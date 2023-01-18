Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as elims, Isa Lazo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

elims elims: Sustainable Oral Care GMA Deal : $13.97 to $58.10 • 29% to 30% Savings Original: $19.95 to $83 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Show off those pearly whites with elims oral care crafted by dentists and made in America. The Reflection Toothpaste is formulated to help remineralize enamel and fight sensitivity, while naturally whitening teeth with gentle ingredients such as baking soda and coconut oil. Magic Melt-Away Teeth Whitening Masks are an innovative way to brighten your smile at home without messiness or bad taste. These masks melt away when activated for a convenient one-step process that's convenient on-the-go. Say goodbye to plastic with the Sonicare-compatible bamboo brush heads, made with soft plant-based bristles. The Bamboo Toothbrush Heads are a planet-loving upgrade to standard electric brush heads.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Isa Lazo Isa Lazo: Skin Care GMA Deal : $39 to $96.75 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $78 to $193.50 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Give your skin the gift of timeless and ageless beauty. Isa Lazo is inspired by a mother daughter duo’s shared passion for mastering nature's purest elements and using them to reach a level of ultimate self-care. Harnessing the power of the Earth’s most natural ingredients, each product is efficient, effective and elegant. Build your routine with hydrating oils and exfoliating scrubs and toners for face and body. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Boiess Boiess: Family Fragrances GMA Deal : $16 to $27.50 • 30% to 31% Savings Original: $22.90 to $39.90 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Smells so good, you’ll be glad they’re formulated for the entire family. Plant based, hypoallergenic formulas that are pediatrician and dermatologist tested, cruelty free, and suitable for the most sensitive skin. All scents are unisex and infused with prebiotics and vitamins to keep skin in a healthy balance. Safe for kids, safe for all.

More from 40 Boxes:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Buzzee Buzzee: Heart Cutting Boards GMA Deal : $45 + Free Shipping • 25% Savings Original: $60 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/17/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Show your love with a personalized heart-accented cutting board. Whether you go for the full heart shape or opt for a more minimal, mini heart cutout, these boards are sure to make you or your loved one smile. The double-sided cutting and serving boards are an easy addition to your kitchen and can be used to cut, serve, and display your food creations in style -- plus, they always act as a reminder of love. Made in America of durable solid cherry wood. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Yellow Carrot Snack Company The Yellow Carrot Snack Company: Beet and Sweet Potato Chips (12-Pack) GMA Deal : $30 • 33% Savings Original: $45 Valid: 01/17/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Vegetables make a delicious snack. The Yellow Carrot Snack Company’s sensational beet and sweet potato chips are super crunchy and have the ideal sweet and salty flavor. Serve them as a quick and easy side dish for burger night, a simple afternoon snack for the entire family, or pack them for school and work lunches. Handmade fresh in Colorado, these vegan snacks are made with simple ingredients so you can feel good about snacking.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Firexo Firexo: Fire Extinguishers GMA Deal : $12.79 to $103.99 • 20% Savings Original: $15.99 to $129.99 Valid: 01/17/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Protect people and property with innovative fire extinguishers from Firexo. The Sachet Pan-Fire Extinguisher is a compact solution designed specifically to extinguish Class K pan fires while reducing the risk of re-ignition. The Compact Fire Extinguisher is a universal fire extinguisher for practical use at home or work.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Tea Towels & Kitchen Cloths GMA Deal : $10.99 to $19.99 • 38% to 44% Savings Original: $18 to $36 Valid: 01/16/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper Tea Towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. The eco-friendly Blu Cloths are reusable, washable, and act as an alternative to paper towels and sponges. Choose from fun patterns and designs in singles and sets.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Karving King Karving King: Dripless Cutting Board GMA Deal : $47.95 to $55.95 + Free Shipping • 20% Savings Original: $59.95 to $69.95 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/16/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Eliminate mess and reduce stress when carving or cutting. Karving King’s dripless cutting board is an ideal carving and cutting system for any cook, chef or foodie. The 2-in-1 system features a removable drawer that collects liquids and juices from foods while you’re cutting to eliminate counter messes, and the cutting board is designed with an angled surface and drainage slots, allowing you to collect all the juices in the removable drip tray. Dishwasher-safe and made in the USA. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK