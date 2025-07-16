Need a new pair of summer shorts?
We're rounding up top-rated men's shorts from brands like Vuori, L.L.Bean, Mack Weldon and more in various fabrics and styles for a well-rounded summer wardrobe.
For example, the Abercrombie & Fitch cotton pull-on shorts have a 4.8-star rating, based on over 600 reviews. They have a 6-inch inseam and an elasticated drawstring for comfortable wear. Similarly, the Vuori Meta Short also has a 4.8-star rating. These are moisture-wicking and quick-drying and are Vuori's "take on the classic chino silhouette, upgraded with a superior technical stretch fabric."
There are also the L.L.Bean men's cargo shorts with more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. They are available in five colors and would be great for a casual summer outfit. On Amazon, the Wrangler men's classic cargo stretch shorts have 4.6-star rating with a whopping amount of reviews. Even better? They're under $30.
Continue below to shop more highly rated men's shorts.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Nautica Men's Classic Fit Flat Front Stretch Solid Chino 8.5" Deck Shorts
- $39.99
- $59.50
- Amazon