Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
elims: Sustainable Oral Care
GMA Deal: $13.97 to $58.10 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $19.95 to $83 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023
Show off those pearly whites with elims oral care crafted by dentists and made in America. The Reflection Toothpaste is formulated to help remineralize enamel and fight sensitivity, while naturally whitening teeth with gentle ingredients such as baking soda and coconut oil. Magic Melt-Away Teeth Whitening Masks are an innovative way to brighten your smile at home without messiness or bad taste. These masks melt away when activated for a convenient one-step process that's convenient on-the-go. Say goodbye to plastic with the Sonicare-compatible bamboo brush heads, made with soft plant-based bristles. The Bamboo Toothbrush Heads are a planet-loving upgrade to standard electric brush heads.
Isa Lazo: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $39 to $96.75 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $78 to $193.50 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023
Give your skin the gift of timeless and ageless beauty. Isa Lazo is inspired by a mother daughter duo’s shared passion for mastering nature's purest elements and using them to reach a level of ultimate self-care. Harnessing the power of the Earth’s most natural ingredients, each product is efficient, effective and elegant. Build your routine with hydrating oils and exfoliating scrubs and toners for face and body. Free shipping!
Boiess: Family Fragrances
GMA Deal: $16 to $27.50 • 30% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $22.90 to $39.90 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023
Smells so good, you’ll be glad they’re formulated for the entire family. Plant based, hypoallergenic formulas that are pediatrician and dermatologist tested, cruelty free, and suitable for the most sensitive skin. All scents are unisex and infused with prebiotics and vitamins to keep skin in a healthy balance. Safe for kids, safe for all.
Buzzee: Heart Cutting Boards
GMA Deal: $45 + Free Shipping • 25% SavingsOriginal: $60 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/17/2023 to 01/30/2023
Show your love with a personalized heart-accented cutting board. Whether you go for the full heart shape or opt for a more minimal, mini heart cutout, these boards are sure to make you or your loved one smile. The double-sided cutting and serving boards are an easy addition to your kitchen and can be used to cut, serve, and display your food creations in style -- plus, they always act as a reminder of love. Made in America of durable solid cherry wood. Free shipping!
The Yellow Carrot Snack Company: Beet and Sweet Potato Chips (12-Pack)
GMA Deal: $30 • 33% SavingsOriginal: $45 Valid: 01/17/2023 to 01/30/2023
Vegetables make a delicious snack. The Yellow Carrot Snack Company’s sensational beet and sweet potato chips are super crunchy and have the ideal sweet and salty flavor. Serve them as a quick and easy side dish for burger night, a simple afternoon snack for the entire family, or pack them for school and work lunches. Handmade fresh in Colorado, these vegan snacks are made with simple ingredients so you can feel good about snacking.
Firexo: Fire Extinguishers
GMA Deal: $12.79 to $103.99 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 to $129.99 Valid: 01/17/2023 to 01/30/2023
Protect people and property with innovative fire extinguishers from Firexo. The Sachet Pan-Fire Extinguisher is a compact solution designed specifically to extinguish Class K pan fires while reducing the risk of re-ignition. The Compact Fire Extinguisher is a universal fire extinguisher for practical use at home or work.
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towels & Kitchen Cloths
GMA Deal: $10.99 to $19.99 • 38% to 44% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $36 Valid: 01/16/2023 to 01/30/2023
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper Tea Towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. The eco-friendly Blu Cloths are reusable, washable, and act as an alternative to paper towels and sponges. Choose from fun patterns and designs in singles and sets.
Karving King: Dripless Cutting Board
GMA Deal: $47.95 to $55.95 + Free Shipping • 20% SavingsOriginal: $59.95 to $69.95 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/16/2023 to 01/30/2023
Eliminate mess and reduce stress when carving or cutting. Karving King’s dripless cutting board is an ideal carving and cutting system for any cook, chef or foodie. The 2-in-1 system features a removable drawer that collects liquids and juices from foods while you’re cutting to eliminate counter messes, and the cutting board is designed with an angled surface and drainage slots, allowing you to collect all the juices in the removable drip tray. Dishwasher-safe and made in the USA. Free shipping!
Whoa Dough: Cookie Dough Bars (6-Pack)
GMA Deal: $10.49 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 Valid: 01/16/2023 to 01/30/2023
Craving cookie dough, but not guilt? Whoa Dough bars are a health-conscious cookie dough snack bar you can eat on the go for the cookie-dough-craving, bowl-licking kid in all of us. Made with plant based, real ingredients, these sweet and salty protein cookie combos feature a smooth texture. Ideal for afternoon snacks, school lunches and any time you need a sweet treat.