
Price: $160.99 • 65% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $460
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection
Price: $422.99 to $206.99 • 55% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $940 to $460