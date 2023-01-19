If you have been looking to make some home upgrades that might cost a little extra coin, Macy's two-day home sale is the perfect opportunity to shop without breaking the bank.

With savings up to 60% on items like Goose Down pillows that might normally be a splurge purchase, these deals are just too good to pass up.

The sale lasts for two days only, so shop while you can. Scroll on and refresh your space in the new year.

Bedding

Macy's European White Goose Down Firm Density Standard Pillow Price : $151.99 • 60% Savings Macy's Original: $380 Shop Now

Macy's Extra Deep Pocket 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Flat Sheet Price : $104.99 • 50% Savings Macy's Original: $210 Shop Now

Macy's European White Goose Down Medium Weight Hypoallergenic UltraClean Down Comforter Price : $311.99 • 60% Savings Macy's Original: $780 Shop Now

Kitchen

Macy's ART & COOK 25-Pc. Cutlery Set Price : $22.99 • 60% Savings Macy's Original: $58 Shop Now

Macy's Cast Iron Wreath Enamel 4 Quart Dutch Oven Price : $37.99 • 76% Savings Macy's Original: $159.99 Shop Now

Macy's Easy Essentials 6-Pc. Nested Bowl Food Storage Set Price : $21.99 • 40% Savings Macy's Original: $37 Shop Now

Macy's Kitchenaid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer Price : $399.99 • 11% Savings Macy's Original: $449.95 Shop Now

Macy's Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with ClearCook Cooking Window Price : $109.95 • 21% Savings Macy's Original: $139.95 Shop Now

Luggage

Macy's Walkabout 5 21" Softside Carry-On Spinner Price : $118.99 • 65% Savings Macy's Original: $340 Shop Now

Macy's Mystique 2.0 25" Hardside Spinner Price : $160.99 • 65% Savings Macy's Original: $460 Shop Now

